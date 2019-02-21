2019 Charlotte Candidate Questionnaire

NANCY RICHARDSON | 2 Year Term



Education:

B.S, Ohio State University; Ph.D. in Education, Kent State University; Master’s in Public Administration, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University; Master’s in Writing, Vermont College of Fine Arts

Occupation:

Teacher, professor, public administrator and researcher

Other Civic posts held:

Education advisor, Governor of Massachusetts; senior staff, U.S. Secretary of Education; Planning Director, Vermont State Colleges; Director of Special Education, ACSU. Member of several boards in Vermont

1. What are the most pressing issues facing Charlotte and what do you think the selectboard can do to address them?

We must take intentional actions to enhance the vitality of the town. These actions may be viewed by some as a threat to the preservation of Charlotte’s unique character. I believe we can move forward and preserve the town’s character at the same time. I support protecting and conserving our physical environment, attracting young families to live here, stabilizing our school enrollment, providing affordable housing, investing in needed infrastructure, and ensuring that land use and zoning regulations support small economic development projects and vital village centers.

2. How are you uniquely qualified for a position on the Charlotte Selectboard?

My experience includes working to improve governance at the local, state, and federal levels. I have been a close observer of how boards and community groups come together to make good decisions for the benefit of the community as whole. I am interested in how to improve decision making and in the importance of clarity and transparency in government.

3. What are your feelings about proposed plans for East Charlotte Village?

I think the East Village plans are aligned with the Town Plan and provide a model for flexibility in zoning that can move Charlotte forward. The plan provides for affordable senior housing, invigorated economic development projects, and thoughtful residential development. These are all goals that have been included in our Town Plan for years.

4. Do you think Charlotte needs to attract and retain more young families with children? Why or why not? And if so, what do you think can be done to achieve that goal?

This question goes to the heart of what type of community we envision and wish to nurture through our administrative priorities and decisions. Charlotte’s population is aging faster than the rest of the county, and the population of young people is declining. We are the wealthiest town in Vermont with the most expensive housing. Many young people, and those who work here, cannot afford to reside in Charlotte. If we continue in this direction, we run the risk of becoming an ossified, virtually-gated community with little vitality or diversity, and a destabilized school enrollment. If elected, I would promote a discussion by the planning commission and the selectboard about immediate actions that we might take to address this issue. These actions could include invigorating the Affordable Housing Fund to make it more effective, addressing disincentives in the zoning regulations that prevent the development of housing options, and improving infrastructure and activity in the village centers.

5. Do you believe that the current commercial and residential development regulations are adequate? Why or why not?

I think the current Land Use Regulations include restrictions that may be in conflict with the Town Plan and may discourage economic projects and village center developments needed to achieve age and economic diversity. I would encourage a review of the regulations to make them more flexible and better tailored to the needs of Charlotte in the future. The review process must be rigorous and thoughtful, and it should ensure that we continue to protect the things we value about our town.

6. Closing statement

I thank current members of the selectboard for their hours of work on the details of local ordinances and administration, and for generally moving the town administration forward amidst a number of constraints. My interest and experience in public administration has led me to think that some improvements can be made in the selectboard process. It would be helpful if there were a better connection between selectboard and the Town Plan as a framework for making decisions. It would also help if the planning commission and the selectboard were to actively engage our community in a process to set priorities for Town Plan actions.

FRANK TENNEY | 2 Year Term

Education:

High School/college

Occupation:

Own/Manage/Maintain Multiple Properties

Bus Driver for Champlain Valley School District

Other Civic posts held:

Zoning Board of Adjustment (12 years)

Selectboard (two years)

1. What are the most pressing issues facing Charlotte and what do you think the selectboard can do to address them?

Siting and review of renewable resources (solar). The first step is the new Town Plan to be voted on March 5. Next is to update the regulations for site plan review. Understanding the town’s role, if any, on farm businesses. The planning commission, selectboard and many others are participating in an open discussion of Act 143. The need for affordable housing. The Affordable Housing Grant needs to be rewritten to make affordable housing more viable to create. Speeding in town. The Selectboard could increase the state police presence, which comes with big price tag, or is it time for our own with a bigger startup price? Sand or salt on the winter roads. Lately, several people have been talking about this subject. The selectboard should put this question to the voters. Be advised if the voters decide to go with salt, the salt shed needs to be enlarged or replaced for an additional expense, and of course salt is more expensive.

2. How are you uniquely qualified for a position on the Charlotte Selectboard?

To start, I’ve been on the selectboard for the last two years. I understand the duties of a selectperson, going over the budget and all other issues that come before the board. I have 12 years on the zoning board of adjustment, four as chair. I have participated in updating the Town Plan and zoning regulations several times. I own/manage/maintain several properties and I have used our Town Plan and regulations frequently during my time with both boards.

3. What are your feelings about proposed plans for East Charlotte Village?

I am looking for more input from property owners in the village and proposed village. As with any change that is desired, it will only go as far as the property owners allow. According to the Town Plan, the village area is where the residential and commercial development is supposed to be located. If so, then adjusting the village commercial and village boundaries is a good start. Water and wastewater are a big factor in development of both.

4. Do you think Charlotte needs to attract and retain more young families with children? Why or why not? And if so, what do you think can be done to achieve that goal?

We have great schools, recreation department, library, trails, beach and community. But currently we have an aging community. In the future, as housing becomes available, new, existing or affordable, young families will move to Charlotte. The town has worked hard to keep the rural open scenic areas and the small-town atmosphere.

5. Do you believe that the current commercial and residential development regulations are adequate? Why or why not?

The regulations are a living document, updating is essential. The current residential regulations are very good and just need to be polished. The commercial regulations are good but could be open to more types of businesses. Home Occupation (2) and (3) regulations could be adjusted so it is not so difficult or impossible to acquire. Most errors are grammatical, but there is room for improvement in chapter 10 definitions, especially the definitions for businesses.

6. Closing statement

My candidacy offers continued commitment and valuable experience to the town. Given the opportunity, I will continue to be an advocate, listening to all ideas and concerns in an effort to address the needs of the town. Many issues came before the board, including the library addition, trails work, affordable housing, speeding enforcement, the town plan, west village wastewater, the budget for town meeting and more. All have been a positive learning experience. I am asking for your vote on March 5 so that I may continue working with my fellow residents and select board members on the common goal of moving Charlotte into the future.

JAMES FAULKNER | 3 Year Term

Education:

B.S. Colby College, Waterville, Maine

D.D.S. Georgetown University, Georgetown, Md.

Orthodontic Certificate, Board Certified, Boston University, Boston, Mass.

Occupation:

Orthodontist

Other Civic posts held:

Planning Board, USDA, Natural Resource Conservation Service, District Supervisor, Chamber of Commerce, Board Member, Past-President Maine Board of Dental Examiners, National Dental Licensing Examiner – CDCA, Youth Education of Sports Public Foundation – Chairman, Charlotte EMT Volunteer – CVFRS

1. What are the most pressing issues facing Charlotte and what do you think the selectboard can do to address them?

There are several pressing issues facing Charlotte, which are maintaining an affordable fiscal budget, conserving the open vistas, sustaining agricultural uses, and retaining the rural atmosphere. A responsible fiscal budget will require the selectboard to be frugal to control the growth of the tax rate. Maintaining our rural character requires our planning commission to continue its thorough review and advice to the selectboard.

2. How are you uniquely qualified for a position on the Charlotte Selectboard?

Fortunately, I have previously been on planning boards for 10 years and participated in the development of a comprehensive town plan. I have 40-plus years of managing and owning four successful medical offices from the ground up, including construction through to staffing and operations. I have a responsive interest in developing and assisting to manage the Charlotte community issues. I have a reputation for being vigilant and diligent when researching and resolving issues.

3. What are your feelings about proposed plans for East Charlotte Village?

There is a vibrant community in East Charlotte. The 2010 East Charlotte Village Planning Project was clear that this is a community gathering area. As long as any alterations can fit into the present character, it makes sense to enhance this section of town with additional amenities. Many questions were raised during the planning project all regarding the impact of changes and development. These included, but were not limited to soils, wetlands, wildlife, traffic, pedestrians, etc. It will entail a comprehensive review by the planning commission to satisfy these requirements.

4. Do you think Charlotte needs to attract and retain more young families with children? Why or why not? And if so, what do you think can be done to achieve that goal?

I do think Charlotte always needs to attract and retain young families with children. This is the town’s future and our responsibility to accomplish this objective. To accomplish this, we need to continue and expand our high standards of education at the Charlotte Central School, continue to provide recreation programs that will bring cohesion to families of all ages in the community and encourage after school care for those who have working parents. Our expanding library is a positive achievement for the enrichment of all ages of Charlotte, providing a venue for further education, possibility to increase after school programs and culture.

5. Do you believe that the current commercial and residential development regulations are adequate? Why or why not?

It appears that the current development regulations are working because Charlotte has retained its open spaces, rural and agricultural character. However, it is critical that Charlotte’s Planning Commission and Selectboard remain ever mindful to the possibility of future growth and development to this friendly community. Aspirations and unthoughtful expansion could affect the natural beauty, landscape and values of our neighborhoods and heritage.

6. Closing statement

I want to give back to the beautiful rural community of Charlotte, an enriched, safe and progressive environment, where my grandchildren and others will be content, proud and have a desire to stay.

LOUISE MCCARREN | 3 Year Term

Education:

Juris Doctorate, UCLA

Occupation:

Retired from numerous regulatory and public service positions

Other Civic posts held:

Lister, Charlotte; Board of Trustees, UVM Medical Center; Gov. Shumlin’s Commission on Generation siting; Vermont Telecommunications Authority; Campaign for Vermont.

1. What are the most pressing issues facing Charlotte and what do you think the selectboard can do to address them?

We have immediate issues, including roads and security. Our biggest challenge is to plan for the future to use the deep resources we have, including the lake and public lands.

2. How are you uniquely qualified for a position on the Charlotte Selectboard?

I bring decades of public and private business experience, including numerous boards of directors. I understand the importance of budgeting and an effective and efficient board.

3. What are your feelings about proposed plans for East Charlotte Village?

The West Charlotte Village has great potential for a vibrant community hub. What matters is the views of the folks who reside there and the planning commission.

4. Do you think Charlotte needs to attract and retain more young families with children? Why or why not? And if so, what do you think can be done to achieve that goal?

Well, of course. Young families bring energy and optimism. Families need day care, good schools and recreation. We do well in these areas and will improve with the new playground at the town beach.

5. Do you believe that the current commercial and residential development regulations are adequate? Why or why not?

We will continue to have a constant tension between commercial development and our rural nature. This tension is natural. What matters is equity and fairness.

6. Closing statement

I appreciate being considered for selectboard. My pledge is to bring my years of experience to serve the people of Charlotte.

ED STONE | 3 Year Term

Editor’s Note: Charlotte Selectboard candidate Ed Stone chose to write a general essay in response to The Citizen’s candidate questionnaire.

Charlotte is a very special place to us all. It’s the place where we have chosen to make our houses our homes, where we have raised our children, and have waved as the bus brings our grandchildren to Charlotte Central School. Charlotte’s natural beauty peaking at Mt. Philo and dipping into the refreshing waters at the Charlotte Beach are intertwined with the potential of beautiful trail systems. In support of these trail systems and the tireless work of our trails committee, I’m excited to continue these efforts by connecting our community both physically and socially. What excitement I have around the new businesses and communities that are in the works for our town.

I’d like to recognize Lane Morrison for the outstanding job that he has done serving on our select board, I know I can continue the good work he has done for our town. If elected, this will be my ninth time on the Charlotte select board. I have really enjoyed my times of service and hope to get the opportunity to serve the people of my town again. I’ve spent my retirement doing what I love, raising animals and training race horses. You may have seen me once or twice riding around the track off Route 7.

When I started a couple of decades ago, I advocated for what I believed in and worked hard to create a community that my kids would be proud of. I championed efforts to build the library and would continue to support growth when it comes to this cherished town icon. I owe my life to first responders of our town and would aim to support the Charlotte Fire and Rescue in ways that are appropriate and help to keep our citizens safer and have better access to emergency medical care.

I believe it is safe to say that the current national political climate has really polarized us as a population. We can do better. I will work for you and with you to maintain and create a safe, accessible and prosperous town for years to come. Thank you for considering me, Ed Stone, as your three-year select board member.