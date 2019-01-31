COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

The Bern Gallery

Glassblowing Challenge

Feb. 9: 1 to 8 p.m. Glassblowing competition. Free to enter. Prize and trophy. New: Valentine’s Day couples’ competition; combine scores for Couples Trophy. 135 Main St. 233-5325. facebook.com/events/251737675746059

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Free Valentine events Jan. 25: 5-7 p.m. Free hot chocolate bar; add Mad River Distillers rum or whisky ($5).

• Feb. 2: 2 p.m. Chocolate sculpture demo, personalized chocolate hearts. Seating limited.

• Feb. 8: 5 to 7 p.m. Bubbly & Chocolate event; Prosecco from Dedalus Wine Market, truffle sample, personalized chocolate hearts, hot chocolate tasting, raffle, etc.

750 Pine St. lakechamplainchocolates.com

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Exposition

Vermont Farm Show

• Jan. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Consumer Night: 4 to 7 p.m.

• Jan. 31: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Animals on display, agriculture education opportunities, Buy Local Market, Cabot Creamery’s 100th Anniversary and Passport Program, Capital Cook-off, Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf collection, farm supplies, food producers, meetings, new equipment, product competitions. Free. vtfarmshow.com.

Grace United Methodist Church

Rummage Sale

• Feb. 8: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Feb. 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take what you need; and pay what you can. 130 Maple St. Information: Ann at 879-7943.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Fire Department

Katie’s CPR Day

Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop in at the fire station for hourly free clinics to learn lifesaving CPR. Organized and named for Katie Charbonneau, whose life was saved last fall thanks to CPR by her husband Lucas, a Hinesburg Fire Department member. Participants can learn to determine if someone has stopped breathing, how to check for a pulse, and how to administer chest compressions until emergency medical technicians arrive.

Geprag’s Park

Winter Celebration

Feb. 10: 3:30 to 7 p.m. The Hinesburg Conservation Commission hosts a winter celebration. Activities start with sledding, snowshoeing, a story walk, and sleigh rides from Native Heart Healing of Monkton from 3:30 to 5 p.m. After that until 7 p.m., gather around the bonfire for stories and music. Snacks, hot chocolate; bring your own mug.

RICHMOND

Holy Rosary Church Hall

French Canadian Supper

Feb. 2: 5 p.m. A traditional French-Canadian supper at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church Hall including pea soup, meat pie, mashed potatoes, dessert, beverages. $12 suggested donation benefits the charities of Rosary Council of the Knights of Columbus 4684. Information: 434-2521 (day), 872-8063 (evening). 64 West Main St.

Richmond Free Library

Medicare for All forum

Feb. 11:30 to 4:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Event in conjunction with National Nurses United Week of Action (Feb. 9-13). Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program and Rights and Democracy Vermont present: “What would expanded, improved Medicare for All look like and how can we get there?” 201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Winterfest

Feb. 9: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy indoor and outdoor winter activities including sledding, sleigh rides, crafts, music and delicious food during this annual free, family-fun event. Activities are weather dependent and may vary based on conditions. Shelburnefarms.org.

Town Offices

Candidate Forum

Feb. 19: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Meet the candidates on the March 2019. Ask questions. Bring your neighbors. Sponsored by the Shelburne Democratic and Republican Committees and the Shelburne News. Coordinator: Nancy E. Baker. Information: nebaker@UVM.edu. Held in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, Shelburne Town Offices.

Vermont Ecumenical Council

Prayer Service & Potluck

Feb. 3: 3 p.m. Rescheduled due to last weekend’s snowstorm. The Vermont Ecumenical Council’s annual service commemorating the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been postponed to Feb. 3. Service at 3 p.m., followed by dinner. Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road, Shelburne. Bring a dish to share if possible. All welcome. Information: vecncc.org or at 233-9603.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

Feb. 3 and 10: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6; snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

Queen City Contras

Contra Dance

Feb. 8: Beginners 7:45 p.m. 8 to 11 p.m. David Kaynor calling, music by Turning Stile. All welcome, dances taught, no partner necessary. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. $9 adults, under 12 free. North End Studio A, 294 N. Winooski Ave. 877-3698, queencitycontras.org.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery

at the Flynn Center

Through March 9: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica African Imports,” a multimedia exhibit from the collection of Jackson J. and Lydia Clemmons of Charlotte. Open Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also prior to MainStage shows and during intermission. 153 Main St. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Two exhibits

To Feb. 9: Tectonic Industries’ “Dreams Can Come True,” immersive interactive arts experience using video questionnaires and Pauline Jennings, “Becoming Human;” three-channel video and sound installation. 135 Church St. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Museum of Art

Jan. 25 to Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts.

MONTPELIER

Spotlight Gallery

Artists to Watch 2019

Through Feb. 28: The Vermont Arts Council along with the Vermont Art Guide presents “Artists to Watch 2019,” an exhibit featuring the work of 10 contemporary Vermont artists including abstract artist Clark Derbes of Charlotte, selected by Vermont curators to highlight variety of work being created by artists in the state. Gallery is in the Vermont Arts Council office, 136 State St.

SHELBURNE

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Vermont artists

Through March 24: A collection of landscapes in oil and pastel by Vermont artists including Shelburne’s Athenia Schinto, Carolyn Walton, Helen Nagel of Hinesburg, and Ken Russack of Burlington along with pieces by jewelry artist Tineke Russell of Burlington. 5955 Shelburne Road, directly across from Shelburne Museum. Information: Marilene Luxton-Jones 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Feb. 8 (second Friday of the month). Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

Main Street Landing

Vermont International Film Festival

Middlebury New Filmmakers 2019

Feb. 8: Burlington screenings of the Middlebury New Filmmakers 2019 statewide Winter Tour’s top documentaries. At 5 p.m. Ivo Marloh’s “All the Wild Horses,” which follows five international riders in the Mongol Derby horse race. At 7:30 p.m. screening of Tom Herman’s “Dateline-Saigon,” which profiles five Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists’ groundbreaking reporting during the early years of the Vietnam War. Q&A with directors and Jay Craven. Reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to meet the filmmakers; refreshments. Tickets online at vtiff.org/events/. 60 Lake St. middfilmfest.org, jcraven@sarahlawrence.edu.

CHARLOTTE

Lewis Creek Association

Screening of ‘Toxic Puzzle’

Jan. 31: 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Lewis Creek Association hosts a free screening of the documentary film “Toxic Puzzle: Hunt for the Hidden Killer,” (82 min.) about scientist Paul Cox and his team’s investigation of links between toxins produced by blue-green algae and the neurodegenerative diseases ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Discussion follows with University of Vermont scientists Jon Erickson, Ph.D., and Rachelle Gould, Ph.D., highlighting their research on blue-green algae found in Vermont lakes. Refreshments. Held at the Charlotte Senior Center, Ferry Road. Information: lewiscreek.org; glyndam3@gmail.com or 355-0015.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Age of Dinosaurs

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 College St. Echovermont.org.

Christ the King School

Open House

Feb. 7: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to visit to meet teachers, explore in the school, view children’s work, ask questions. Information: RSVP or schedule a tour call (802) 862- 6696 or email admissions@cksvt.org.

Phoenix Books Burlington

Saturday Story times

Through March 30: 11 a.m. Little ones and their adults enjoy timeless tales and new adventures with a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite to read aloud. All ages. Free.

191 Bank St. Information: phoenixbooks.biz.

Champlain Valley School District

Preschool Lottery

Feb. 8: Deadline to submit applications for lottery for school-based preschool program starting this fall. For children who will be age 3 by Sept. 1, but not yet 5. More information and applications are online on the district’s website: cvsdvt.org under Student Services.

ESSEX

Phoenix Books Essex

Children’s events

• Wednesday story times through March 27: 10 a.m. Little ones and their adults enjoy timeless tales and new adventures with a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite to read aloud. All ages. Free.

• Feb. 7: 6 p.m. Harry Potter Book Night: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. All ages. Free.

All ages. Free. 2 Carmichael St. 448-3350, phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Upcoming events

Feb. 2: 10-11:30 a.m. Valentine’s Workshop for children ages 3-6 and their families. Create wool felted hearts, paper crafts and rose petal soap to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Registration required at lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/event/valentines-workshop.

More information: Lori York, 985-2827, or admissions@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org. 359 Turtle Lane.

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Specialized art activity designed for all ages and inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 2: Light up the Night. Design a unique light fixture inspired by the creations from the exhibition, “Johnny Swing: Design Sense.”

• Feb. 16: Pretty Petite Paintings. Paint a winter scene on a miniature canvas inspired George Henry Durrie’s work found in Webb Gallery.

• Feb. 23: Structural Snowflakes. Construct an industrial snowflake using metal parts similar to the materials found in the exhibition, “Johnny Swing: Design Sense.”

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education Classroom. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Senior Center

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

St. Jude’s Parish

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

Shelburne United Methodist Church

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. 30 Church St.

MUSEUMS

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open buildings are the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. The café is closed until May 1. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase at the Museum Store.

• Through March 3: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont,” featuring 19th century paintings and maps of Vermont cities and towns. Two special upcoming events:

• Feb. 2: 2 p.m. Opening: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist; to June 2. Murphy Gallery.

• Feb. 4: Summer camp registration opens to museum members; open to the public Feb. 11. Schedule available online.

• March 7 through May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Champlain College Art Gallery

Music for Malayaka benefit concert

Feb. 7: 7 p.m. Benefits annual trip to Malayaka House in Uganda. $20 suggested donations; students free. Refreshments, cash bar. Donate directly: http://bit.ly/CCMalayakaDonation. More information: facebook.com/events/229448014638755.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

• Feb. 3: 3 p.m. Vermont Youth Orchestra, “Depictions of a Dream.” (Rescheduled. Mark new dates on Jan. 20 tickets or return tickets by Jan. 28 for refund).

• Feb. 6: 7:30 p.m. Herbie Hancock.

FlynnSpace

• Feb. 9: 8 p.m. Green Mountain Cabaret.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

University of Vermont

UVM Recital Hall

• Feb. 2: 7:30 p.m. Burlington Chamber Orchestra presents “American Soundscapes” with violinist Soovin Kim performing newly commissioned work.

$30 adults, $10 students. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org. UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St.

Ira Allen Chapel

• Feb. 2: 7 p.m. New England Collegiate A Cappella Festival: UVM Cat’s Meow, Castleton Vocal Unrest, Colgate Resolutions, UVM Scratch That, Tufts Amalgamates. Ira Allen Chapel, 26 University Place. $20 adults, $15 UVM faculity/staff, UVM Medical Center staff. $5 students. Uvm.edu/laneseries

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange

• Feb. 17: 4-6 p.m. Fiddler Dan Wyman.

• Feb. 19: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open Mic Night. To perform, arrive by 6 p.m. or sign up with Mike Walker beforehand: mjwalker@gmavt.net; 2898 Spear Street Charlotte.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

Green Mountain Mahler Festival

Feb. 9: 8 p.m. Castleton University Chorale. Te Deum by Dvorak and Bruckner, Adagio religioso from Mendelssohn’s Lobgesang. Nathaniel Lew and Sherrill Blodget conducting; soloists Vickie Drew, Erin Grainger, Skip Potter, Neil Wacek. Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel. Free-will donations benefit AgeWell. vtmahler.org

HINESBURG

St. Jude the Apostle Church

Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

Feb. 1: Tickets go on sale for Becky Bass with the South County Chorus and Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra on March 24 at 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Bass is a vocalist, steel drummer and actor originally from St. Croix in the British Virgin Islands, now living in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island. She will perform selections from Messiah Part II and III and solos from the set of seven spirituals arranged by John Rutter entitled “Feel the Spirit.” Tickets on sale at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office, flynntix.org, flynncenter.org, 863-5966.

Carpenter-Carse Library

Rick Norcross concert

Feb. 8: 6:30 p.m. Front man of Vermont’s renowned Western Swing Band Rick & the All-Star Ramblers performs a free concert. 69 Ballards Corner Road. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com.

Hinesburg Town Hall

Circle Singing

Feb. 10: 3-4 p.m. Do you love to sing? Are you looking for a different group singing experience? This group singing workshop led by Diane Tetrault and Jody Albright is open to all levels of experience and is based on an improvisational group singing method used by Bobby McFerrin. It is a joyful way to sing together without having to know how to read music. By donation. For more information and to register, e-mail jjalbright58@gmail.com.

JERICHO

Deborah Rawson Memorial Library

Concert series

Feb. 3: 2 p.m. Rik Palieri presents “Union Train – A Celebration of Labor History in Song and Story,” featuring songs learned firsthand from Pete Seeger, Utah Phillips, Sis Cunningham, and from the vast collection of labor songs from Bill Kemsley. Palieri is author of the book, “The Road Is My Mistress,” and is producer of the award-winning television program “The Song Writer’s Notebook.” Information: drml.org. 8 River Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Opera and a concert

• Feb. 2: MET Live in HD begins at 12:15 p.m. with a talk by Jim Pugh in the downstairs studio. 1 p.m. showing of Clementine Margaine as “Carmen.” $24/$10 students, plus fees. 68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222; townhalltheater.org/calendar-and-tickets.

• Feb. 15: 7:30 p.m. Dar Williams in concert. $39 balcony, $49 orchestra, plus fees.

68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Muesum

Ben & Jerry’s Concert on the Green

• May 23: Tash Sultana, special guest Pierce Brothers. $42, plus $4 day of show.

• May 24: Second show added. May 25 sold out. Brandi Carlile. Singer-songwriter. Tickets: $55 advance; $59 show date; 12 and under free.

• June 12: Death Cab for Cutie. Bellingham, Wash.-alt rock band; with singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis. Tickets: $49 advance; $53 show date; 12 and under free.

Gates 6 p.m. Concerts 7 p.m. Rain or shine. Tickets online at highergroundmusic.com, by phone at 877-987-6487, or at the Higher Ground box office.

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

Feb. 9: 7 p.m. Winter Thaw Concert, LC Jazz. 6:30 p.m. Doors, cash bar. 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise listed. $15 advance, $20 at door. 120 Main St. 877-6737,vergennesoperahouse.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Burlington section

Feb. 2: Camels Hump Loop snowshoe. Take Forest City Trail to Montclair Glen Lodge, then climb the Long Trail to the Camel’s Hump summit and return along the Burrows Trail. Difficult, moderate pace; 6 miles, 2,400-foot elevation gain. Contact: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINEBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League

Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Women’s Fund and Change the Story VT

Breakfast of Champions

Feb. 5: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Breakfast of Champions: talking with men about gender in the post-#MeToo workplace. Guest speaker Ted Bunch, co-founder of A Call to Men, a violence prevention organization. Host committee of 27 male business and community leaders include Mayor Miro Weinberger, State Sen. Michael Sirotkin, Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng, UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St. Tickets $35, $10 students. Information: vermontwomensfund.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Brownell Library

Feb. 6: 7 p.m. UVM Prof. Emily Bernard discussses Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book, “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy.” Ryan Newswanger, 262-1354. 6 Lincoln St.

SHELBURNE

Trinity Episcopal Church

Literature Discussion Series

• Feb. 7: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion of Michael Santos’ book “Inside Life, Behind Bars in America,” asks “Same crime, different sentences?”

• Feb. 21: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion documentary topic is “Hacking Democracy. Are the Russians really coming?”

Series focuses on contemporary topics rooted in key American literature co-sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church and Pierson Library. Led by Christopher A. Ulloa Chaves, university educator and author. Email RSVP to humanities@email.com. Held at the church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Spring Speaker Series

Fridays from 2-3 p.m.

• Feb. 1: 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Coffee hour (first lecture only); 2-3 p.m. “Immigration Debates in the Contemporary World,” with speaker Pablo Bose, UVM Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program.

• Feb. 8: “How VPR Is Trying to Explore the Whole Vermont Story, Together,” Scott Finn, president and chief executive, Vermont Public Radio.

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Main Street Landing

Vermont Stage

Through Feb. 10: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath. Age 14 and up. Black Box Theatre. Vermontstage.org.

Off Center for The Dramatic Arts

Shoebox Theater

Feb. 1-2: 7 p.m. doors open. Pre-show lounge for cocktails. Darrah Cloud, “The Stick Wife,” directed by Robert Toms. 1963 bombing of the 16th St. Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. and death of Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, and Cynthia Wesley. $17. 294 N. Winooski Ave. 540-0773, offcentervt.com. Gene Heinrich, geneheinrich@yahoo.com sevendaystickets.com/events/the-stick-wife-0124.

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

2019 season tickets

Feb. 1: Tickets on sale for 2019 shows including “Turn of the Screw,” “Complete History of Comedy (Abridged),” “Cabaret,” “The Wiz” “Shakespeare’s Will,” “Pride & Prejudice.”

Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org/auditions-and-employment.