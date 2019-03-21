Hinesburg Police Log

Mar 10

4:12 a.m. An officer was called out for a dead deer on Richmond Road. Vermont Fish and Wildlife was contacted and a local resident was called to salvage the meat.

12:32 p.m. An officer responded to St. George to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

8:38 p.m. An officer removed a dead deer from the roadway on Vermont Route 116 south of the Village.

Mar 11

7:35 a.m. A resident on Hillview Terrace called in suspicious activity.

10:53 a.m. An officer conducted an agency assist for a background request.

11:20 a.m. An officer was requested to serve paperwork for the South Burlington Police.

11:37 a.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for a 911 hang-up. No problem found.

Mar 12

9:20 a.m. A person brought a dog to the station that was found near Shelburne Falls Road.

1:40 p.m. An officer responded to Jiffy Mart for a vehicle lockout.

1:51 p.m. A resident came to the office to report a state highway truck dropped a rock breaking his windshield.

4:35 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Ter. for a reported open door on an unoccupied residence. No problem found.

Mar 13

9:16 a.m. An officer responded to a 911 hang-up at a business in the village. It was determined to be accidental.

4:03 p.m. An officer responded to a business on Commerce Street to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

5:14 p.m. An officer on patrol came across a two-vehicle crash at Vermont Route 116 and Charlotte Road. There were no injuries.

Mar 14

5:27 a.m. An officer was called out for a suspicious person on Kaileys Way and Farmall Drive.

5:44 a.m. An officer responded to a vehicle off the road on Shelburne Falls Road. There were no injuries.

9:27 a.m. An officer responded to Bear Lane to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

9:58 a.m. A resident reported two dogs loose on Shelburne Falls Road near Boutin Road. Dogs were returned to their owner.

12:30 p.m. An officer responded to Anthony Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

6:36 p.m. An officer responded to Patrick Brook for a report of discarded syringes.

7:57 p.m. An officer responded to Leavensworth Road to assist Hinesburg First Response with a medical call.

Mar 15

7:30 a.m. A resident brought a dog found on Boutin Road into the station. Dog was returned to the owner.

5:13 p.m. Officers responded to Silver Street for a report of an erratic operator. Vehicle was not located.

10:55 p.m. Officers responded to Baldwin Rd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was determined that individuals had permission to hunt on the property adjacent to the complainant.

Mar 16

1:23 a.m. An officer was called out for a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 116 near CVU Rd. There was no injuries.

7:13 a.m. An officer responded to Silver St. for a report of two horses loose on the road.