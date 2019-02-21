COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Wintervale

Feb. 24: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Intervale Center, a food and farming nonprofit, hosts Wintervale, a community celebration of winter recreation, good food, and open space. The winter festival features a bonfire, a chili-cook off, hot chocolate tastings, sugar on snow, kid activities and nature walks, and more! All are welcome. Free and open to the public. Donations to capital campaign welcomed. 180 Intervale Road. www.intervale.org

ESSEX JUNCTION

Book and Bake Sale

Mar. 1 & 2: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information: Ann 802-879-7943. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St.

SHELBURNE

Sugar on Snow Parties

Mar. 2-Apr. 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Extended hours from 9-5 dur-ing VT maple open house weekend Mar. 23 & 24. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

WINOOSKI

Waterfowl Season Public Hearing

Mar. 14: 6:30-9 p.m. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a public hearing on the status of waterfowl populations and proposed waterfowl hunting seasons for the State of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York. Under federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uni-form throughout the entire zone and be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the zone. Water-fowl hunters are encouraged to attend. www.vtfishandwildlife.com Winooski High School, 60 Normand Street.

Feb. 23: 7 p.m. Ninth Annual Dance Showcase | Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake Street, Burlington

Showcase features New York City, New England, and Montreal’s professional and semi-professional dance companies and soloists. All proceeds support Vermont Family Network & Puppets in Education. VFN empowers and sup-ports all Vermont families of children with special needs so that all children reach their full potential. PiE reaches over 10,000 children each year, teaching children how to keep themselves safe and healthy. puppetsineducation.org, ver-montfamilynetwork.org. $25 advance (Vermont Family Network, 876-5315, extension 247), $28 at door.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Mar. 10: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill, and others. Easier line and circle dances are taught the first hour, then intermediate dances, reviews and open request dancing. Beginners welcome, no partner is needed. $6 donation and snacks for the break, if you can. Free the first time. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Lots of parking, come in the back door. 802 540-1020, dance@together.net. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery

Through March 9: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica African Imports,” a multimedia exhibit from the collection of Jackson J. and Lydia Clemmons of Charlotte. Open Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flynn Center, 153 Main St. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wag-ner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 135 Church St. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org.

Northern Vermont Artists Association

To Feb. 22: Vermont Community Access Media (VCAM). Sponsored by South End Burlington Arts and Business Associ-ation (SEABA). 208 Flynn Ave., Suite 2G. seaba.com

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

86 Falls Road. 985-3848, joan@fsgallery.com, fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Vermont artists through March 24: A collection of landscapes in oil and pastel by Vermont artists including Shelburne’s Athenia Schinto, Carolyn Walton, Helen Nagel of Hinesburg, and Ken Russack of Burlington along with pieces by jewel-ry artist Tineke Russell of Burlington. 5955 Shelburne Road, directly across from Shelburne Museum. Information: Marilene Luxton-Jones 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

Feb. 28, 7 p.m. “Capernaum” | Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington

Vermont International Film Festival presents “Capernaum” written and directed by Nadine Labaki. The film takes Labaki’s unique cinematic microscope to the region’s countless neglected children “excluded from society” – the youths who fall through the cracks in the system and are left to fend for themselves. At its heart is a 12-year old (Zain Al Rafeea) who decides enough is enough and sues his parents the “crime” of giving him life. Described by A.O. Scott as “A fairy tale and an opera, a potboiler and a news bulletin, a howl of protest and an anthem of resistance.” Awards/Major Festivals: Grand Jury Prize – Cannes Film Festival, Nominated for Best Foreign Language film – 2019 Academy Awards.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

March 8: second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion fol-lows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

Mar. 2: 3 & 8 p.m. “Memoir of War” (La Douleur) In this haunting adaptation of her autobiographical novel, famed author Marguerite Duras shrewdly navigates the French Resistance and the Gestapo to uncover the whereabouts of her imprisoned husband. (127 minutes). A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Sponsored by The Department of French. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium.

Town Hall Theater

2019 Winter/Spring Screening Series

• March 17: 2 p.m. “Chef Flynn,” Cameron Yates, documentary.

• April 18: 7 p.m. “Museo,” Alonzo Ruizpalacios, narrative drama.

• May 10: 7 p.m. “Wildlife,” Paul Dano, narrative drama.

$13; $8 students.

townhalltheater.org/calendar-and-tickets

KIDS

49th Annual Green Up Vermont

March 1: Deadline for student writing contests. Open to Vermont grades K-12. $250 prize. Poem or essay of up to 200 words about Green Up Day and why it is important. May 4 is Green Up Day. Green Up Vermont keeps all en-tries and has rights for use and reproduction of entries.

Mail in or drop off entries in person: Green Up Vermont, 14-16 Baldwin St., Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, by contest deadlines. Information: greenupvermont.org; 229-4586 (1-800-974-3259).

BURLINGTON

Once Upon a Time

Mar. 3: 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. Neat with a Twist presents “Once Upon a Time: A Cabaret for Kids.” You and your chil-dren will have your dreams come true as local performers sing the songs you love from the movies. This exciting per-formance is kid-friendly and kid-focused. Kids will be able to gather close to the stage, sing, and dance along, and after the show, meet the princes, princesses, and even villains from the show. $10 plus taxes and fees. Tickets: www-vermontcomedyclub-com. Vermont Comedy Club, 101 Main Street.

Teen Science Café

Mar. 30: 5-7 p.m. UVM Extension 4-H sponsors their next VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café, “Looks at Genomes.” Teens will have an opportunity to work with a renowned molecular genomic pathologist and learn how to read DNA to better understand what causes illness and disease. Free pizza and drinks served. Any student in grades 7-12 welcome. Registration required by Mar. 27: https://teensciencecafemarch30.eventbrite.com. 802-888-4972. Free. UVM Mans-field Dining Room at Dudley Davis Center.

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 College St. Echovermont.org.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions.135 Church Street. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Burlington City Arts Center SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project Feb. 21, March 21, April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. 135 Church St. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

Sundays through March: 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Foot-ball and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: ti-nyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfootball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Specialized art activity designed for all ages and inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 23: Structural Snowflakes. Construct an industrial snowflake using metal parts similar to the materials found in the exhibition, “Johnny Swing: Design Sense.”

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education Classroom. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne Farms Family Programs

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at McClure Educational Center at the Farm Barn. For ages five and up with accompanying adult. Member: $6/child, $3/adult; Non-member: $7/$4. Registration required: https://shelburnefarms.org

• Forester for a Day

Feb. 23: Put on a hard hat, watch a forester fell a tree, and learn the importance of trees in our lives. Then, work in the woodshop to make a wood product for your home.

• What do Owls Eat for Lunch?

Mar. 2: Have you ever wondered what owls like to eat? Let’s dissect owl pellets to find out! We’ll make masks and meet a live owl, too!

• Wooly Flower Power

Mar. 9: Did you know that felt is a fabric made from sheep’s wool? Meet a sheep from the flock and learn how to turn its fluffy wool into a beautiful felted flower. We’ll spend time washing raw wool, carding, and spinning wool into yarn bracelets!

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFER-ENCES

BURLINGTON

Woman’s Disordered Eating

Support Group

Mondays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Open to the public. Free. For more information: foodforthought111@yahoo.com. Turning Point Center, 179 South Winooski Avenue.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s ex-periences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington. namivt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

March 12: 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

March 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Group meets every second Tuesday of the month. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

March 12: 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refresh-ments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• March 5-May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Black History Month

Feb. 24: 2 p.m. Jane Williamson, historian and Rokeby Museum director emerita, illustrated talk “Finding Jesse: How Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont Became a Reality.”

$8 adult, $6 students, children age 5 & up. Sundays: 12-5 p.m. 4334 Route 7. 802-877-3406, director@rokeby.org, rokeby.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Ed-ucation, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• To March 3: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont.” Colgate Gallery. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org,

• March 7-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Faculty Scholarship Concert

Feb. 24: 3-4 p.m. Music and dance faculty. Amber deLaurentis, David Feurzeig and Sylvia Parker, Anne Jan-son, Patricia Julien, Steve Klimowski, Matt LaRocca, Paul Besaw, and Julian Barnett, Brooke McCorkle, David Neiweem, Melissa Dickerson, Adam Hall, and Ray Vega. By donation. Benefits student scholarships. Music Building Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. Kelly Dutra, 656-7776.

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

March 20: 6:30 p.m. Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com

COLCHESTER

Stellaria Trio in Concert

March 1: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested donations: $20, $5 limited means. Free: children, holders of St. Michael’s ID cards. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Road. Claire Black, 518-796-4188, stellari-atrio@gmail.com; stellariatrio.com

HINESBURG

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra.

Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

• Mar. 3: 4 p.m. Sadie Brightman, Piano. Brightman gives a solo recital featuring works by Handel, Beethoven, Chopin, and Czech composer Viteslava Kapralova, whose work she discovered while living in Prague. This recital celebrates Brightman’s sixth year as an affiliate artist at Middlebury College. A Department of Music event. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts. Robison Hall

• Mar. 6: 4:30 p.m. Bach Publishes: The Six Schübler Chorale Preludes of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Emory Fanning, Professor Emeritus of Music, offers a lecture as part of the Carol Rifelj Faculty Lecture Series. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts. Mead Memorial Chapel

MONTPELIER

Thursday Concerts at Noon

Noon to 12:45 p.m. Free, bring bag lunch. Donations welcome to stained-glass window project. Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St. 223-3631, christchurchvt.org

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

March 2: 7-10:30 p.m. Carnevale Vergennes! H.G. Wells, “The Time Machine.” Steampunk. Supports Vergennes Opera House, Vergennes Partnership and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes. $35. Cash bar. 120 Main St. 877-6737, vfergennesoperahouse.org.

OUTDOORS

BURLINGTON

Bird Monitoring Walk

Feb. 23: 8:30 a.m. Join Winooski Valley Park District’s environmental educator Juli Tyson for a bird monitoring 2-3 mile walk at Ethan Allen Homestead with hopes to see an arctic visitor, the Common Redpoll, and maybe the resi-dent Barred Owl. Meet in the parking lot by the information board. All experience levels welcome. Field guides and binoculars are available to borrow, as well as snow shoes if necessary for the conditions. Free.

Wintervale

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department of-fice. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shel-burne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Tales from the Middle Ages

Feb. 22: 4-6 p.m. UVM senior Hayley Malloy presents a talk about her summer spent in Tuscany excavating the remains of a twelfth century church under the auspices of the Archaeological Field School Pozzeveri. The goal was to reconstruct the settlement’s evolution throughout the Early Middle Ages. Malloy received a grant from the Ver-mont Italian Cultural Assoc. UVM, Waterman, Room 427.

COLCHESTER

SMC Annual Sutherland Lecture

Feb. 21: 4:30 p.m. Saint Michael’s College presents the annual Sutherland Lecture, this year by Columbia University scholar Roosevelt Montás, titled “Liberal Education and Human Freedom. This talk will explore the meaning and rele-vance of liberal education today, explore its potential for illuminating our shared humanity, and consider its place in a college education. Free and open to the public. For info: 654-2216. Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center, 94 Place Saint Michel.

Researching Your Irish Ancestors

Mar. 12: 7 p.m. As part of the 2019 Burlington Irish Heritage Festival, the Vermont Genealogy Library and the BIHF are hosting Ed McGuire’s 90-minute talk, which introduces participants to a brief history of Irish immigration to North America and then discuss some of the major resources for Irish genealogy research – online, locally and in Ireland. Free and open to the public. www.vtgenlib.org, 802-350-1333, Hegeman Ave., Fort Ethan Allen.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Vermont Humanities First Wednesdays

Mar. 6: 7 p.m. “Arguing about Civility” – Middlebury political scientist Sarah Stroup focuses on two questions for both local and national discourse: What topics are suitable for public discussion? And how can we facilitate productive disa-greements? She explores how to deliberate hot topics in ways that are respectful and ultimately helpful. Free and open to the public. www.vermonthumanities.org. Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Humanities First Wednesdays

Mar. 6: 7 p.m. “Where’s Chaucer in The Canterbury Tales?” – Dartmouth professor Peter Travis discusses the subtle irony with which Chaucer depicts his pilgrims, leaving us to judge them for ourselves. Free and open to the public. www.vermonthumanities.org. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main Street.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

March 8: 7 p.m. Green Mountain Club, Burlington Section Taylor Series. Charlotte Albers, landscape designer and con-sultant, “Hidcote Manor and Gardens of the Cotswolds.” gmc@gmburlington.org. Talk and slideshow. $8; $5 GMC members.

201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SHELBURNE

Literature Discussion Series

Feb. 21: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion documentary topic is “Hacking Democracy. Are the Russians really coming?” Series fo-cuses on contemporary topics rooted in key American literature co-sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church and Pierson Library. Led by Christopher A. Ulloa Chaves, university educator and author. Email RSVP to humanities@email.com. Held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Feb. 22: 2-3 p.m. “The Treaty of Versailles: Did It Bring Peace?,” Nicole Phelps, Associate Professor of History, UVM. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door. Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeev-ermont.org.

Burlington Garden Club Presents

Feb. 26: 1 p.m. Wildflower expert Dan Jaffe and author of “Design-Less Gardening: A Naturalistic Approach.” Low maintenance gardens using native plants. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. Carolyn Bates, 238-4213, cbates@carolynbates.com

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Once Upon a Time: For Grown Ups

Mar. 3: 7 & 9 p.m. Neat with a Twist presents a grown-up cabaret featuring childhood favorites. You and your friends will have all your childhood dreams come true as local performers sing the songs you love from the movies! 7 p.m. performance is PG-13 and not suitable for small children. A prize for best dressed. $15 plus taxes and fees. Tickets: www-vermontcomedyclub-com. Vermont Comedy Club, 101 Main Street.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

Mar. 8: 7 p.m. “Stealing from Work: Sketch Victims Unit” Sketch comedy written by Angie Albeck and Marianne Di-Mascio. Immature comedy for mature audiences only. $15 plus fees.

Box Office: 802-382-9222, www.townhalltheater.org, or in person Mon.-Sat. 12- 5p.m. 68 South Pleasant St.