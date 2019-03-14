Thank you, Hinesburg

I am deeply humbled and honored to have been elected to the Hinesburg Selectboard. I can assure all Hinesburg residents I will be fair, open-minded, and attentive to all voices on issues that face us. I met many people during this campaign and regardless of whether supporting me or Keith, the one takeaway everyone agreed on was the need for clearer, plain English communication from the town on rules and regulations and how they impact the issues that face us. At the end of the day, I’d like us to start discussing and compromising rather than continuing the divisive debate that seems to have gripped our community over the last few years.

I want to thank Keith Roberts for an excellent campaign. In the time I have known him, I have found him to be a good person with a real sense of character and class. I wish him and his family all the best and hope to see him continue in town government.

Thanks to all the volunteers and voters who supported my campaign. Without your hard work and support I wouldn’t be here. Also, a huge thanks to Andrea Morgante for her 27 years on the selectboard. I know she will continue to support our town in many other ways, and I have some big shoes to fill.

Finally, on Town Meeting Day Keith and I discussed the lack of candidates running for local office. As you might have noticed, all other positions this year were being run unopposed or no one was running at all. I know there are many passionate people in town, and I urge you to consider serving on a board, committee or a run for office. We need fresh ideas and perspectives for our community to continue to prosper.

I look forward to meeting more of you and tackling the challenges ahead.

Jeff French

Hinesburg