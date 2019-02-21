CVU boys win and lose, girls keep winning

By LAUREN READ

BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 61, St. Johnsbury 52: Champlain Valley rebounded from a weekend loss with a win over St. Johnsbury on Monday.

The Redhawks overcame a 33-29 first half deficit to earn the win. Nikos Carroll scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead CVU (9-7). Ethan Harvey added 11 points, while Bennett Cheer and Cole Otley each chipped in with 10 points.

On Saturday, the Redhawks fell to Mount Mansfield, 58-43, after a stumble in the second quarter.

The Cougars outscored CVU 14-6 in the second frame to pull away for a win.

Harvey led all scorers with 24 points for the Redhawks, while Otley added 10 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Essex 4, CVU 1: Charlie Averill had the lone goal for Champlain Valley in a loss to rival Essex on Monday night.

Logan Cody took the loss despite making 31 saves in net.

Grady Gram had a hat trick for the Hornets, who moved to 12-2-2.

It was the fourth loss in five games for CVU, who also fell to Rice 4-0 on Saturday.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Missisquoi 3, CVU 2: Champlain Valley’s comeback fell short in a loss to Missisquoi on Monday night.

Payton Skillen had a goal and an assist for the Redhawks, who fell to 6-11. Kayleigh Bushweller scored in the final minute to narrow the score to one but CVU could not find the tying goal.

Lora Fresn had two goals for the Thunderbirds and Maddie Conley made 37 saves to earn the win.

It was the second loss in a row for the Redhawks, who lost to Burr and Burton 6-4 on Saturday.

Kiley McClure had two goals in the losing effort, while Skillen and Sabina Brochu each tallied once.

Champlain Valley Union did earn a 4-2 win over Spaulding on Wednesday night, with McClure and Skillen each scoring two goals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 51, St. Johnsbury 41: Harper Mead paced the Champlain Valley offense as the Redhawks won a rematch of the Division I state championship for the second time this season.

Mead scored 17 points to help CVU to a win over St. Johnsbury on Saturday. Catherine Gilwee tallied 11 points and added five assists and four rebounds.

Sadie Stetson led the way for the Hilltoppers, scoring 19 points.

Champlain Valley (18-0) also bested South Burlington in the week, beating the Wolves 72-35 on Thursday.

Mead had 13 points and Mekkena Boyd added 12 points for CVU, while Julia Blanck (11 points) and Bray Hunter (10 points) also hit double-digits.

ALPINE SKIING

It was a strong week for the CVU alpine ski team, who raced on Monday at Mount Ellen and then again on Thursday at Smuggler’s Notch.

On Monday, the Redhawks raced in a slalom race, with four skiers finishing in the top 10.

On the girls side, Claire Smith finished in fifth place to pace CVU. On the boys side, Sean Gilliam was fifth, followed by Seth Boffa in sixth and Turner Barbour in seventh place.

On Thursday, CVU headed to Smuggler’s Notch for a giant slalom event. Olivia Zubarik earned the first place finish for the girls, while Claire Goldman (third), Emily Marvin (fourth), Ellie Ramirez-Richer (sixth) and Claire Smith (10th) all placed in the top 10.

Turner Barbour was the top finisher in fourth place for the boys. Ethan Lisle followed in fifth place and Jack Merrill was sixth. Brayden Bartlett rounded out the CVU finishers in eighth place.