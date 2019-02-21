News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Library to Host Women’s History Month Public Art Show

Submit your art!

Deadline: March 20



We invite members of the community to submit a drawing or painting inspired by a woman or women you admire. Original paintings, drawings, photographs and mixed media on canvas will be accepted. All subject matter must be appropriate for viewing by the general public.

Artwork must be ready to hang (we have instructions at the library for a simple foam core mount) and must not exceed 24 inches by 36 inches to be eligible. Entry is free and open to all ages. One entry per person. All eligible entries will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Please bring your artwork to the library by the deadline. All artwork should be titled and accompanied by the artist’s name and contact information. Please contact Jill (jill@carpentercarse.org) with questions.

Community Writers’ Group

Tuesday, March 5, 7-9 p.m.



Calling all local writers! Join us for our once a month Community Writers’ Group. All genres

welcome. Get your literary juices flowing with creative writing prompts, network with other

local wordsmiths, and enjoy a fun, stimulating monthly workshop. Free and open to the public.

Live Music: Jam with the Song Farmers of Hinesburg

Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session and participate in this wonderful live music offering. If you don’t play an instrument, please join us just to listen or to sing-along! Free and open to the public.

FrontPorchForum documentary, March 8 at library

Friday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

FrontPorchForum is the focus of a new independent documentary from Canadian filmmaker, Peter Strauss: “The Story of Vermont’s Quiet Digital Revolution.”

The film features a segment filmed in one of Vermont’s public libraries, and follows the stories of several FPF members, each from different walks of life. How does participation on their local forums transform them and their communities? Learn more as our library hosts a screening followed by a discussion with FPF staff. Free and open to the public.