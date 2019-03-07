Rotary plans Pie for Breakfast on March 16

What could be better than pie for breakfast?

Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary is planning a feast with a twist for Saturday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Shelburne Vineyard. It’s Pie for Breakfast, an Irish tradition, an all-you-can-eat bounty of sweet and savory pies (plus beverages) for just $5 per person.

Rotarians and local bakers are making their favorite pies and welcome everyone who hears about the special event to come and enjoy.

And just to “put the icing on the cake” so to speak, the popular music duo Shady Rill (Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie) will be providing music.

The proceeds from Pie for Breakfast will benefit the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club’s College Scholarship Fund.