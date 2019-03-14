COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

14th Annual Soup Supper

March 21: 5-7 p.m. Benefits children’s programs at Sara Holbrook Community Center. $35. Under age 14 free with paying adult. Tickets at door. Reservations: Kathy or Vicky 862-6342. Old North End Com-munity Center, 20 Allen St.

Irish Heritage Festival

• March 17: Ceili at Contois Auditorium; live music and family dancing.

• Through March 25: 25th annual Winter Renaissance Faire, concerts, Celtic language lessons, instrument lessons, children’s crafts and instrument petting zoo, genealogy workshop, Sean Nos

dancing, raffle for trip to Ireland, and more. burlingtonirishheritage.org.

The Lake Between

Apr. 8: 8-4:30 p.m. The Lake Between (Le lac qui nous unit) brings together leading academics, business leaders, and public servants to examine Lake Champlain — an international body of water that links our histories, our economies and the shared management of our natural envi-ronment. 656-4103. uvm.edu UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

CHARLOTTE

Lectio Divina

March 18: 6:30-8 p.m. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish offers Lectio Divina with Michael Hagan, Diocesan Coordinator of Religious Education and Catechesis. Written material provided. Evening begins with a soup dinner. “Eat, Read, Pray!” Lectio Divina, or divine reading, is an an-cient way of praying with the sacred Scriptures. In this two-part series, one can learn the basics of this unique style of prayer, practice together as a group, and be equipped to make it a part of their regular prayer life. Register to attend by emailing carmel@gmavt.net. 2914 Spear Street.

Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Apr. 26: 6 p.m. Cocktail hour. 7 p.m. Dinner and awards. Dancing, music by The Hitmen. Basket raffle. Cash bar. Benefits community outreach and training support programs. $20 advance: 425-3111. $25 at door. The Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Road.

ESSEX JUNCTION

The Dream Big 5K, 1K Fun Run

• March 23: last day to register and receive race T-shirt.

• Apr. 14: All ages and abilities. Supports EDD Memorial Fund adaptive sports programs. USATF-certified 5K. Essex Middle School, wheelchair and stroller-friendly. Racers receive med-al, swag bag, T-shirt (if registered by deadline). $10 student, $25 adult. Register: runsig-nup.com/dreambig5krunwalkroll

FAIRFAX

Bake and Book Sale

March 16: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. United Church of Fairfax. Benefits mission work of the Ladies of the UCF. 8 Fletcher Road. 849-6313.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., McClure Education Center, Shelburne Farms

A play date: Spring on the Farm anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call up a friend! Meet wiggly worms, burrow underground like a woodchuck, tap a sugar maple, along with so many other activities at your own pace and schedule. Seating and tables availa-ble if you would like to bring your own lunch/snack. Recommended for ages two to five. Par-ent/guardian/chaperone required. Member: $5/child. Non-member: $7/child. To create a safe and educational environment in this limited space, registration is now required by visiting https://shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/play-date-spring-on-the-farm

SHELBURNE

Pie for Breakfast

March 16: The Charlotte Shelburne Rotary will host Pie for Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon. It’s a chance to start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early with what Rotary believes is an old Irish tradi-tion, Pie for Breakfast. Eat pie while enjoying the delightful music of the talented duo, Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie aka Shady Rill. Pie for Breakfast event is a fund raiser for the Rotary Club’s College Scholarship Fund that annually helps worthy local students afford their college education. Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd., $5 for all you can eat Pie for Break-fast.

Sugar on Snow Parties

March-Apr. 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstra-tions, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Extended hours from 9-5 during VT maple open house weekend March 23 & 24. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shel-burne Hinesburg Rd.

Shelburne Craft School Bowl-a-thon

Apr. 6: noon-4 p.m. Sugar on Snow Fill Your Bowl Fundraiser. Handmade ceramic bowl by Yvan Plouffe, potter and farmer. $15 minimum donation. “Bowl-a-thons”:

shelburnecraftschool.org 64 Harbor Road.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

March 17: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill, and others. Easier line and circle dances are taught the first hour, then interme-diate dances, reviews and open request dancing. Beginners welcome, no partner is needed. $6 donation and snacks for the break, if you can. Free the first time. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Lots of parking, come in the back door. 802 540-1020, dance@together.net. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

UVM: Dancing Uphill 2019

March 20-23: 7:30 p.m. Works by dance faculty Julian Barnett, Paula Higa, and Lynn Ellen Schimoler; guest choreographer Alexander Hille. $15, $10 with stu-dent ID. 656-2094, Mann Hall Gymnasium, UVM Trinity Campus, 208 Colchester Ave.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Dance Theatre

• March 14: 7:30 p.m. Dante Brown, Informal Showing. Free.

• March 19: 5 p.m. Advanced Improvisation. Ron Rost and Deborah Felmeth; music composed in the moment. Free.

• March 20: 4:30 p.m. Shakia Johnson, Movement Matters Spotlight. Free.

443-3188, middlebury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, 72 Porter Field Road.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forev-er, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 135 Church St. 865-7166. Burlingtoncit-yarts.org.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2 p.m. St. Michaels’ College, McCarthy Art Ctr., 18 Campus Road, Colchester

The Green Mountain Project Healing Waters chapter sponsors the 2019 Interna-tional Fly-Fishing Film Festival. The event will include the showing of eight films (15 to 20-minutes each) highlighting the fun, adventure, and personal impact that fly fishing can bring to its participants. This event will excite and entertain whether you fish or not. In addition, there are fly tying demonstrations by local professional and military veteran fly tiers, raffles, draw-ings, and giveaways of merchandise and gear. After the showing, Burlington VFW Post 782 hosts an after party, featuring Green Mountain Project Healing Waters fly tiers and rod build-ers. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilita-tion of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings. $10. Doors open 12:30 p.m. Tickets at the door or online at www.showclix.com/event/if4colchestervt2019/tag/widget.

FILM

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

March 21: 6 p.m. “Her Voice Car-ries” film screening and artist talk with Sarah C. Rutherford. Public art project creating network of murals across America. $10. RSVP: info@shelburnecraftschool.org Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Road.

VTIFF and Shelburne Museum

March 31: 4 p.m. Mt. Philo Commune (1973); Peace Train to Beijing (1995) Q&A with Bridget Meyer and other commune members. Peace Train to Beijing; Q&A with Robin Lloyd. Reception, cash bar; meet and greet. vtiff.org. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road.

KIDS

BERLIN

Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships

Apr. 6: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. games start. 32nd annual. All abilities welcome. Kindergarten to grade 6; grades 7 and 8; grades 9 to 12. and registration: vtchess.info. Questions: Mike Stridsberg, 223-1948, mike@vtchess.info. Berlin Elementary School, off Interstate-89, Exit 7.

BURLINGTON

Youth Poetry Contest

Deadline for entries: March 22. In celebration of April as the Month of the Military Child, Mili-tary Kids Vermont (MKVT) is sponsoring a statewide poetry contest for kids 5 to 18. Poems may be any length, format. Theme: “This is Our Land,” and the meaning of patriotism and the beau-ty of America. Entries will be accepted by email at kirwin@gbymca.org or by mail at MKVT, attn: MOMC Poetry Contest, c/o the YMCA – Katelyn Irwin, 266 College St., Burlington, VT 05401. Info: www.facebook.com/MKVermont.

Teen Science Café

March 30: 5-7 p.m. UVM Extension 4-H sponsors their next VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café, “Looks at Genomes.” Teens will have an opportunity to work with a renowned molecular ge-nomic pathologist and learn how to read DNA to better understand what causes illness and disease. Free pizza and drinks served. Students in grades 7-12 welcome. Registration required by March 27: https://teensciencecafemarch30.eventbrite.com. 802-888-4972. Free. UVM Mansfield Dining Room at Dudley Davis Center.

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 Col-lege St. Echovermont.org.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s cur-rent exhibitions.135 Church Street. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Burlington City Arts Center SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project Feb. 21, March 21, April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. 135 Church St. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org.

ESSEX

Jr Iron Chef VT

March 16, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. A statewide culinary competition that challenges teams of middle and high school students to create healthy, local dishes that inspire school meal programs, so students understand how they can effect change in the food system. Morning heat: 9:30-11a.m. / Awards 12-12:30 p.m. Afternoon heat: 12:30-2 p.m. / Awards 3-3:30 p.m. Concession stand and activity room will be onsite for your enjoyment – activities and snacks for the whole family. $3 per individual or $5 per family (up to 4 people). jrironchefvt.org. Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

Sundays through March: 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: tinyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfoot-ball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Programs

• March 21: 7-9 p.m. Explore the world of Vermont’s winged nocturnal predators on an evening walk. Listen for (and maybe see) some of the species who make the Farm their home. Back indoors, warm up with hot refreshments and meet Outreach for Earth Stewardship live owls. Ages 10+, $10/person. Registration & details @ shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/owl-prowl

• March 23: Explore our Sugarbush. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Head up to the sugarbush to see the sugar-house in action. Enjoy a taste of maple syrup as you learn about the journey of sap to syrup. Explore sugar-makers’ tools, tap a sugar maple, add sap from our collection buckets to our bulk tank, go on a scavenger hunt throughout the sugarbush, and of course no maple celebration is complete without sugar-on-snow. Free. www.shelburnefarms.org 1611 Harbor Rd.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to par-ticipate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

Woman’s Disordered Eating Support Group

Mondays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Open to the public. Free. For more information: food-forthought111@yahoo.com. Turning Point Center, 179 South Winooski Avenue.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery sup-port group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Bur-lington. namivt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ag-es 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Ver-mont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every sec-ond Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• To May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagal-li Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Through-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

• March 23-Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

• March 24: 2 p.m. Film, “Harold Weston: A Bigger Belief in Beauty;” talk by granddaughter Rebecca Foster and her husband and filmmaker Kevin Burget. exhibition-harold-weston.eventbrite.com

To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

March 20: 6:30 p.m. Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com

HINESBURG

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra. Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

• March 16: 8 p.m. An Evening of Songs and Arias. Free.

• March 20: 8 p.m. Data Stream: Live Electronic Music Improvisation. Sandy Nordahl, Scot Schwestka, and Peter Hamlin. Free.

443-6433, middlebury.edu Middlebury College, Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Road.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

May 18 & 19: Mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for obtaining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Face-book: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

COLCHESTER

Bird Monitoring Walk

March 23: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Easy. Bike path to river delta. Binoculars and field guides available to borrow. Free. Delta Park, 668 Windemere Way. Juli Tyson, environmental educator, Winoo-ski Valley Park District. 863-5744, americorps@wvpd.org.

ESSEX

Hunter Education: New Instructor Training

March 23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts. Must pass back-ground check and apprentice-teach. tinyurl.com/InstructorTraining2019 Accommodations for persons with disabilities upon advance request. Pre-register: 828-1193, 828-1193 (voice) or 1-800-253-0191 (TTY). Vermont Fish & Wildlife office, 111 West St.

Fishing Volunteer Instructors

Apr. 13: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register by Apr. 10. 18+. deadline Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department one-day training for “Let’s Go Fishing” volunteer instructors: how to teach a basic fishing clinic, ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation, tackle craft, and more. Lunch provided. Must pass background check. vtfishandwildlife.com. Essex District Office, 111 West St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-noon. All skill levels. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St. Free. David, 658-0030.

ST. ALBANS

Public Deer Hearing

March 28: 6:30 to 9 p.m. St. Albans Town Education Center, 169 S. Main St. john.hall@vermont.gov, vtfishandwildlife.com

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHEL-BURNE

Shelburne Little League Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Char-lotte. Indoor training starts early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Talk

March17: 2 p.m. Mike Ather of Backyard Wilderness, “Living like Orig-inal Vermonters of the Winooski – Applying the Best of the Past for a Sustainable Future.” Us-ing native plants and mushrooms to heal, regenerate the ecosystem, clean soil, air and water. Free, donations appreciated. ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

BOLTON

Bobcats: Wild Yet Wonderfully Near

March 21: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Susan Morse, forester, wildlife ecologist and founder of Keeping Track. Q&A. Sponsored by the Conservation Commissions of Bolton and Richmond. Info: Virginia Haviland, 434-5801. Free. Smilie Memorial School, 2712 Route 2.

COLCHESTER

Using City Directories

March 16: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Vermont Genealogy Library, “Using City Directories to Solve Ge-nealogical Mysteries” $10.

310-9285, vtgenlib.org. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave.

Science, Philosophy & Theology

March14: 4:30 p.m. The Edmundite Center for Faith and Culture: Prof. Jeffrey Koperski, “Sci-ence, Philosophy and Theology: Who Owes What to Whom.” Fr. David J. Théroux, 654.2320 (of-fice), 598.6205 (cell); dtheroux@smcvt.edu Saint Michael’s College. Roy Event Room, Dion Family Student Center.

MIDDLEBURY

Of Grief, Garlic and Gratitude

March 14: 6:30 p.m. Town Hall Theater presents Kris Francoeur (a/k/a Anna Belle Rose), “Of Grief, Garlic and Gratitude – Sam’s Love Story” first-hand account of the pain of losing a special child. Free admission. Free copy of book to first 49 people. 68 S. Pleasant St.

Gentlemen & Journeymen

March 21: 12:30 p.m. Jason Vrooman, “Gentlemen and Journeymen: Performing Masculinity in 1890s Paris.” 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Middlebury College, Sabra Field Lecture Hall, Room 125, and Museum of Art.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fridays 2-3 p.m.

• March 15: Obie Porteous, Middlebury College, “An Economist’s Perspective on Current U.S. Trade Policy.”

• March 22: Bridget Butler, “Owls of Vermont.”

• March 29: Thomas Christopher Greene, President, Vermont College of Fine Arts, “Creating the 21st Century Arts College.

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

THEATER

ESSEX JUNCTION

The Tell-Tale Farce

Through March 16: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Es-sex Community Players presents Don Zolidis’ comedy of romantic errors. essexplayers.com Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Poor Lost Circus Performers’

On Golden Pond

March 21-24 : Poor Lost Circus Performers’, a Charlotte-based theater company, will present its second production, “On Golden Pond,” at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Written by Ern-est Thompson, “On Golden Pond” is a touching, funny and warmly perceptive study of a spirited and lovable elderly couple facing their twilight years. Tickets available at (802) 382-9222. Pric-ing is $20/adults and $17/students; group pricing (10+) available as well.

SHELBURNE

Noises Off

Apr. 5, 6, 11, 12, 13: 7:30 p.m. Apr. 7: 2 p.m. Shelburne Players. Michael Frayn comedy/farce. Open seating. $18, $15 seniors and students at Shelburne Market or shelburneplayers.com, 343-2602. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.