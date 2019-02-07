Auditions for Farm to Ballet, Feb. 10

Ballet Vermont will host auditions for the upcoming summer season of Farm to Ballet on Feb.10. Now in its fifth year, this season will feature six performances, all in the month of July, at picturesque venues throughout Vermont. The production will be presented in West Corinth, Wolcott, Brattleboro, Shelburne, Woodstock, and Essex. The 2019 summer season of the Farm to Balletproject will include live music provided by a sextet of professional musicians.

The Farm to Ballet project was created to celebrate the unique culture of Vermont farms while promoting a vibrant, local, and sustainable food system. It also allows audiences to enjoy the beauty of classical ballet. Artistic Director and Vermont native Chatch Pregger choreographed the full-length production to tell the story of a Vermont farm from spring to fall. All performances take place at working farms, without the use of a stage. Rather, the dancers are framed by the natural beauty of Vermont’s landscape, performing on the grass. The performances also serve as fundraisers to support and honor the work of local farmers with 50 percent of the ticket sales donated to the farm venue.

“We are looking for a diverse cast of dancers from adults that are just beginning to explore ballet classes to more experienced dancers, or former dancers with previous training,” said Pregger.

The cast is composed of corps members, demi-soloists, soloists, and two or three principal dancers. Interested dancers can request an informational packet that details the benefits, commitment, and schedule required to participate in this summer’s performances.

“Ballet Vermont is a body positive company and we believe that all bodies are capable of being flexible and strong,” said Pregger. “Our company is a mix of dancers who have danced for one year while some trained professionally,” he explained. Casting for the production is designed to highlight each dancer’s technique and skill level.

Performing in Farm to Ballet offers dancers of all skill levels the unique opportunity to travel around the state, fine tune their skills in ballet classes, make friends, dance outside, and support sustainable agriculture in Vermont.

The audition is on Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-1p.m. at Spotlight Vermont, San Remo Drive, South Burlington. In-person auditions are preferred, but out-of-state dancers can submit video samples for consideration.

Ballet Vermont aims to bring high quality ballet to all corners of Vermont while using art to highlight social issues important to the community. The company also provides a path for dancers and musicians to collaborate and bring Vermont based original works to life.

Registration for the audition is available online at balletvermont.org. You can also follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.