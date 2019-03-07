Saturday, Mar. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Shelburne Sugarworks, 746 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Bring the whole family for free snowshoe demos, guided tours, sugar on snow, maple hot dogs and more at the Sugar and Snowshoe Festival. For more information: www.facebook.com/events/595761144229634.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

International Women’s Day

Mar. 8: 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more than a century, women across the globe have come together each year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Panel discussion features The Honorable Denise R. Johnson, Dr. Felicia Kornbluh, and Representative Jill Krowinski, moderated by Molly Gray. A celebratory reception will follow the panel discussion. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-tickets-56657569315. Davis Ballroom, UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit St.

Irish Heritage Festival

• Mar. 17: Ceili at Contois Auditorium; live music and family dancing.

• Through Mar. 25: 25th annual Winter Renaissance Faire, concerts, Celtic language lessons, instrument lessons, children’s crafts and instrument petting zoo, genealogy workshop, Sean Nos dancing, raffle for trip to Ireland, and more. burlingtonirishheritage.org.

CHARLOTTE

Lectio Divina

Mar. 11 & 18: 6:30-8 p.m. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish offers Lectio Divina with Michael Hagan, Diocesan Coordinator of Religious Education and Catechesis. Written material provided. Evening begins with a soup dinner. “Eat, Read, Pray!” Lectio Divina, or divine reading, is an ancient way of praying with the sacred Scriptures. In this two-part series, one can learn the basics of this unique style of prayer, practice together as a group, and be equipped to make it a part of their regular prayer life. Register to attend by emailing carmel@gmavt.net. 2914 Spear Street.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Mar. 11: 6:30 p.m. Open to all veterans, National Guard, and Reservists. Meets second Monday of the month. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

FAIRFAX

Bake and Book Sale

Mar. 16: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. United Church of Fairfax. Benefits mission work of the Ladies of the UCF. 8 Fletcher Road. 849-6313.

SHELBURNE

Sugar on Snow Parties

Mar.-Apr. 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Extended hours from 9-5 during VT maple open house weekend Mar. 23 & 24. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

Mar. 12: 10 a.m. Garden club hosts Bob Popp, department botanist with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, who will talk about rare plants and seldom seen flora. Bring a friend for a breath of spring. Open to all in the community. Refreshments served. For info, call Ann Mead, 985-2657. Shelburne Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

ST. ALBANS

Vermont Rails Show

March 9: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association. $6 adults, $2 child age 6-12, under 6 free. $6 family with active military ID. 598-0905, ronpiro@aol.com, nwvrailroad.org. Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center.

WINOOSKI

Waterfowl Season Public Hearing

Mar. 14: 6:30-9 p.m. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts a public hearing on the status of waterfowl populations and proposed waterfowl hunting seasons for the State of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York. Under federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone and be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the zone. Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend. www.vtfishandwildlife.com Winooski High School, 60 Normand Street.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Master Class in Improvisation

Mar. 7: 4:30-5:45 p.m. With Brazilian Choreographer Dr. Zilá Muniz. Since 1999, Dr. Muniz has been the artistic director and choreographer of the contemporary dance Grupo Ronda. In her workshop, students will explore compositional skills through improvisation to activate the imagination. Free and open to the public. UVM Cohen Hall Dance Studio 110. 14 S. Williams Street.

Queen City Contras

Mar. 8: 7:45-11 p.m. Music provided by Calluna. Lausanne Allen is the caller. All ages. Welcoming and affirming, community-building, substance-free. All dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. Adults $9. 12 & under free. Please bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Info: 802-877-3698/info@queencitycontras.org. North End Studio, 294 N Winooski Ave., #111.

Balkan Folk Dancing

Mar. 10: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill, and others. Easier line and circle dances are taught the first hour, then intermediate dances, reviews and open request dancing. Beginners welcome, no partner is needed. $6 donation and snacks for the break, if you can. Free the first time. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Lots of parking, come in the back door. 802 540-1020, dance@together.net. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

EXHIBITS

SHELBURNE

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Vermont artists through March 24: A collection of landscapes in oil and pastel by Vermont artists including Shelburne’s Athenia Schinto, Carolyn Walton, Helen Nagel of Hinesburg, and Ken Russack of Burlington along with pieces by jewelry artist Tineke Russell of Burlington. 5955 Shelburne Road, directly across from Shelburne Museum. Information: Marilene Luxton-Jones 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 4-6 p.m. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Rd.

Shelburne Museum presents “Panique,” based on the Georges Simenon novel, “Les Faiçailles de Mr. Hire” (Mr. Hire’s Engagement). View the newly restored and long-unseen masterpiece post-war film noir classic. Following the film screening, Bruce Goldstein, Director of Repertory Programming at the Film Forum in New York and the founder of Rialto Pictures, will interview Georges Simenon’s son, Pierre, a writer and Shelburne resident, to discuss the restoration of the film and adaptations of his father’s work. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/shelburne-museum-presents-panique-tickets-54598793461 or at door. $15, museum members and seniors $12, students with valid I.D. $5. shelburnemuseum.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

LUNAFEST Film Festival

Mar. 8: 5:30 p.m. Vermont Works for Women hosts evening of film, fun, and food in honor of International Women’s Day. LUNAFEST is a traveling film festival of award-winning short films by, for, and about women. $15-30. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Film House, 60 Lake St. 540-3018. sevendaystickets.com

COLCHESTER

International Fly-Fishing Film Festival

Mar. 16: 2 p.m. Saint Michael’s College. Second annual. Eight short films. Fly tying demonstrations, raffles, drawings, giveaways. After-party: Burlington VFW Post 782, 176 S. Winooski Ave. Food and beverages available. Benefits Green Mountain Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. $10: flyfilmfest.com; at door if available. McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael’s College. joshua.gerasimof@projecthealingwaters.org

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

Mar. 9: 3 & 8 p.m. “Transit.” As fascism spreads, German refugee Georg (Franz Rogowksi) flees to Marseille and assumes the identity of the dead writer whose transit papers he is carrying.

Hirschfield International Film Series events. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Youth Poetry Contest

Deadline for entries: Mar. 22. In celebration of April as the Month of the Military Child, Military Kids Vermont (MKVT) is sponsoring a statewide poetry contest for kids 5 to 18. Poems may be any length, format or type but must address the theme, “This is Our Land,” and the meaning of patriotism and the beauty of America. Entries may be typed or handwritten and while not required, poets also may illustrate their poem. Entries will be accepted by email at kirwin@gbymca.org or by mail at MKVT, attn: MOMC Poetry Contest, c/o the YMCA – Katelyn Irwin, 266 College St., Burlington, VT 05401. For more info: www.facebook.com/MKVermont.

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions.135 Church Street. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Burlington City Arts Center

SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project Feb. 21, March 21, April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. 135 Church St. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

Sundays through March: 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: tinyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfootball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Family Programs

• Mar. 9: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wooly Flower Power Meet a sheep from the flock and learn how to turn its fluffy wool into a beautiful felted flower. We’ll spend time washing raw wool, carding, and spinning wool into yarn bracelets. Member: $6/child, $3/adult; Non-member: $7/$4. McClure Education Ctr. Ages 5+ with accompanying adult. Registration required.

• Mar. 16: Play Date – Spring on the Farm – anytime between 9:30-1:30 p.m. Meet wiggly worms, burrow underground like a woodchuck, tap a sugar maple, along with so many other activities at your own pace and schedule. Seating and tables available if you would like to bring your own lunch/snack. Recommended for ages 2–5. Member: $5/child; Non-member: $7/child. McClure Education Ctr. Registration required.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

Woman’s Disordered Eating

Support Group

Mondays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Open to the public. Free. For more information: foodforthought111@yahoo.com. Turning Point Center, 179 South Winooski Avenue.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington. namivt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Second Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Mar. 13: 9:30 a.m. All abilities. First meeting free. Bring bag lunch and project to work on. Car-pooling available from many areas. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• Through May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Mar. 7-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

March 20: 6:30 p.m. Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com

HINESBURG

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra. Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

SHELBURNE

First Thursday Concert

Mar. 7: Shelburne Vineyard presents Sarah King. Free. Donations welcome to American Cancer Society. Wine, beer, food by Southern Smoke available. shelburnevineyard.com. 6308 Shelburne Road.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

Mar. 9: Pre-registration deadline for May 18 & 19 mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for obtaining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Sign up: Kaylee Campagna, 363-8071, vermontwheelinsportsmenhunt@gmail.com, Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

COLCHESTER

Researching Your Irish Ancestors

Mar. 12: 7 p.m. As part of the 2019 Burlington Irish Heritage Festival, the Vermont Genealogy Library and the BIHF are hosting Ed McGuire’s 90-minute talk, which introduces participants to a brief history of Irish immigration to North America and then discuss some of the major resources for Irish genealogy research – online, locally and in Ireland. Free and open to the public. www.vtgenlib.org, 802-350-1333, Hegeman Ave., Fort Ethan Allen.

JERICHO

Jericho Energy Task Force

Mar. 7: 7 p.m. Franklin-Grand Isle Forester Nancy Patch, “Creating and Maintaining Resilient Forests in Vermont, Adapting Forests to Climate Change.” Q&A. Light refreshments. Waste-free event: bring plate and mug. Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Thinking Big Designing Small

March 7: 4:30 p.m. Elizabeth Herrmann, Cameron Visiting Architect, “Thinking Big, Designing Small: Turning Constraints into Architectural Opportunities.” Free. middlebury.edu/arts Johnson Memorial Building, Room 304.

Of Grief, Garlic and Gratitude

Mar. 14: 6:30 p.m. Town Hall Theater presents Kris Francoeur (a/k/a Anna Belle Rose), “Of Grief, Garlic and Gratitude – Sam’s Love Story” first-hand account of the pain of losing a special child. Free admission. Free copy of book to first 49 people. 68 S. Pleasant St.

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

Mar. 8: 7 p.m. Green Mountain Club, Burlington Section Taylor Series. Charlotte Albers, landscape designer and consultant, “Hidcote Manor and Gardens of the Cotswolds.” gmc@gmburlington.org. Talk and slideshow. $8; $5 GMC members. 201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fridays 2-3 p.m.

• Mar. 8: Devin Colman, State Architectural Historian, “Modernist Architecture in Vermont.”

• Mar. 15: Obie Porteous, Middlebury College, “An Economist’s Perspective on Current U.S. Trade Policy.”

• Mar. 22: Bridget Butler, “Owls of Vermont.”

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

UNDERHILL

Vt. Wildlife in Changing Climate

Mar. 7: 7 p.m. Biologist Tom Rogers presents. How to help conserve biodiversity in Vermont. Sponsored by Underhill Conservation Commission. Free. Town Hall. 377-2628, vtfishandwildlife.com.

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Audubon Society

Mar. 13: 6:30 p.m. Sean Beckett, Staff Naturalist, North Branch Nature Center, “Thunder Beasts and Swamp Donkeys: The Wild Faces and Places of Grizzly Country.” Dorothy Alling Library, Library Lane. greenmountainaudubon.org

THEATER

COLCHESTER

Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House”

Mar. 7, 8, 9: 7 p.m. Saint Michael’s College Spring Mainstage play. Adapted by Anne-Charlotte Hanes Harvey and Kirsten Brandt. Directed by Kathryn Markey. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center, 18 Campus Road. Free admission through Eventbrite: dollsmc.eventbrite.com

ESSEX JUNCTION

The Tell-Tale Farce

Through March 16: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Essex Community Players presents Don Zolidis’ comedy of romantic errors. essexplayers.com Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road.