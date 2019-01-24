Special Olympics Vermont names Siner Shea as new president, CEO

The Board of Directors of Special Olympics Vermont announced the appointment of Melissa Siner Shea as the organization’s new president and chief executive effective Feb. 1.

Shea joins Special Olympics Vermont after four years as the executive director of the Wellesley College Alumnae Association where she was responsible for developing and leading the organization with a $2.2 million budget, a staff of 15, and an alumnae network of 35,000 members.

“Missy has a proven record of success in organizational management, sports programming and leadership which will ensure our athletes, Unified Partners and families will have a strong advocate for them,” said Bobby Torney, chair of the Special Olympics Vermont board.

A lifelong Vermonter, Shea began her career as a paraeducator, teacher and coach at Harwood Union High School. She served 11 years on the Waitsfield Elementary School Board and has held leadership and teaching positions at Green Mountain Valley School, Sugarbush Resort and Mad River Glen Ski Area. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and education from Wellesley and a master’s degree in liberal studies from Dartmouth College.

“I am honored to be joining the team at Special Olympics Vermont in this leadership position,” said Shea. “I have a deep respect for our athletes, coaches, partners and volunteers, and I am looking forward to working together to build greater awareness and inclusion in Vermont.”

Special Olympics Vermont is the nonprofit organization that is part of the global movement to foster inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities through athletics.