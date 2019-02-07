COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Glassblowing Challenge

Feb. 9: 1 to 8 p.m. Glassblowing competition. Free to enter. Prize and trophy. New: Valen-tine’s Day couples’ competition; combine scores for Couples Trophy. The Bern Gallery,135 Main St. 233-5325.

Champlain Valley

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Feb. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. and every second Tuesday of the month. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Info: Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays: 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 802-425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Feb. 11: 6:30 p.m. Open to all veterans, National Guard, and Reservists. Meets second Monday of the month. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Rummage Sale

Feb. 8: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. & Feb. 9: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Take what you need; and pay what you can. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St. Ann: 879-7943 (leave message).

HINESBURG

Geprag’s Park Winter Celebration

Feb. 10: 3:30-7 p.m. The Hinesburg Conservation Commission hosts a winter celebration. Activities start with sledding, snowshoeing, a story walk, and sleigh rides from Native Heart Healing of Monkton from 3:30-5 p.m. After that until 7 p.m., gather around the bonfire for stories and music. Snacks, hot chocolate; bring your own mug.

RICHMOND

Medicare for All Forum

Feb. 11- Choose from two similar sessions: 3 to 4:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Event in conjunction with National Nurses United Week of Action. Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program and Rights and Democracy Vermont present: “What would expanded, improved Medicare for All look like and how can we get there?” Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Winterfest

Feb. 9: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy indoor and outdoor winter activities including sledding, sleigh rides, crafts, music and delicious food during this annual free, family-fun event. Activities are weather dependent and may vary based on conditions. Shelburnefarms.org.

Town Offices – Candidate Forum

Feb. 19: 7-8:30 p.m. Meet the candidates on the March 2019. Ask questions. Bring your neighbors. Sponsored by the Shelburne Democratic and Republican Committees and the Shelburne News. Coor-dinator: Nancy E. Baker. Information: nebaker@UVM.edu. Held in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, Shelburne Town Offices.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Feb. 12, and second Tuesday: 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Refreshments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Info: Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

Alzheimer’s Disease

Caregiver Support Group

Feb. 12, and second Tuesday: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road. Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net.

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Feb. 13: 9:30 a.m. Green Mountain Chapter. All abilities. First meeting free. Bring bag lunch and project to work on. Car-pooling available from many areas. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Feb. 10: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then in-termediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6; snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020. dance@together.net

Queen City Contras

Feb. 8: Beginners 7:45 p.m. 8-11 p.m. David Kaynor calling, music by Turning Stile. All welcome, dances taught, no partner necessary. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. $9 adults, under 12 free. North End Studio A, 294 N. Winooski Ave. 877-3698, queencitycontras.org.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery

Through March 9: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica African Imports,” a mul-timedia exhibit from the collection of Jackson J. and Lydia Clemmons of Charlotte. Open Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also prior to MainStage shows and during intermission. Flynn Center, 153 Main St. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimenta-tion. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery.

Two exhibits through Feb. 9: Tectonic Industries “Dreams Can Come True,” immersive interactive arts experience using video questionnaires. Pauline Jennings, “Becoming Human;” three-channel video and sound installation. 135 Church St. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org.

Northern Vermont Artists Association

To Feb. 22: Vermont Community Access Media (VCAM). Sponsored by South End Burlington Arts and Business Association (SEABA). 208 Flynn Ave., Suite 2G. seaba.com

MONTPELIER

TW Wood Gallery

Through Feb. 15: “Something Dear.” Stowe area artists, members of The Photographer’s Workroom: Nancy Banks, Christie Carter, Rosalind Daniels, Robert Fahey, Kay Jostrand, Marcie Scudder, Peggy Smith, Shap Smith, Maryellen Sullivan. photographersworkroom-vt.com. Piano music by Jim Thomp-son. 46 Barre St. twwoodgallery.org, audubon.org

Spotlight Gallery

Artists to Watch 2019

Through Feb. 28: The Vermont Arts Council along with the Vermont Art Guide presents “Artists to Watch 2019,” an exhibit featuring the work of 10 contemporary Vermont artists including abstract artist Clark Derbes of Charlotte, selected by Vermont curators to highlight variety of work being created by artists in the state. Gallery is in the Vermont Arts Council office, 136 State St.

Vermont Supreme Court Gallery

Through March 28: Ann Young, “Fellow Travelers;” large-scale oil paintings with narratives. ann-young.com. M-F: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 111 State St. curator.vermont.gov/vermont-supreme-court-gallery.

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

86 Falls Road. 985-3848, joan@fsgallery.com, fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Vermont artists through March 24: A collection of landscapes in oil and pastel by Vermont artists in-cluding Shelburne’s Athenia Schinto, Carolyn Walton, Helen Nagel of Hinesburg, and Ken Russack of Burlington along with pieces by jewelry artist Tineke Russell of Burlington. 5955 Shelburne Road, di-rectly across from Shelburne Museum. Information: Marilene Luxton-Jones 985-8223; Luxton-JonesGallery.com.

All the Wild Horses

Friday, Feb. 8, 5 p.m., Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House, 60 Lake St.

Vermont International Film Festival presents “All the Wild Horses.” The 89-minute documentary fol-lows international riders from around the world as they compete in the Mongol Derby in Mongolia, the longest and toughest horse race on the planet. Director Ivo Marloh rode the race twice to embed him-self in the individual stories of the riders in one of the last true wildernesses on earth. Q&A fol-lows with Marloh and Jay Craven. Reception 6:30-7:30 p.m. Reception is followed by “Dateline-Saigon.” https://vtiff.org/events.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Feb. 8 (second Friday of the month). Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, laz-erem91@gmail.com.

Green Mountain Club

Feb. 7: 7:30 p.m. Film screening of “An American Ascent,” which documents the first African-American expedition to tackle 20,310-foot Denali, North America’s highest peak. Film addresses overlooked is-sues of race and the outdoors as it chronicles the challenges of weather, logistics, terrain, and altitude. $8; $5-GMC members. Proceeds support Long Trail. Outdoor Gear Exchange, 37 Church Street.

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House – MNFF

Feb. 10: 2 p.m. “All the Wild Horses,” director Ivo Marloh. Mongol Derby horse race. 4:30 p.m. Tom Herman’s “Dateline-Saigon,” five Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists’ groundbreaking reporting during early years of the Vietnam War. Part of Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.

$12; $20 for both. Tickets: vergennesoperahouse.org, Lulu’s Ice Cream shop, at door, or mnffver-gennes2019.eventbrite.com 802-877-6737.

KIDS

49th Annual Green Up Vermont

March 1: Deadline for student writing contests. Open to Vermont grades K-12. $250 prize. Poem or essay of up to 200 words about Green Up Day and why it is important. May 4 is Green Up Day. Green Up Vermont keeps all entries and has rights for use and reproduction of entries.

Mail in or drop off entries in person: Green Up Vermont, 14-16 Baldwin St., Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, by contest deadlines. Information: greenupvermont.org; 229-4586 (1-800-974-3259).

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 College St. Echover-mont.org.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions.135 Church Street. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Burlington City Arts Center SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project Feb. 21, March 21, April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. 135 Church St. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org.

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Preschool Lottery

Feb. 8: Deadline to submit applications for lottery for school-based preschool program starting this fall. For children who will be age 3 by Sept. 1, but not yet 5. For more information and applications: cvsdvt.org under Student Services.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

Feb. 10, and Sundays through March: 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coach-es. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: tinyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfootball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating

Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 – 3 p.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg Parish Hall. Individuals, families and chil-dren accompanied by an adult are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day by decorating beautiful sugar cookies! A suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family will benefit the Hinesburg Youth Project. Please RSVP at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49adaa29aaf49-valentines or call 802-482-3352 to reserve your spot!

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

Visiting Morning: Grades 1-8: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 – 10 a.m., Turtle Lane Campus, 359 Turtle Lane, Shelburne. We’ll begin the morning with a brief introduction before stepping into the classrooms and touring our school, and then we will close with a Q&A. For more information, visit www.lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org Please RSVP to Lori York at admis-sions@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org or call (802) 985-2827 x212.

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Specialized art activity designed for all ages and inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 16: Pretty Petite Paintings. Paint a winter scene on a miniature canvas inspired George Henry Durrie’s work found in Webb Gallery.

• Feb. 23: Structural Snowflakes. Construct an industrial snowflake using metal parts similar to the ma-terials found in the exhibition, “Johnny Swing: Design Sense.”

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education Classroom. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Rosie and Friends

Feb. 16: 10 a.m. Meet and greet, author Helen Hipp, Rosie and Friends. Age 4-8. Kindness crafts, story time, dance party, giveaways, raffle. 10:30 a.m. Story time. Free. Bring non-perishable donations to Chittenden County Food Shelf and be entered to win prizes. University Mall, 155 Dorset St. rosi-ethehippo.com. 863-1066.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual en-couragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington. namivt.org.

Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont

37th Annual Winter Conference

“Food Traditions: Celebrating Our Agricultural Roots”

• Feb. 11: Early registration discounts.

• Feb. 16: Leah Penniman, Soul Fire Farm, Grafton, N.Y.

• Feb. 17: Melody Walker Brook, Abenaki educator, activist, artist, UVM alumni, Highgate, Vt.; Al-nôbaiwi Dance Group.

University of Vermont. Information and registration: nofavt.org/conference.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

UVM – Fleming Museum of Art

Feb. 13: 4 p.m. Artist’s Talk: Corin Hewitt. 5:30-7 p.m. Opening Reception. “Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art;” “Global Miniatures.5:” $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Satur-day and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Black History Month

• Feb. 10: 2-3 p.m. Children 7-12, “History Detectives;” meet fugitives from slavery who were shel-tered at Rokeby.

• Feb. 24: 2 p.m. Jane Williamson, historian and Rokeby Museum director emerita, illustrated talk “Finding Jesse: How Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont Became a Reality.”

$8 adult, $6 students, children age 5 & up. Sundays: 12-5 p.m. 4334 Route 7. 802-877-3406, direc-tor@rokeby.org, rokeby.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Feb. 13: 3 p.m. Gennifer Majors, “Hooked on Conservation.” Pre-registration appreciated: conserva-tion-month-hooked-rugs.eventbrite.com.

• Feb. 20: 3 p.m. Nancie Ravenel, “Sleuthing Around Stagecoach Inn and Stencil House.” Pre-registration: conservation-month-stagecoach-stencil.eventbrite.com.

• To March 3: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont.” Colgate Gallery. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org,

• March 7-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospec-tive tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Bark and wine with your Valentine

Thursday, Feb. 7: 6-8 p.m., Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd. PAWS invite you, your two-legged loves, and your four-legged friends for local music, food, and delicious wine to raise funds to help PAWS: Provide for Animals Waiting in Shelters. Take home a memory of the evening with an iconic Valentine photo of you, your family, and your furry friend. No cost for admission, photographs by donation. PAWS is a non-profit organization that provides essential items to shelter/rescue animals in need as they wait for their forever homes. www.pawsvt.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Music for Malayaka: A Benefit Concert

Feb. 7: 7 p.m. Benefits annual trip to Malayaka House in Uganda. $20 suggested donation, students free. Refreshments, cash bar. Donate directly: bit.ly/CCMalayakaDonation. Champlain Col-lege Art Gallery, 375 Maple St.

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

March 20: 6:30 p.m. Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange

Feb. 17: 4-6 p.m. Fiddler Dan Wyman.

Feb. 19: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open Mic Night. To perform, arrive by 6 p.m. or sign up with Mike Walker beforehand: mjwalker@gmavt.net; 2898 Spear St.

COLCHESTER

The Green Mountain Mahler Festival

Feb. 9: 8 p.m. The Green Mountain Mahler Festival, in conjunction with the Castleton University Cho-rale, will perform two different settings of the Te Deum (by Dvorak and Bruckner) along with the Ada-gio religioso from Mendelssohn’s Lobgesang. Admission is by free will donation with proceeds to ben-efit AgeWell. vtmahler.org Chapel Saint Michael the Archangel, St. Michael’s College. (Photo option available)

HINESBURG

Rick Norcross Concert at the Library

Feb. 8: 6:30 p.m. Front man of Vermont’s renowned Western Swing Band Rick & the All-Star Ramblers performs a free concert. Carpenter-Carse Library, 69 Ballards Corner. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com. rickandtheramblers.com

Circle Singing

Feb. 10: 3-4 p.m. At Hinesburg Town Hall. Do you love to sing? Are you looking for a different group singing experience? This group singing workshop led by Diane Tetrault and Jody Albright is open to all levels of experience and is based on an improvisational group singing method used by Bobby McFer-rin. It is a joyful way to sing together without having to know how to read music. By donation. For more information and to register, e-mail jjalbright58@gmail.com.

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra.

Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office, flynntix.org. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

SHELBURNE

First Thursday Concert

Feb. 7: 6 p.m. Charlie. Non-profit partner, PAWS, receives portion of beverage proceeds. Free admis-sion. Wine and beer for purchase. Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Road (Route 7). shelburne-vineyard.com, Facebook.

Musical Storytelling for All Ages

Feb. 9: 10 a.m. Scrag Mountain Music presents Evan Premo, Mary Bonhag, Kim Bent (narrator). Jon Deak’s The Ugly Duckling and B.B. Wolf: An Apologia; James Balentine’s Three Billy Goats Gruff; Evan Premo’s composition Oday Daywayigun inspired by Ojibwe creation legend. Come as you are. Pay what you can. Donations collected at intermission. Bread & Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road. Reservations & more concert dates: scragmountainmusic.org.

Ben & Jerry’s Concert on the Green

• May 23: Tash Sultana, special guest Pierce Brothers. $42, plus $4 day of show.

• May 24: Second show added. May 25 sold out. Brandi Carlile. Singer-songwriter. Tickets: $55 ad-vance; $59 show date; 12 and under free.

• June 12: Death Cab for Cutie. Bellingham, Wash.-alt rock band; with singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis. Tickets: $49 advance; $53 show date; 12 and under free.

Gates 6 p.m. Concerts 7 p.m. Rain or shine. Tickets online at highergroundmusic.com, by phone at 877-987-6487, or at the Higher Ground box office.

Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Community Medical School

Feb. 19: 6-7:30 p.m. “Bigger Isn’t Better: Risks and Reasons for an Enlarged Heart.” David Warshaw, Ph.D., UVM Professor and Chair of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics; Jonathan Flyer, M.D., UVM Assistant Professor of Pediatrics.

University of Vermont, Carpenter Auditorium, Given Building, 89 Beaumont Ave.

COLCHESTER

SMC Annual Sutherland Lecture

Feb. 21: 4:30 p.m. Saint Michael’s College presents the annual Sutherland Lecture, this year by Colum-bia University scholar Roosevelt Montás, titled “Liberal Education and Human Freedom. This talk will explore the meaning and relevance of liberal education today, explore its potential for illuminating our shared humanity, and consider its place in a college education. Free and open to the public. For info: 654-2216. Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center, 94 Place Saint Michel.

MIDDLEBURY

Vision and Voice Gallery

Feb. 15: 5-7 p.m. Vermont Folklife Center: Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture; photographs by Federico Pardo; interviews by the VFC. Public reception and gallery talk with photographer. Re-freshments. Free. Exhibit through summer 2019, M-F, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 88 Main St. 388-4964, bhook-er@vermontfolklifecenter.org

MONTPELIER

Book Launch at VT Supreme Court

Feb. 26: 4:30-6 p.m. The Vermont Historical Society announces the publication of “The Law of the Hills: A Judicial History of Vermont” by Paul Gillies. Refreshments, books signings, and a talk by the author. Free & open to everyone. Vermont Supreme Court, 111 State St.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

• Feb. 11: 3-4:30 & 6:30-8:30 p.m. National Nurses United Week of Action (Feb. 9 to 13). Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program and Rights and Democracy Vermont: “What would expanded, improved Medicare for All look like and how can we get there?”

• March 8: 7 p.m. Green Mountain Club, Burlington Section Taylor Series. Charlotte Albers, landscape designer and consultant, “Hidcote Manor and Gardens of the Cotswolds.” gmc@gmburlington.org. Talk and slideshow. $8; $5 GMC members.

201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SHELBURNE

Literature Discussion Series

• Feb. 7: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion of Michael Santos’ book “Inside Life, Behind Bars in America,” asks “Same crime, different sentences?”

• Feb. 21: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion documentary topic is “Hacking Democracy. Are the Russians really coming?”

Series focuses on contemporary topics rooted in key American literature co-sponsored by Trinity Epis-copal Church and Pierson Library. Led by Christopher A. Ulloa Chaves, university educator and author. Email RSVP to humanities@email.com. Held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fridays, 2-3 p.m. EEE Spring Speaker Series

• Feb. 8: “How VPR Is Trying to Explore the Whole Vermont Story, Together,” Scott Finn, President & CEO, Vermont Public Radio.

• Feb. 15: “Vermont vs. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont on Film,” Amanda Gustin, Public Program Manager, Vermont History Center.

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

Burlington Garden Club Presents

Feb. 26: 1 p.m. Wildflower expert Dan Jaffe and author of “Design-Less Gardening: A Naturalistic Ap-proach.” Low maintenance gardens using native plants. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. Carolyn Bates, 238-4213, cbates@carolynbates.com

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Vermont Stage

Through Feb. 10: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” by Lucas Hnath. Age 14 and up. Main Street Landing Black Box Theatre. Vermontstage.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Feb. 17: 4 p.m. The Cutting-Edge Staged Reading Series “The Mystery of Love and Sex,” Bathsheba Doran. Byers Studio. Refreshments and talkback. Two free tickets to MAW’s April production of “Ada and the Engine” will be given away. $10 suggested donation. Adult content, age 16+ up.

MONTPELIER

Lost Nation Theater

2019 season tickets on sale for 2019 shows including “Turn of the Screw,” “Complete History of Come-dy (Abridged),” “Cabaret,” “The Wiz” “Shakespeare’s Will,” “Pride & Prejudice.” Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org/auditions-and-employment.