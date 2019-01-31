Hinesburg Police Log

Jan. 20

7:38 a.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a vehicle that went off the road and the driver was unable to get out. The Hinesburg Fire Department helped free the driver, who was not injured.

11:28 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

1:58 p.m. An officer went to Lyman Meadows to do a welfare check; no problem found.

9:44 p.m. No problem was found when an officer responded to a business alarm on Vermont Route 116 south of the village.

Jan. 21

10:53 a.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 and Charlotte Road for a tractor-trailer blocking the road.

4:34 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 in the village for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

7:41 p.m. An officer went to Village Heights for a welfare check; no problem found.

9:59 p.m. Police were asked to do a welfare check on a woman in Hinesburg; no problem found.

Jan. 22

12:30 a.m. An officer went to Oscars Lane to check out a report of a barking dog, but was unable to locate the dog.

3:07 a.m. An officer went to Pond Road where a vehicle was partially in the roadway. The vehicle was towed.

7:10 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a family fight on Wile Street. By the time police arrived, the parties were separated. Police determined it was a verbal altercation only.

7:37 a.m. An officer responded to what was determined to be an accidental burglary alarm at a business in the village.

7:42 a.m. An officer went to Shelburne Falls Road to check out a reported of a vehicle off the road but found nothing.

7:43 a.m. An officer went to Vermont Route 116 at Riggs Road where a vehicle had gone off the road and stayed until a tow truck removed the vehicle.

2:30 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a vehicle off the road. The driver was uninjured and had already notified a tow truck.

3:20 p.m. An officer was notified of a possible fraud involving a business in the village. Police are investigating.

3:27 p.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Silver Street; there were no injuries.

3:50 p.m. Officers responded to a reported family fight at a home on O’Neil Road where the individuals involved had left on foot before police arrived. Police determined it was a verbal altercation only, and two people were given a ride to another relative’s home.

Jan. 23

8:34 a.m. An officer completed a VIN verification at the station.

1:30 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call in St. George.

6:25 p.m. An officer responded to a residence on Gilman Road to take a report on a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

Jan. 24

10 a.m. An officer responded to Champlain Valley Union High School for a juvenile problem.

12:17 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Red Pine Road.

7:25 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 and Hines Road for a disabled vehicle. The officer assisted driver in getting the vehicle off of 116 and onto Hines Road.

Jan. 25

8 a.m. An officer responded to the CVU upper parking lot for a two-vehicle crash with no injuries.

9:15 a.m. An officer responded to Village Heights for a welfare check and took steps to assist the individual concerned.

9:48 a.m. Two horses were in the roadway on Gilman Road. Police notified the owner.

12:52 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Friendship Lane.

2 p.m. An officer checked out a report of a vehicle in the roadway on CVU Road, but it was gone when police arrived.

8:55 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call St. George.

9:50 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg First Response with a medical call on Oscars Lane.

Jan. 26

10:53 p.m. Police were called about a woman stranded along Richmond Road. Police gave her a ride to the police station to await arrival of a family member.