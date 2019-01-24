John Snow: International finance, firefighting and doggie pots in Charlotte

By PHYL NEWBECK

John Snow’s career was in international finance but these days he can often be found volunteering on Mt. Philo and putting out fires for Charlotte Fire and Rescue.

Snow is happy with these new roles, as well as his position as chair of the Vermont Economic Development Authority, where he helps provide financial assistance to Vermont businesses. “Those of us who chose Vermont as a place to live tend to be fiercely engaged in making it thrive,” he said.

Snow did his graduate studies in classics with the thought of teaching at the collegiate level. After abandoning that goal, he worked in administration at the University of Vermont and then joined the Peace Corps.

“I was of the generation that hated capitalism,” he said, “but my experience in West Africa led me to believe that free enterprise had something to offer. When I came back, I thought I should learn how the system of capitalism worked.”

Snow got a job at IBM in systems engineering. From there, he moved to an investment banking firm in Boston where he specialized in quantitative investment analysis, using computers for insights into market behavior.

“My technical background helped me find a niche,” he said, “and from there it was one happy accident after another.”

Snow spent over two decades working in international banking and investments.

Retirement at the age of 52 allowed Snow to return to Africa as a member of the board of Brad Cove Partners. He helped with a number of initiatives, including developing affordable housing in Liberia.

He also served as a trustee at UVM before being invited to serve on the Vermont Economic Development Authority board in 2011. Snow is currently the board’s chair and he is proud of the work the organization has accomplished.

“VEDA is an instrumentality of the state,” he explained, “but it operates in the realm of private finance. It has financial objectives like any bank, but also public policy objectives to help industries and businesses which might not pass the test in a commercial environment.”

Snow pointed to work the development authority did with businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, often putting together loans in a period of days or even hours.

“The thing that attracts most people to work for VEDA is the mission to help Vermont become more economically stable over time and to weather adverse times,” he said,”

Snow and his family have lived in Charlotte since 1994, but his job used to require a great deal of travel.

“One of the reasons I took early retirement was so I could be here full-time,” he said.

At the age of 58, Snow took on a new challenge by passing the Emergency Medical Responder exam and becoming a Charlotte firefighter. Now 66, he has cut back on his work with the department but still continues to serve as a senior firefighter. A more recent position is Snow’s role as the Winter Volunteer Steward at Mt. Philo State Park. Among his duties is cleaning out the “doggie pots” – the receptacles where pet owners put bagged dog poop for disposal.

Despite his impressive resume, Snow doesn’t like to dwell on his accomplishments.

“It’s not in my nature to believe any of us are exceptional,” he said. “The thing that has motivated me and given me satisfaction is the opportunity to work with so many people at organizations like Fire and Rescue, VEDA and UVM who are prepared to contribute so much to their community. They have just swept me along and I consider myself very lucky.”