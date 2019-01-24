Free Ice Fishing Day, Jan. 26

Saturday is Vermont’s sixth annual Free Ice Fishing Day when people are invited to try ice fishing on any waterbody statewide without buying a fishing license. It’s also when the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a free Ice Fishing Festival at Knight Point State Park in North Hero from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are encouraged to attend. State instructors will teach ice fishing skills such as knot-tying, baiting and using an ice fishing rod, and most importantly, how to stay warm on the ice. They’ll cover fishing regulations and fish identification. Department staff will run a fish fry station to cook up participants’ catch. Plan on plenty of hot cocoa and several warming huts too. For more information and to register: register-ed.com/events/view/132707.