Lyric Scholarship

For 45 years, Lyric Theatre Company has been a part of the local arts community. Each year, the organization helps an area high school senior defray expenses during their freshman year of college by offering a $2,000 scholarship titled the Delano-Nulty Award.

Criteria for the award includes involvement in theatre through Lyric Theatre Company, school productions, or other area theatre companies. Also, applicants must have educational and career goals that relate to the performing arts in either theatre, music, dance or technical theatre.

The Delano-Nulty Award honors two of Lyric’s founding members, Howard Delano and Polly Nulty.

For more information about additional criteria and how to apply, visit lyrictheatrevt.org or call 802-658-1484.