COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Irish Heritage Festival

• Mar. 2-25: 25th annual Winter Renaissance Faire, concerts, Celtic language lessons, instrument lessons, children’s crafts and instrument petting zoo, genealogy workshop, Sean Nos dancing, raffle for trip to Ireland, and more.

• Mar. 17: Ceili at Contois Auditorium; live music and family dancing. burlingtonirishheritage.org.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Mar. 5: 7 to 10 p.m. To benefit Tom Sustic Fund Music from Yankee Chank, Big Night, Ponyhustle. $15: sevendaystickets.com. Hotel Vermont, 41 Cherry St. mark.sustic@gmail.com

International Women’s Day

Mar. 8: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

For more than a century, women across the globe have come together each year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Panel discussion features The Honorable Denise R. Johnson, Dr. Felicia Kornbluh, and Representative Jill Krowinski, moderated by Molly Gray. A celebratory reception will follow the panel discussion. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-tickets-56657569315. Davis Ballroom, UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit Street, Burlington

CHARLOTTE

Lectio Divina

Mar. 11 and 18: 6:30-8 p.m. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish offers Lectio Divina with Michael Hagan, Diocesan Coordinator of Religious Education and Catechesis. Written material provided. Evening begins with a soup dinner. “Eat, Read, Pray!” Lectio Divina, or divine reading, is an ancient way of praying with the sacred Scriptures. In this two-part series, one can learn the basics of this unique style of prayer, practice together as a group, and be equipped to make it a part of their regular prayer life. Register to attend by emailing carmel@gmavt.net. 2914 Spear Street.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Book and Bake Sale

Mar. 1 and 2: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information: Ann 802-879-7943. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St.

SHELBURNE

Sugar on Snow Parties

Mar. 2-Apr. 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Extended hours from 9-5 during VT maple open house weekend Mar. 23 & 24. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

WINOOSKI

Waterfowl Season Public Hearing

Mar. 14: 6:30-9 p.m. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a public hearing on the status of waterfowl populations and proposed waterfowl hunting seasons for the State of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York. Under federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone and be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the zone. Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend. www.vtfishandwildlife.com Winooski High School, 60 Normand Street.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Queen City Contras

Mar. 8: 7:45-11 p.m. Music provided by Calluna. Lausanne Allen is the caller. All ages. Welcoming and affirming, community-building, substance-free. All dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. Adults $9. 12 & under free. Please bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Info: 802-877-3698/info@queencitycontras.org. North End Studio, 294 N Winooski Ave., #111.

Balkan Folk Dancing

Mar. 10: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill, and others. Easier line and circle dances are taught the first hour, then intermediate dances, reviews and open request dancing. Beginners welcome, no partner is needed. $6 donation and snacks for the break, if you can. Free the first time. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Lots of parking, come in the back door. 802 540-1020, dance@together.net. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

Vermont Flower Show | March 1-2: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., March 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Champlain Valley Expo, Route 15, Essex Junction

The 2019 Vermont Flower Show brings three days of spring to life as winter draws to a close. Along with the grand garden landscaped display, the show offers a wide variety of things to choose from– all included in the price of admission. The 2019 Vermont Flower Show was chosen by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as a Top Ten Winter Event to attend. Local artists, on-hand experts, 35 educational seminars and workshops, family room, train display, and entertainment. greenworksvermont.org/vermont-flower-show

EXHIBITS

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

86 Falls Road. 985-3848, joan@fsgallery.com, fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Vermont artists through March 24: A collection of landscapes in oil and pastel by Vermont artists including Shelburne’s Athenia Schinto, Carolyn Walton, Helen Nagel of Hinesburg, and Ken Russack of Burlington along with pieces by jewelry artist Tineke Russell of Burlington. 5955 Shelburne Road, directly across from Shelburne Museum. Information: Marilene Luxton-Jones 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

LUNAFEST Film Festival

Mar. 8: 5:30 p.m. Vermont Works for Women hosts evening of film, fun, and food in honor of International Women’s Day. LUNAFEST is a traveling film festival of award-winning short films by, for, and about women. Did you know 43 percent of Vt. women who work full-time do not make enough to cover basic living expenses? Want to flip the script? Your part is easy: watch a movie. Grab your friends and come to LUNAFEST! You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll raise money for girls and women across Vermont. $15-30. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Film House, 60 Lake St. 540-3018. sevendaystickets.com

SHELBURNE

VIFF Presents “The Animal”

Mar. 3: 4 p.m. Co-presented by the Shelburne Museum. Written and directed by Walter Ungerer. 1976 film. 75 mins. Special screening introduced by Steve Bissette and followed by Q&A with filmmaker. The screening will be accompanied by a reception and an opportunity to meet and greet the filmmaker and to learn more about the Vermont Archive Movie Project. Shelburne Museum, Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road. For information and tickets:

vtiff.org

KIDS

49th Annual Green Up Vermont

March 1: Deadline for student writing contests. Open to Vermont grades K-12. $250 prize. Poem or essay of up to 200 words about Green Up Day and why it is important. May 4 is Green Up Day. Green Up Vermont keeps all entries and has rights for use and reproduction of entries.

Mail in or drop off entries in person: Green Up Vermont, 14-16 Baldwin St., Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, by contest deadlines. Information: greenupvermont.org; 229-4586 (1-800-974-3259).

BURLINGTON

Youth Poetry Contest

Deadline for entries: Mar. 22. In celebration of April as the Month of the Military Child, Military Kids Vermont (MKVT) is sponsoring a statewide poetry contest for kids 5 to 18. Poems may be any length, format or type but must address the theme, “This is Our Land,” and the meaning of patriotism and the beauty of America. Entries may be typed or handwritten and while not required, poets also may illustrate their poem. Entries will be accepted by email at kirwin@gbymca.org or by mail at MKVT, attn: MOMC Poetry Contest, c/o the YMCA – Katelyn Irwin, 266 College St., Burlington, VT 05401. For more info: www.facebook.com/MKVermont.

Flynn Center Free Family Saturdays

Mar. 2: 10-11 a.m. “A Musical Zoo: Listen!” A new, free, family musical program held in the Flynn’s lobby. The series, characterized by a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, encourages families to choose how to engage. Whether you dance with your whole self or just your eyes, every family belongs. Free. Pre-registration required. Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St. flynncenter.org

Once Upon a Time

Mar. 3: 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. Neat with a Twist presents “Once Upon a Time: A Cabaret for Kids.” You and your children will have your dreams come true as local performers sing the songs you love from the movies. This exciting performance is kid-friendly and kid-focused. Kids will be able to gather close to the stage, sing, and dance along, and after the show, meet the princes, princesses, and even villains from the show. $10 plus taxes and fees. Tickets: www-vermontcomedyclub-com. Vermont Comedy Club, 101 Main Street.

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 College St. Echovermont.org.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions.135 Church Street. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Burlington City Arts Center SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project Feb. 21, March 21, April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. 135 Church St. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

Sundays through March: 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: tinyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfootball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Family Programs

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Mar. 2: What do Owls Eat for Lunch?

Have you ever wondered what owls like to eat? Let’s dissect owl pellets to find out! We’ll make masks and meet a live owl, too!

• Mar. 9: Wooly Flower Power

Did you know that felt is a fabric made from sheep’s wool? Meet a sheep from the flock and learn how to turn its fluffy wool into a beautiful felted flower. We’ll spend time washing raw wool, carding, and spinning wool into yarn bracelets!

Meet at McClure Educational Center at the Farm Barn. For ages five and up with accompanying adult. Member: $6/child, $3/adult; Non-member: $7/$4. Registration required: https://shelburnefarms.org

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

Woman’s Disordered Eating Support Group

Mondays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Open to the public. Free. For more information: foodforthought111@yahoo.com. Turning Point Center, 179 South Winooski Avenue.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington. namivt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

March 12: 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

March 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Group meets every second Tuesday of the month. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

March 12: 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

“Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont” | Wed. – Sun.,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road

This weekend is the last chance to see Shelburne Museum’s exhibit, “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont,” which investigates the popular phenomenon of “perspective” or “bird’s eye” views that sprang up during the second half of the 19th century through more than three dozen drawn, painted, and printed views of the Green Mountain State. Often created by itinerant painters or roving “Map Men,” these depictions presented orderly visions of growing towns and highlighted civic development, industry, and technological advancements. Mingling facts with a measure of imagination, these stunning panoramas were frequently displayed in homes and businesses and were intended to boost commercial and investment interest while also stimulating civic pride.Shelburnemuseum.org. Exhibit closes Sunday, March 3.

Above: Beck & Pauli, St. Johnsbury, County Seat of Caledonia County VT, 1884. Hand colored lithograph, 20 3/4 x 32 1/4 in. Museum purchase acquired from The Old Print Shop. 1975-10.1

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• March 5-May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

March 7-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

March 20: 6:30 p.m. Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com

COLCHESTER

Stellaria Trio in Concert

March 1: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested donations: $20, $5 limited means. Free: children, holders of St. Michael’s ID cards. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Road. Claire Black, 518-796-4188, stellariatrio@gmail.com; stellariatrio.com

HINESBURG

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra.

Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

SHELBURNE

Jazz Sunday

March 3: 9:30 a.m. Shelburne United Methodist Church Sunday service features Mardi Gras-inspired jazz from the Dixie Six, a well-known group featured each summer at the Shelburne Farmer’s Market. Hymns and other pieces will include “Bourbon Street Parade.” “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and “Sweet Georgia Brown.” All are invited. shelburneumc.org. 30 Church Street.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

Mar. 9: Pre-registration deadline for May 18 & 19 mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for obtaining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Sign up: Kaylee Campagna, 363-8071, vermontwheelinsportsmenhunt@gmail.com, Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Elevator Pitch Competition

Mar. 5: 7-9:30 p.m. 12th Annual Champlain College competition. 20 student finalists deliver 90-second pitches: Job/Internship Seeker; Nonprofit/Social Advocate; Entrepreneur; Game Developer. Public welcome. Champlain College Alumni Auditorium, 375 Maple St. 651-5991, boerap@champlain.edu

COLCHESTER

Researching Your Irish Ancestors

Mar. 12: 7 p.m. As part of the 2019 Burlington Irish Heritage Festival, the Vermont Genealogy Library and the BIHF are hosting Ed McGuire’s 90-minute talk, which introduces participants to a brief history of Irish immigration to North America and then discuss some of the major resources for Irish genealogy research – online, locally and in Ireland. Free and open to the public. www.vtgenlib.org, 802-350-1333, Hegeman Ave., Fort Ethan Allen.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Emerald Ash Borer Seminar

Mar. 2: 1:30 p.m. Branch Out Burlington! Presents V.J. Comai, Burlington City Arborist; Elise Schadler, Vt. Dept. Forests, Parks, and Recreation; and Nancy Knox, Branch Out Burlington. Can you identify ash trees? Do you know how to spot this destructive new invasive pest – what it looks like and symptoms of its damage? Come learn these, plus management options available to you, and ways in which citizens can help their communities deal with this pest. Vermont Flower Show, Expo, Rt. 15, Room A.

Vermont Humanities First Wednesdays

Mar. 6: 7 p.m. “Arguing about Civility” Middlebury political scientist Sarah Stroup focuses on two questions for both local and national discourse: What topics are suitable for public discussion? And how can we facilitate productive disagreements? She explores how to deliberate hot topics in ways that are respectful and ultimately helpful. Free and open to the public. www.vermonthumanities.org. Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

March 8: 7 p.m. Green Mountain Club, Burlington Section Taylor Series. Charlotte Albers, landscape designer and consultant, “Hidcote Manor and Gardens of the Cotswolds.” gmc@gmburlington.org. Talk and slideshow. $8; $5 GMC members.

201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fridays 2-3 p.m.

• Mar. 1: Coffee hour at 1:15-1:45 p.m. Lecture follows. T.J. Donovan, Vermont Attorney General, “Prison Reform.”

• Mar. 8: Devin Colman, State Architectural Historian, “Modernist Architecture in Vermont.”

• Mar. 15: Obie Porteous, Middlebury College, “An Economist’s Perspective on Current U.S. Trade Policy.”

• Mar. 22: Bridget Butler, “Owls of Vermont.”

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

Burlington Garden Club

Mar. 26: 1 p.m. Meeting. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. Carolyn Bates, 238-4213, cbates@carolynbates.com

THEATER

COLCHESTER

Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House”

Mar. 6, 7, 8, 9: 7 p.m. Saint Michael’s College Spring Mainstage play. Adapted by Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and Kirsten Brandt. Directed by Kathryn Markey. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center, 18 Campus Road. Free admission through Eventbrite: dollsmc.eventbrite.com