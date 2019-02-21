Nominate your tree hero

Help shine the spotlight on a local tree hero by nominating a person, group or organization for a 2019 Vermont Tree Steward Award.

Each year, the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership of University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, recognizes those who have made a significant difference in preserving or caring for a community’s urban and community forest.

Award categories include the “Hamilton” category to honor a tree warden; the “Leader” category, which honors an individual; the “Unsung Hero” category, which honors an individual and/or group for their continued behind-the-scenes efforts to make a difference; the “Volunteer Group/Community” category; and the “Youth/Student” category presented to a student or student group.

Nominations are accepted through Mar. 31. For more information, visit go.uvm.edu/ucf-awards.