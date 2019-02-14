Voting for Aaron Kimball and Keith Roberts

We will be voting for incumbent Aaron Kimball and former school board member Keith Roberts for the Hinesburg Selectboard. While Keith would be a newcomer to the selectboard, both candidates have the experience necessary to balance our large list of needs and wants with our limited financial and staff resources.

Aaron and Keith listen to all perspectives in their decision-making and look for opportunities to improve our community.

Please vote for Aaron and Keith and encourage your network to do the same, either by absentee voting at the Town Clerk’s office, before school vacation, or voting on March 5th.

Kevin and Dawn Francis

Hinesburg