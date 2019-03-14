CVU boys hockey, basketball seasons end

By LAUREN READ

Correspondent

After upsetting No. 2 BFA-St. Albans in the Division I boys hockey quarterfinals, Champlain Valley eyed a spot in the championship game.

The Redhawks took on No. 6 Rice on Saturday in the semifinals, looking to earn a berth in Wednesday’s title game at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Instead it is the Green Knights who will play in their first state championship game since 2002 after beating CVU 1-0.

The two teams battled in a scoreless matchup until there was just under eight minutes to play when Rice’s Ryan Byrnes knocked in a rebound for the only goal of the game. Sam Rubman and Reilly Hickey each had an assist on the game-winner.

Logan Cody made 18 saves in for the Redhawks, who finish the season at 6-12-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 11 South Burlington 54, No. 6 Champlain Valley 46: The season came to an early close for the Champlain Valley boys basketball team, falling the Division I playdowns on Tuesday night.

The Wolves outscored the host Redhawks 23-7 in the fourth quarter to earn the comeback win.

Cole Otley led the CVU scorers with 15 points, while Bennett Cheer and Ethan Harvey each scored nine points. Mason Otley added eight points.

Evan Parker led all scorers with 20 points for South Burlington, while Tyler Gammon chipped in with 18 points.