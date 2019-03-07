Hinesburg Police Log

Feb 24

11:54 am. A citizen from Florida called in a complaint on a Hinesburg resident for harassment. The officer talked with both parties and no further police involvement was necessary.

2:37 pm. An officer responded to Lantman’s for a two-vehicle parking lot crash with no injuries.

2:41 pm. Officers responded to Triple L Mobile Home Park for a citizen dispute over a truck blocking the road. The intoxicated resident was sent back to his mobile home and the truck finished unloading.

3:17 pm. A landlord brought in an item to return to a tenant who moved out.

5:03 pm. A resident on North Road called to have her former roommate stop calling her. The roommate asked for a civil stand-by while he removed personal items.

5:39 pm. An officer responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Ballards Corner. No problem was found.

7:40 pm. An officer responded to North Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

Feb 25

6:45 pm. An officer responded to Thornbush Road for a vehicle parked on the street in violation of the winter parking ban. The vehicle was subsequently towed to allow the highway department to finish snow removal.

12:15 pm. An officer responded to Boutin Road for a report of loose dogs.

4:00 pm. An officer completed fingerprints for a resident.

4:30 pm. An officer responded to Texas Hill Road for a vehicle off the road. There were no injuries.

4:39 pm. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

8:15 pm. An officer responded to Triple L Mobile Home Park to assist Probation and Parole with a compliance check.

9:00 pm. An officer assisted the States Attorney’s office by serving a subpoena to a resident on Vermont Route 116, north of the Village.

Feb 26

10:31 am. Officers responded to Sunset Lane West for a report of a family fight. This was a verbal altercation only.

5:41 pm. A resident contacted an officer regarding abandoned property found at a residence on North Road

10:33 pm. An officer responded to Turkey Lane for a residential alarm. The officer was canceled before arrival.

Feb 27

3:56 am. An officer was called out for a report of a possible suicidal juvenile female at an address in the village. She was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center.

1:15 pm. An officer assisted the highway department with weighing a vehicle.

7:17 pm. An officer responded to North Road to assist the Hinesburg Fire Department with a fire alarm.

Feb 28

9:50 am. An officer responded to Swamp Road for a reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was owned by a contractor working on a house.

9:31 pm. An officer was walking into the station when he heard someone asking for help. He observed someone laying on Vermont Route 116. The person was helped to the lobby of the station and Hinesburg First Response was called. The person was intoxicated and transported to UVM Medical Center.

Mar 1

8:32 am. An officer responded to Kellys Field to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

9:40 am. An officer responded to Kellys Field to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

9:54 am. An officer responded to Kellys Field to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

11:30 am. An officer received a report of a possible home improvement fraud at a residence on Fern Road

2:28 pm. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 116 north of Hollow Road. There were no injuries.

3:49 pm. Officers responded to North Road for a family fight. The mother was brought to the station where a court clerk responded and completed a relief from abuse order.

8:04 pm. An officer completed an agency assist by serving two subpoenas to residents living on Vermont Route 116 south of the Village.

8:58 pm. A stray dog was found and reported to an officer. The animal control officer picked up the dog.

Mar 2

9:31 am. An officer responded to Ballards Corner for a business burglary alarm. No problem was found.

9 p.m. An officer responded to a residence on North Road for a welfare check at the request of Williston Police. Information was passed on as a result of the check.