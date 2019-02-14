Support Roberts for Hinesburg Selectboard

Keith Roberts is a candidate to fill a three-year term on the Hinesburg Selectboard. I am honored to be in my fourth term as a member of your selectboard and I’m thrilled to have someone as qualified as Keith willing to give up his time to serve the town. I hope you will join me in casting a vote for him this election.

Keith has served Hinesburg in the past as a member of the HCS School Board. After the consolidation of the CSSU district, most of the seats on the school board were eliminated. Thankfully, he is still interested in serving to make our town even better. His school board experience will be priceless as a member of the selectboard.

We have many challenges ahead of us. Everything from Lot 15 to balancing the budget, developing drinking water sources to handling wastewater requirements. Working as a team to address these challenges is a crucial role of the your selectboard. His service to the school, in addition to his background as an attorney, would be an immediate benefit to your municipal team.

Qualifications are just part of the reason to vote for Keith. He has a common-sense approach to local government. I have been impressed by his statements on the big issues facing Hinesburg and his willingness to explain his point of view. Please take the time to speak with him directly or read his recent post to the voters by visiting his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/keithrobertsforselectboard/

Early voting has started! You can cast your ballot for Keith Roberts anytime between now and Tuesday, March 5.

Thomas Ayer

Hinesburg