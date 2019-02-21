Hinesburg Police Log

Feb. 10

3:35 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a reported family fight. This was a verbal altercation only.

Feb. 11

2:22 p.m. An officer responded to Vermont Route 116 north of CVU Road for a disabled vehicle.

2:30 p.m. An officer went to Patricia Place with DCF to stand-by for a home visit.

5:15 p.m. An officer completed a VIN verification at the station.

Feb. 12

6:46 a.m. An officer responded to Hart and Mead for a burglary that had occurred during the night. Cash and inspection stickers were stolen. Evidence was collected and submitted to the Vermont Crime Lab in Waterbury.

7:43 p.m. Officers responded for a welfare check at a residence on Vermont Route 116 south of the village. No problem was found.

Feb. 13

8:57 a.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

10:19 a.m. An officer responded to Hinesburg Hollow Road for an agency assist to a truck that was overturned in Starksboro.

6:38 p.m. An officer responded to a single vehicle crash on Hollow Road. The operator was transported to UVM Medical Center with a minor complaint of pain.

6:39 p.m. An officer contacted a man after a report the person was behind a business in the village.

8:41 p.m. An officer responded to Orchard Commons Road for a missing item that subsequently was determined to be a landlord and tenant issue.

9:50 p.m. An officer responded to a business in the village for a report of a suspicious person. The person was acting jittery particularly when there was a police cruiser nearby. The person was contacted later and due to intoxication, was given a ride to his residence.

Feb 14

8:32 p.m. An officer responded to St. Jude’s Church for person(s) unknown who the previous evening entered the church and rifled through cabinets and drawers. At the time of the report, nothing was found to be missing.

10:51 a.m. An officer responded to the Hinesburg Hair Salon for a reported burglary. Suspect(s) entered through a back door and took approximately $200 from the cash register.

1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business on Ballards Corner Road. It was determined to be accidental.

1:45 p.m. An officer responded to Kellys Field Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

10:57 p.m. An officer responded to a business parking lot in the Village for a vehicle lockout.

Feb 15

7:15 a.m. An officer responded to a residence on Hayden Hill Road West for a 911 hang-up. No problem found.

11:36 a.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a report of two dogs loose. The dogs were brought back to the station and the owner contacted.

1:35 p.m. An officer responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the village. No problem found.

8:40 p.m. An officer responded to a residence on Jourdan Street and served a subpoena for the Lamoille County Superior Court.

9:45 p.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

Feb 16

2:01 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

2:32 p.m. An officer responded to CVU for a reported juvenile problem.

7:40 p.m. An officer was contacted regarding a child custody dispute. This dispute was civil in nature and not a criminal complaint.