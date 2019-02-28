Corrections

By on No Comment

• In the Feb. 21 edition of The Citizen, the Champlain Valley School District was mistakenly referred to as the Champlain Valley Union School District. The name of the Champlain Valley Union High School has the word “union” in it, not the name of the district. We regret the error.
• The Feb. 21 issue of The Citizen spelled Kevin Harper’s name wrong. Harper is the owner of Bristol Bakery in Hinesburg.
• An article about racial inclusion at CVU in last week’s issue of The Citizen incorrectly identified Edorah Frazer, one of three parents speaking about racial graffitti at the school.

Corrections added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.