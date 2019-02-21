Charlotte man charged with DUI in Ferrisburgh traffic stop

By on No Comment

A 24-year-old Charlotte man was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop in Ferrisburgh on Sunday, according to Vermont State Police.

According to a police news release, a state trooper stopped Adam Dawson on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh at 12:50 a.m. In speaking with Dawson, police said the officer detected signs of impairment. Dawson was charged with DUI, first offense, and released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division, on Feb. 25, police said.

  

Charlotte man charged with DUI in Ferrisburgh traffic stop added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.