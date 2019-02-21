Charlotte man charged with DUI in Ferrisburgh traffic stop

A 24-year-old Charlotte man was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop in Ferrisburgh on Sunday, according to Vermont State Police.

According to a police news release, a state trooper stopped Adam Dawson on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh at 12:50 a.m. In speaking with Dawson, police said the officer detected signs of impairment. Dawson was charged with DUI, first offense, and released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division, on Feb. 25, police said.