Hinesburg woman charged after late-night visit to Monkton cow barn

A Hinesburg woman who ventured into a Monkton cow barn at 1 a.m. Sunday was charged with unlawful trespass and a third count of driving under the influence, state police said.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the New Haven state police barracks said they were called to a home on States Prison Hollow Road in Monkton for a report of someone having broken into a cow barn.

When police arrived, they said they found Amanda St. Cyr, age 37 of Hinesburg, in the barn. “St. Cyr did not have permission from the property owners to be inside of the barn,” Trooper Tyler Silva wrote in a press release.

Police determined that St. Cyr had driven to the barn and they suspected that she was impaired. “St. Cyr was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently arrested,” police said.

St. Cyr was taken to the police barracks and released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 11 to answer to the charges of driving under the influence third offense, driving while license suspended, and unlawful trespass.