Public walk showcases forest management

Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper leads a public walk Sunday, March 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., in regard to active forest management and the Hinesburg Town Forest. This timber sale is cut by Hinesburg logger Tim Brown and is supervised and marked by Tapper. The operation will continue through next winter.

According to Tapper, the purpose of the forest management is to increase forest health, concentrate growth on the highest quality trees in the forest, and to encourage the growth of a more diverse, complex forest with improved habitat for wildlife. Part of the initiative is to demonstrate responsible active forest management in an open, transparent, and inclusive manner.

To participate in the walk, meet at the end of Economou Road in Huntington at 1 p.m. Park in the plow turn-around. The walk is free, open to the public, and will take place, rain, shine, sleet or snow. Tapper advises to come prepared for the weather conditions.

Tapper has an additional walk scheduled Saturday, Mar. 16, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Preston Pond Conservation Area, a conserved town forest in Bolton. This walk includes a substantial uphill portion, potentially in snow and ice. Meet at the log landing, across from 3097 Stage Road in West Bolton, Jericho on Google Maps.

“In the case of both of these projects, a primary goal is to increase public understanding of active forest management,” said Tapper. How it can be done in an ecological context and in a modern, thoughtful way and to showcase Vermont’s working landscape and the importance of producing local renewable resources. No matter what you think of the practice of forestry and logging, these public walks give you an opportunity to see and engage with these practices first-hand, and to ask questions about them.”

For more information, contact Tapper at 802-585-9099 or ethan.tapper@vermont.gov.