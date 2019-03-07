Obituary – Paul Thomas Zengilowski

Paul Thomas Zengilowski, former co-owner of Heartworks, STEAMworks, Loveworks, and Renaissance Schools, passed away at home Feb. 24, 2019 at the age of 59. Paul lived in Massachusetts before moving to Hinesburg, Vt., where he lived for over 27 years.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Moore (Colvin) Zengilowski. They experienced many joys and adventures for 43 years, including creating a beautiful home on 12 acres of farmland with numerous flower gardens, raising two amazing and kind-hearted children, Gregory of Rochester, N.Y. and Allison of Austin Texas. He co-founded and ran different businesses and spent most of his working career as a business and legal technology executive in sales, business development, and client implementation.

Paul enjoyed conversations with Gregory and Allison on a variety of their topics of interest and fields of study. He was so thankful for the adults they have become, their accomplishments, and determination, their commitment to helping others with compassion, and fairness to everyone. He admired how they always reached out to others who were struggling or in need of help.

In addition to his love and devotion to his family, Paul had a passion for listening to music, woodworking, taking trips to Oahu, Hawaii, and owning many cars with over 100,000 miles each. Paul devoted the last five years of his life improving early education programs for young children and providing early educators with outstanding paid benefits unheard of in early education. This work was motivated by a desire to ensure children had wonderful care and high-quality places to play, socialize and learn together during the most important years in their development, and for early educators to be treated as professionals and respected for their outstanding work. He often shared that making a positive difference for children and educators was the most enjoyable and meaningful work. Under Paul’s leadership, what started as three pre-schools (21 classrooms) and an elementary school, grew to include 64 early education classrooms in 10 different locations.

Paul believed in community service and was in DeMolay, a Freemason, and a Cub Scout Pack Leader in Hinesburg. He was also active in Hinesburg Boy Scouts and served as a board member of Lyric Theatre.

Paul graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from the Harvard University Extension School.

As Paul would say, “Be a light, and not a judge. Be a model, and not a critic. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Here’s to all the light that is surrounding Paul. In lieu of flowers, please provide some random acts of kindness to benefit children in need or help out at a local charity and think of Paul while doing so.

Family, friends, co-workers, and acquaintances are welcome to attend a joyful celebration to honor Paul and share stories Saturday, Mar. 16, 1:30 p.m., at the United Church of Hinesburg, Route 116, in the center of Hinesburg.

Please read the complete obituary at www.cremationsocietycc.com and www.readyfuneral.com.