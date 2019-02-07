Hinesburg Police Log

Jan 27

11:06 p.m. An officer received a report of a suspicious Instagram page related to Champlain Valley Union High School. The information was passed onto the principal.

Jan 28

5:45 p.m. An officer responded to Beecher Hill Road near Vermont Route 116 for a single vehicle crash with no injuries.

Jan 29

9:59 a.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

11:10 a.m. An officer received a report to do a welfare check on Hayden Hill Road West. The response was canceled prior to the officer arriving at the residence.

2:49 p.m. A truck driving through the police station parking lot struck a police cruiser breaking the left rear tail light. The operator was not aware he struck the vehicle and was contacted in the Lantman’s parking lot.

4:25 p.m. An officer took a credit card fraud report from a resident on Texas Hill Road.

4:55 p.m. An officer completed a vehicle lockout in a parking lot in the village.

6:10 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm at a residence on Richmond Road. No problem found.

Jan 30

3:19 a.m. An officer responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the village. No problem was found.

8:39 a.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Pond Road. There were no injuries.

9:17 a.m. An officer responded to Beecher Hill Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

12:24 p.m. An officer responded to Lavigne Hill Road for a report of a horse walking on the roadway.

4:17 p.m. An officer responded to Lincoln Hill Road for a report of a school bus stuck on the side of the road.

Jan 31

3:00 a.m. An officer was called out to attempt to locate a juvenile for the Colchester Police. The juvenile was located outside Hinesburg.

10:55 a.m. An officer responded to a residence on Baldwin Road for a civil standby.

1:43 p.m. Officers responded to Hines Rd. to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

9:21 p.m. An officer helped the Shelburne Police Department.

Feb 1

2:02 p.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a car versus a fuel truck crash. There were no injuries.

2:44 p.m. An officer responded to a two car crash on Vermont Route 116 in front of town hall.

5:33 pm. An officer responded to Gilman Road for vehicle off the road. There were no injuries.

6:39 pm. An officer responded to Jourdan Street for a dispute between a landlord and tenant. This was determined to be a civil matter.

7:45 p.m. An officer provided a vehicle lockout in St. George.

Feb 2

No calls.