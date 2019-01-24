Hinesburg Recreation News

Hinesburg Children’s Choir

The Hinesburg Children’s Choir is getting under way for another season with CVU Senior Sophie Roy at the helm, veteran assistance from Linda Janes, a new accompanist, and support from Doreen Patterson. A concert performance will be planned for the first week of May. For children in grades 2-4. Meets Tuesdays, through May 7; 1:45-2:45 p.m. Fee: $75.

Winter Celebration at Geprag’s Park, Feb. 10

The Hinesburg Conservation Commission hosts a winter celebration Sunday, Feb. 10, at Geprag’s Park between 3:30 and 7 p.m. Activities start with sledding, snowshoeing, a story walk, and sleigh rides from Native Heart Healing of Monkton from 3:30 to 5 p.m. After that until 7 p.m., gather around the bonfire for stories and music. There will be snacks and hot chocolate but please bring your own reusable mug.

After-School Spanish for elementary students

Hinesburg resident Corali Bisbee introduces her native Spanish to elementary students. With songs and games, students will be exposed to conversational Spanish in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. For kids ages 6-9. Meets Mondays, Jan. 28 to March 11 or Fridays, Jan. 25 to March 8; 2:45-3:45 p.m. in the Spanish room at Hinesburg Community School. Fee: $95.

Literature and the Arts with Susan Lepple

This class offers a creative approach to exploring children’s literature. Through the use of fine art, movement, assemblage, and music, students will experience books that are silly, thought- provoking, creative and caring. For students in grades 1-4. Meets Wednesdays through Feb. 20; another session runs March 13 to April 17; 2:45-4:30 p.m. Fee: $120.

After-School Arts and Crafts through March 29

Join Chris Billis for an open-studio style crafting experience with a variety of materials and media. Geared for children in grades 2-8 who love art and like to explore. Meets Fridays through March 29; another session April 12 to May 31; 2:45-4:15 p.m. Fee: $175 first session; $125 second session.