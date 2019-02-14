CVU grapplers overcome obstacles, place fourth

The CVU wrestling team placed fourth at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference Team Dual Championships on Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. Johnsbury Academy, despite a significant number of individual injuries and illnesses.

“I’m really proud of our wrestlers for their individual contributions to our 2-2 outcome on the day,” said Coach Gunnar Olson. “This is the time that our training plan will have them reaching their peak physical condition. In the team dual format, you can’t make up for missing a significant number of athletes from the 14-person lineup as each one gives the opposing team six points for each forfeited weight class. In the head-to-head matches, we performed exceptionally well and our athletes displayed good sportsmanship on and off the mat.”

Next up, JV state championship at Spaulding High School on Feb. 16, and varsity states championships (at Essex High School) on Feb. 22-23.