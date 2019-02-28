Jill Silvia from Shelburne shares the stage with Dick Hibbert while rehearsing a scene from “Noises Off,” Shelburne Player’s spring production. The farcical play by Michael Frayn opens Apr. 5 at the Shelburne Town Center. Described as the “the funniest farce ever written, “Noises Off” presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop with slamming doors, on and off-stage intrigue, and an errant herring all adding to the hilarity. The production runs through Apr. 13. For more information, visit www.shelburneplayers.com.