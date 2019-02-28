Obituary – Robert (Bob) Petrusa

Robert (Bob) Petrusa passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2018 at a health care facility in Burlington, Vt.

He was born to Agnes and Ambrose Petrusa on Aug. 30, 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Surviving Bob is his niece Deborah and nephew Robert, and many grandnieces and nephews. Hi is survived by his lifetime partner, Matthew Spiro. They lived in Hinesburg for 30 years, where Matthew still resides.

Robert worked for the French Lines in New York City. His work there was outstanding and he was given the position of cruise director aboard the iconic ships Liberté and Ile de France. He then worked for the lines in their Paris office.

Robert’s interests then led him to enter the Parsons School of Design in New York City. He had a great talent for the arts, particularly design, fashion, painting and the graphic arts. He was immensely sensitive to color. His work eventually was mostly in the graphic arts and design.

Both Matthew and Robert were born in New York City, as were their parents.

The many condolence cards and notes received by Matthew were truly heartwarming.

Matthew will forever love and miss him.