Hinesburg Police Log

Mar 10
4:12 a.m. An officer was called out for a dead deer on Richmond Road. Vermont Fish and Wildlife was contacted and a local resident was called to salvage the meat.
12:32 p.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.
8:38 p.m. An officer removed a dead deer from the roadway on Vermont Route 116 south of the Village.
Mar 11
7:35 a.m. A resident on Hillview Terrace called in suspicious activity.
10:53 a.m. An officer conducted an agency assist for a background request.
11:20 a.m. An officer was requested to serve paperwork for the South Burlington Police.
11:37 a.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a 911 hang-up. No problem found.
Mar 12
9:20 a.m. A person brought a dog to the station that was found near Shelburne Falls Road.
1:40 p.m. An officer responded to Jiffy Mart for a vehicle lockout.
1:51 p.m. A resident came to the office to report a state highway truck dropped a rock breaking his windshield.
4:35 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Ter. for a reported open door on an unoccupied residence. No problem found.
Mar 13
9:16 a.m. An officer responded to a 911 hang-up at a business in the village. It was determined to be accidental.
4:03 p.m. An officer responded to a business on Commerce Street to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.
5:14 p.m. An officer on patrol came across a two-vehicle crash at Vermont Route 116 and Charlotte Road. There were no injuries.
Mar 14
5:27 a.m. An officer was called out for a suspicious person on Kaileys Way and Farmall Drive.
5:44 a.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Shelburne Falls Road. There were no injuries.
9:27 a.m. An officer responded to Bear Lane to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.
9:58 a.m. A resident reported two dogs loose on Shelburne Falls Road near Boutin Road. Dogs were returned to their owner.
12:30 p.m. An officer responded to Anthony Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.
6:36 p.m. An officer responded to Patrick Brook for a report of discarded syringes.
7:57 p.m. An officer responded to Leavensworth Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.
Mar 15
7:30 a.m. A resident brought a dog found on Boutin Road into the station. Dog was returned to the owner.
5:13 p.m. Officers responded to Silver Street for a report of an erratic operator. Vehicle was not located.
10:55 p.m. Officers responded to Baldwin Rd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was determined that individuals had permission to hunt on the property adjacent to the complainant.
Mar 16
1:23 a.m. An officer was called out for a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 116 near CVU Rd. There was no injuries.
7:13 a.m. An officer responded to Silver St. for a report of two horses loose on the road.