COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Free Valentine events

• Jan. 25: 5-7 p.m. Free hot chocolate bar; add Mad River Distillers rum or whisky ($5).

• Feb. 2: 2 p.m. Chocolate sculpture demo, personalized chocolate hearts. Seating limited.

• Feb. 8: 5 to 7 p.m. Bubbly & Chocolate event; Prosecco from Dedalus Wine Market, truffle sample, personalized chocolate hearts, hot chocolate tasting, raffle, etc.

750 Pine St. lakechamplainchocolates.com

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange

Winter Waltz rescheduled

Jan. 27: 4-6 p.m. Rescheduled due to last weekend’s snowstorm. Winter Waltz with dancing and light refreshments. Join in or just watch. Children welcome. Donations accepted to support future building renovations: $5 per person, $10 per family. At the Charlotte Grange, 2858 Spear St.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

MLK Week events

• Jan. 24: 6:30 p.m. Comedian Chaunté Wayans performs.

• Jan. 25: 6:30 p.m. Poetry Slam with performer/songwriter Mic-Andre.

McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Details online: smcvt.edu/news/2018/december/walton-of-harvard-to-be-mlk-speaker-at-college.aspx.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Exposition

Vermont Farm Show

• Jan. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Consumer Night: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Jan. 31: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Animals on display, agriculture education opportunities, Buy Local Market, Cabot Creamery’s 100th Anniversary and Passport Program, Capital Cook-off, Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf collection, farm supplies, food producers, meetings, new equipment, product competitions. Free. vtfarmshow.com.

HINESBURG

CVU High School

Family Formal

RESCHEDULED

Jan. 27: 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Postponed from Jan. 20 due to last weekend’s snowstorm. 11th annual Family Formal organized by the CVU Principles of Business class to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Vermont. Geared for families with children in grades K-5 or for kids that age to attend with a special adult. Younger and older children welcome. In the CVU cafeteria. Tickets: $22 per adult, $6 per child. Purchase online at ticketsource.us/cvufamilyformal, or contact Tamie-Jo Dickinson at dickinson@cvsdvt.org.

Hinesburg Fire Department

Katie’s CPR Day

Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop in at the fire station for hourly free clinics to learn lifesaving CPR. Organized and named for Katie Charbonneau, whose life was saved last fall thanks to CPR by her husband Lucas, a Hinesburg Fire Department member. Participants can learn to determine if someone has stopped breathing, how to check for a pulse, and how to administer chest compressions until emergency medical technicians arrive.

RICHMOND

Holy Rosary Church Hall

French Canadian Supper

Feb. 2: 5 p.m. A traditional French-Canadian supper at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church Hall including pea soup, meat pie, mashed potatoes, dessert, beverages. $12 suggested donation benefits the charities of Rosary Council of the Knights of Columbus 4684. Information: 434-2521 (day), 872-8063 (evening). 64 West Main St.

SHELBURNE

Vermont Ecumenical Council

Prayer Service & Potluck

Feb. 3: 3 p.m. Rescheduled due to last weekend’s snowstorm. The Vermont Ecumenical Council’s annual service commemorating the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been postponed to Feb. 3. Service at 3 p.m., followed by dinner. Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road, Shelburne. Bring a dish to share if possible. All welcome. Information: vecncc.org or at 233-9603.

DANCE

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Vermont Dance Alliance

Adult Dance Experience

Jan. 27: 1 to 6 p.m. Hosted by Ballet Vermont and Spotlight Vermont! Choose from nine free classes. At Spotlight on Vermont studios, 50 San Remo Drive. Free. Space is limited, pre-register at balletvermont.org/adult-dance-experience. Information online at vermontdance.org/events.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery at the Flynn Center

Through March 9: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica African Imports,” a multimedia exhibit from the collection of Jackson J. and Lydia Clemmons of Charlotte. Open Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also prior to MainStage shows and during intermission. 153 Main St. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Two exhibits

To Feb. 9: Tectonic Industries’ “Dreams Can Come True,” immersive interactive arts experience using video questionnaires and Pauline Jennings, “Becoming Human;” three-channel video and sound installation. 135 Church St. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org.

Main Street Landing

Audubon photography

Through Jan. 29: Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit with a reception Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reproductions of winning photographs for sale. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CornerStone Building, 3 Main St. audubon.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Museum of Art

• Jan. 24: 6:30 p.m. “Show me the Money: Digital Interface for Displaying Ancient Coins in a Museum Gallery,” created by senior physics major Roo Weed, the Reiff intern at the Museum of Art. The project displays the collection of Greek and Roman coins in the Antiquities Gallery. Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts Room 125 and Museum of Art. 443-5258.

• Jan. 25 to Aug. 11: “50 x 50: Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” commemorates 50 years of acquiring art for the college’s permanent collection with this exhibit of one work from each year including paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and photography, from antiquity to the present and from cultures around the world. Christian A. Johnson Memorial Gallery. 443-3168 or middlebury.edu/arts.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

Winter Group Show

Through January: New works by Vermont artists in “Illuminate: The Winter Group Show.” Features pieces by Sam Colt, Bonnie Acker, Julie Y Baker Albright, Elizabeth Allen, Scott André Campbell, Janet Fredericks, Kerry O. Furlani, Philip Hagopian, Karen Henderson, Kate Longmaid, David Maille, Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, Garrett Sadler, Gail Salzman, David Smith, Jozie Furchgott Sourdiffe, and Anne Thiam. 86 Falls Rd. 985-3848, joan@fsgallery.com, fsgallery.com.

FILM

CHARLOTTE

Lewis Creek Association

Screening of ‘Toxic Puzzle’

Jan. 31: 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Lewis Creek Association hosts a free screening of the documentary film “Toxic Puzzle: Hunt for the Hidden Killer,” (82 min.) about scientist Paul Cox and his team’s investigation of links between toxins produced by blue-green algae and the neurodegenerative diseases ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Discussion follows with University of Vermont scientists Jon Erickson, Ph.D., and Rachelle Gould, Ph.D., highlighting their research on blue-green algae found in Vermont lakes. Refreshments. Held at the Charlotte Senior Center, Ferry Road. Information: lewiscreek.org; glyndam3@gmail.com or 355-0015.

JERICHO

Jericho Energy Task Force

Winter Movie/Lecture Series

Jan. 24: 6:30 p.m. First film in the annual winter movie/lecture series is “Eating Animals” based on the best-selling book by Jonathan Safran Foer and narrated by Natalie Portman. It looks at the environmental, economic and public health consequences of factory farming. Local farmers will attend to discuss how they compete against large agri-businesses. Light refreshments. Waste-free event so please bring mugs and dishes. Information: Larry Lamb at lblamb@hotmail.com. At the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Dana Auditorium

Jan. 26: 3 and 8 p.m. “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” a 2018 film directed by RaMell Ross, follows two young African-American men from rural Alabama over the course of five years. Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. Sunderland Language Center. 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Age of Dinosaurs

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 College St. echovermont.org.

UVM Agriculture Career Day

Jan. 25: Registration deadline. Event is Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. High school and college students. Lightning-round presentations and in-depth roundtable discussions about careers in animal care, nutrition education, agronomy, vineyard and orchard management, diversified agriculture. Free. Dudley H. Davis Center. To sign up, contact Wendy Sorrell, wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu, 651-8343, extension 513, or toll-free (800-571-0668, extension 513).

ESSEX

Phoenix Books Essex

Children’s events

• Wednesday story times through March 27: 10 a.m. Little ones and their adults enjoy timeless tales and new adventures with a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite to read aloud. All ages. Free.

• Jan. 26: 11 a.m. Entertainer and teacher Saragail Benjamin, interactive program: story, rhythm, song.

• Feb. 7: 6 p.m. Harry Potter Book Night: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. All ages. Free.

All ages. Free. 2 Carmichael St. 448-3350, phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Upcoming events

• Jan. 24: 7-8:30 p.m. Intro to Waldorf Education presentation on Waldorf curriculum in the grade school. Learn more about how Waldorf’s approach cultivates independent thinking, creative problem-solving and a lifelong love of learning. Register at lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/event/intro-to-waldorf-education/.

• Feb. 2: 10-11:30 a.m. Valentine’s Workshop for children ages 3-6 and their families. Create wool felted hearts, paper crafts and rose petal soap to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Registration required at lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/event/valentines-workshop/.

More information: Lori York, 985-2827, or admissions@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org. 359 Turtle Lane.

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Specialized art activity designed for all ages and inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 26: Pop Art Portraits. Using origami. Free with museum admission. In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education Classroom. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Senior Center

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

St. Jude’s Parish

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Shelburne United Methodist Church

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. 30 Church St.

MUSEUMS

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open buildings are the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. The café is closed until May 1. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase at the Museum Store.

• Through March 3: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont,” featuring 19th century paintings and maps of Vermont cities and towns. Two special upcoming events:

• Jan. 28: 2 p.m. Mapping Vermont with Kevin Graffagnino, director, William L. Clements Library, University of Michigan and author of “The Shaping of Vermont: From the Wilderness to the Centennial, 1749–1877.” He discusses and leads a special exploration of the exhibit.

Colgate Gallery, Pizzagalli Center.

MUSIC

JERICHO

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Irish, Scottish & Quebecois music, dance

Jan. 26: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mid-Winter Evening of Celtic Music & Dance featuring Green Mountain Celts and other musical guests playing Scottish small and Highland pipes, whistles, fiddles, guitar, bodhran drums, keyboard and more; Heather Morris Dancers performing traditional and contemporary Scottish dance. Reception following. $12 adults, $10 students, 12 and under free. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 273 Vermont Route 15. Barbara Thomke, 899-2113, multhom@myfairpoint.net; goodshepherdjericho.org/events.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Mahaney Arts Center

New Century | New Voices

• Jan. 25: 5 p.m. Redi Llupa, “The Piano Sonatas of George Walker.” Free.

• Jan. 30: 7:30 p.m. Quartets and Side-by-Side violinist Mary Rowell, violist Paul Reynolds, cellist Emily Taubl, pianist Cynthia Huard, MC student. Free.

Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Road.

SHELBURNE

Peg & Ter’s

Live music

Jan. 30: 6:30 p.m. Lowell Thompson. Free. In the P&T Lounge; 5573 Shelburne Rd., 489-5390; pegandters.com.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Burlington section

• Jan. 26: Stowe Pinnacle Moderate snowshoe. Clear weather should mean exceptional views. 1,650-foot elevation gain. Contact: Kim Farone, kfarone@yahoo.com.

• Feb. 2: Camels Hump Loop snowshoe. Take Forest City Trail to Montclair Glen Lodge, then climb the Long Trail to the Camel’s Hump summit and return along the Burrows Trail. Difficult, moderate pace; 6 miles, 2,400-foot elevation gain. Contact: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Pond

Let’s Go Fishing

Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ice Fishing for Panfish. Free. Shelburne Pond. Equipment provided. Dress for the weather, bring snacks or meals. All ages and levels of experience, including those new to fishing. Space limited to 30. Details at registration: 265-2279, letsgofishing@vermont.gov. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities: catherine.gjessing@vermont.gov, 828-1000 (voice) or 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League

Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

ESSEX

Vermont Birdie-Bash

Badminton Fundraiser for Essex CHIPS

Jan. 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family friendly. Three hour-long tournaments. 36 team slots, 3 players per team, all ages and skill levels. No registration fee, but players are asked to procure pledges and donations to support Essex CHIPS – Community Health Initiatives & Programs for Students. Register: david@essexchips.org, essexchips.org. Albert D. Lawton School, 104 Maple St.

STATEWIDE

Vermont Fish & Wildlife

Free Ice Fishing Day

Jan. 26: All day. No license required to ice fish on any Vermont waterbody. State Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a free Ice Fishing Festival at Knight Point State Park in North Hero, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all ages. Instructors from the Let’s Go Fishing Program will teach ice fishing skills, how to stay warm, fishing regulations and fish identification. Fish fry station, hot cocoa, warming huts. Info and registration: register-ed.com/events/view/132707.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Phoenix Books Burlington

• Jan. 24: 6:30 p.m. Fantasy authors Katherine Arden, Winternight trilogy; S. A. Chakraborty, Daevabad trilogy.

• Jan. 29: Emily Bernard, “Black is the Body.” Essay collection by UVM’s Julian Lindsay, Green & Gold Professor of English.

$3 ticket benefits Vermont Foodbank, includes $5 discount on featured book. 191 Bank St. 448-3350. Phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE

Trinity Episcopal Church

Literature Discussion Series

• Feb. 7: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion of Michael Santos’ book “Inside Life, Behind Bars in America,” asks “Same crime, different sentences?”

Series focuses on contemporary topics rooted in key American literature co-sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church and Pierson Library. Led by Christopher A. Ulloa Chaves, university educator and author. Email RSVP to humanities@email.com. Held at the church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Spring Speaker Series

Fridays from 2-3 p.m.

• Feb. 1: 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Coffee hour (first lecture only); 2-3 p.m. “Immigration Debates in the Contemporary World,” with speaker Pablo Bose, UVM Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program.

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

THEATER

Main Street Landing

Vermont Stage

Through Feb. 10: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath. Age 14 and up. Black Box Theatre. Vermontstage.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

“Sunday in the Park with George”

Jan. 24: 6:30 p.m. lobby; 7 p.m. doors; 7:30 p.m. curtain. Sold out performance. Final dress rehearsal is open to the public. For 14 years, Middlebury College and Town Hall Theater have collaborated on a musical theater production for the January term. This year the show is “Sunday in the Park with George,” Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that revolves around Georges Seurat and the creation of his famous painting, “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte.” Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 all students. For more information or to get on the wait list for the show Jan. 25-28 call the THT Box Office, 382-9222.

STOWE

Stowe Theatre Guild

Auditions for 2019 season

• Jan. 31: 11:59 p.m. Deadline for submitting a video audition; details at stowetheatre.com.

• Feb. 1: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Feb. 2: 10 a.m. to noon. and 1 to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 3: 2 p.m. Callbacks.

Shows: “Godspell,” “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Mamma Mia!” “A Few Good Men.”

Stowe High School auditorium, Barrows Road. Information and sign-up: auditions@stowetheatre.com. stowetheatre.com.

WORKSHOPS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

Jan. 26: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Movement Workshop with Pauline Jennings. Age 18 and up. Free. burlingtoncityarts.org 135 Church St.