COMMUNITY

Maple Open House Weekend

March 23 & 24: 138 sugarhouse and partner businesses around the state. vermontmaple.org

BURLINGTON

14th Annual Soup Supper

March 21: 5-7 p.m. Benefits children’s programs at Sara Holbrook Community Center. $35. Under age 14 free with paying adult. Tickets at door. Reservations: Kathy or Vicky 862-6342. Old North End Community Center, 20 Allen St.

Irish Heritage Festival

Through March 25: 25th annual Winter Renaissance Faire, concerts, Celtic language lessons, instrument lessons, children’s crafts and instrument petting zoo, genealogy workshop, Sean Nos

dancing, raffle for trip to Ireland, and more. burlingtonirishheritage.org.

The Lake Between

April 8: 8-4:30 p.m. The Lake Between (Le lac qui nous unit) brings together leading academics, business leaders, and public servants to examine Lake Champlain — an international body of water that links our histories, our economies and the shared management of our natural environment. 656-4103. uvm.edu UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

Greek Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

April13: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Chicken souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian, salad, rice pilaf. 862-2155 Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Ledge Road and South Willard St.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue

April 26: 6 p.m. Cocktail hour. 7 p.m. Dinner and awards. Dancing, music by The Hitmen. Basket raffle. Cash bar. Benefits community outreach and training support programs. $20 advance: 425-3111. $25 at door. The Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Road.

GEORGIA

Maple Ham Dinner

April 7: noon. Benefit for Ascension Church at Georgia Elementary and Middle School. $35 family, $14 adults, $10 seniors, $7 children 5 to 12. Children under 5 free. mev@together.net

HINESBURG

Poetry Reading & Book Launch

March 31: 4 p.m. Local poets, Marian Willmott, Laura Budofsky Wisniewski, and Michelle Demers, will each read from their own, recently published book of poetry. Guitar music provided by Dennis Willmott. Refreshments served. Carpenter Carse Library, 69 Ballards Corner.

RICHMOND

Reducing Food Waste

March 28: 6-8:30 p.m. Richmond Community Kitchen pilot workshop. Jim McCarthy, Executive Chef, Inn at Shelburne Farms. Anne Bijur, Waste Management and Prevention Division, Department of Environmental Conservation. Prepare healthy meals, reduce food waste, save time and money. Hands-on. $25. www.richmondcommunitykitchen.com. 13 Jolina Court.

SHELBURNE

Sugarhouse activities

Saturday 12-5 p.m. every Sat. and Sun. thru April 14. Shelburne Sugarworks and Four Season Outdoor Center hosts. Heated facility, tours, boiling demonstrations, samples, maple confections, including maple cotton candy. Indulge in sugar on snow with a donut and pickle. Bring your boots, miles of trails available for hiking in our sugarbush. Live music 12:30-3:30 p.m., visit us on Facebook for details.233-7531. 746 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Sugarhouse activities

March-April 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Extended hours from 9-5 during Vermont Maple Open House Weekend March 23 & 24. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Shelburne Craft School Bowl-a-thon

April 6: noon-4 p.m. Sugar on Snow Fill Your Bowl Fundraiser. Handmade ceramic bowl by Yvan Plouffe, potter and farmer. $15 minimum donation. “Bowl-a-thons”: shelburnecraftschool.org 64 Harbor Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

SBFA Gala

March 23: 6 p.m. The South Burlington Friends of the Arts hosts its second annual visual and performing arts gala to celebrate the arts, bring the community together, and raise funds for a needs-based scholarship for students pursuing the arts. Tickets, $20 each, $10 for students, available at the door. Delta by Marriot, 1117 Williston Rd.

48th Annual Conservation Banquet

April 6: 6 p.m. Central Vermont Trout Unlimited welcomes humorist and best-selling Vermont author Megan Price as keynote speaker. Open to the public. All proceeds go to conserving and protecting Vermont cold water fisheries. $45 each/two for $80. vttu.org. Sunset Ballroom, 1712 Shelburne Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

UVM: Dancing Uphill 2019

March 21-23: 7:30 p.m. Works by dance faculty Julian Barnett, Paula Higa, and Lynn Ellen Schimoler; guest choreographer Alexander Hille. $15, $10 with student ID. 656-2094, Mann Hall Gymnasium, UVM Trinity Campus, 208 Colchester Ave.

VT Dance Alliance

March 30: 7-10:30 p.m. Live Auction and Variety Show. Phinn Sonin. Auction paddles provied. Performances by Emma Back and VDA dance artists. Drop-in workshops. Supports “Dance Expansion Project” (June 8) and “Traces,” annual outdoor dance (June 15). Donations welcome. 660-9346. vermontdance.org Light Club Lamp Shop, 12 N. Winooski Ave.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Dance Theatre

April 3: 7:30 p.m. Alison Clancy, NYC-based multidisciplinary artist. Free.

443-3188, middlebury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, 72 Porter Field Road.

RICHMOND

Contra & Square Dance

March 23: 7-10 p.m. All ages. Lausanne Allen, caller; Dave Carpenter, fiddle; April Werner, piano. Suggested donation: $5 to 10 adults, $10 to 20 families. All ages. Lausanne Allen, 453-2199. Richmond Free Library, Community Room, 201 Bridge St.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

A Show of HANDS

• Through March 28: Weekdays 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekends 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Featuring 100 decorated hands to be auctioned for HANDS to benefit the local nonprofit that provides food for older adults in Chittenden County. www.handsvt.org

• March 28: 6-8 p.m. Silent Auction and Closing Celebration.

Penny Cluse Café, 169 Cherry St.

FILM

HINESBURG

“Screenagers”

March 26: 6:45-8 p.m. The documentary “SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age” discusses how tech time impacts development and how to navigate and find balance in the digital world. Discussion to follow. 482-2106. screenagersmovie.com/tech-talk-Tuesdays. Hinesburg Community School FlexSpace, 10888 VT-116.

JERICHO

“A Will For the Woods”

March 28: 7 p.m. Jericho Energy Task Force presents the award-winning documentary. Musician and psychiatrist Clark Wang wants his last act to be a gift to the planet via spiritual funeral and green burial. Michelle Acciavatti, end-of-life doula, presents green burial options in Vermont. Light refreshments; bring bowl and mug. 899-4962 Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Rd.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

March 21: 6 p.m. “Her Voice Carries” film screening and artist talk with Sarah C. Rutherford. Public art project creating network of murals across America. $10. RSVP: info@shelburnecraftschool.org Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Road.

VTIFF and Shelburne Museum

March 31: 4 p.m. Mt. Philo Commune (1973); Peace Train to Beijing (1995) Q&A with Bridget Meyer and other commune members. Peace Train to Beijing; Q&A with Robin Lloyd. Reception, cash bar; meet and greet. vtiff.org. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road.

KIDS

BERLIN

Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships

April 6: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. games start. 32nd annual. All abilities welcome. Kindergarten to grade 6; grades 7 and 8; grades 9 to 12. and registration: vtchess.info. Questions: Mike Stridsberg, 223-1948, mike@vtchess.info. Berlin Elementary School, off Interstate-89, Exit 7.

BURLINGTON

Youth Poetry Contest

Deadline for entries: March 22. In celebration of April as the Month of the Military Child, Military Kids Vermont (MKVT) is sponsoring a statewide poetry contest for kids 5 to 18. Poems may be any length, format. Theme: “This is Our Land,” and the meaning of patriotism and the beauty of America. Entries will be accepted by email at kirwin@gbymca.org or by mail at MKVT, attn: MOMC Poetry Contest, c/o the YMCA – Katelyn Irwin, 266 College St., Burlington, VT 05401. Info: www.facebook.com/MKVermont.

Teen Science Café

March 30: 5-7 p.m. UVM Extension 4-H sponsors their next VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café, “Looks at Genomes.” Teens will have an opportunity to work with a renowned molecular genomic pathologist and learn how to read DNA to better understand what causes illness and disease. Free pizza and drinks served. Students in grades 7-12 welcome. Registration required by March 27: https://teensciencecafemarch30.eventbrite.com. 802-888-4972. Free. UVM Mansfield Dining Room at Dudley Davis Center.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

March 24 & 31 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: tinyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfootball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Programs

• March 21: 7-9 p.m. Explore the world of Vermont’s winged nocturnal predators on an evening walk. Listen for (and maybe see) some of the species who make the Farm their home. Back indoors, warm up with hot refreshments and meet Outreach for Earth Stewardship live owls. Ages 10+, $10/person. Registration & details @ shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/owl-prowl

• March 23: Explore our Sugarbush. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Head up to the sugarbush to see the sugarhouse in action. Enjoy a taste of maple syrup as you learn about the journey of sap to syrup. Explore sugar-makers’ tools, tap a sugar maple, add sap from our collection buckets to our bulk tank, go on a scavenger hunt throughout the sugarbush, and of course no maple celebration is complete without sugar-on-snow. Free. www.shelburnefarms.org 1611 Harbor Rd.

March 23-Aug.25, Colgate Gallery, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road

Shelburne Museum presents Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds. American 20th-century painter Harold Weston’s early Adirondack views and selections from the “Stone Series,” alongside diaries, letters, photographs, and related ephemera that make a case for the connections between spirit, nature, and Weston’s art. This is the first exhibition to pointedly illuminate the links between the artist’s written words – much in his distinctive, lyrical handwriting – with Weston’s prodigious body of work. The film, “Harold Weston: A Bigger Belief in Beauty” will be screened March 24 at 2 p.m. along with a talk by Weston’s granddaughter Rebecca Foster and her husband and filmmaker Kevin Burget. exhibition-harold-weston.eventbrite.com and shelburnemuseum.org. Above, Harold Weston, Sunrise from Marcy, 1922. Oil on canvas, 16 x 22 in. Private Collection. © Harold Weston Foundation. Photography by Andy Duback.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Family Network

April 3: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. VFN Annual Conference “Stories of Hope and Resilience.” Keynote speaker Hasan Davis, Daniel J. Habib, 10 workshops. 876-5315, extension 201, eventscoordinator@vtfn.org Double Tree by Hilton, 870 Williston Ave.

2019 Diversity Conference

April 12: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 9 a.m. Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center hosts keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, author of “What Truth Sound Like;” professor of Sociology, Georgetown University. Panels on Opiate Addiction and Workplace Diversity; job fair (over 20 employers). Limited seating. Registration: $15 to $75, gbmrc.org/2019-diversity-conference. Burlington Hilton, 60 Battery St.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street. namivt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

April 10: 9:30 a.m. EGA Green Mountain Chapter Learn wool appliqué. Bring a bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. Information/car-pooling: 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road.

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• To May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Through-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Thursday, March 21, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Bread & Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road

Bread and Butter Farm presents The Hub of the Wheel, a benefit cabaret to raise funds and awareness for Wheels for Women, a nonprofit organization that raises money for victims of domestic violence in India. The event, which has two showtimes, is a collaboration between the farm, the Tischler family, and Alanna J. Smith. The program, organized by Smith, will feature songs and poems written from women’s perspectives, and celebrate the enduring strength and power of women around the world. Accompanied by Carl Recchia on piano, Jacob and Ethan Tischler, Alanna Smith, and other guest artists offer an inspiring evening of art and music. Ethan Tischler, who works at the farm, adds, “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to craft something beautiful together, and share it with the community for the benefit of women on the other side of the globe. We hope you will join us and celebrate this work!” Tickets $15 at the door.

MUSIC

HINESBURG

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra.

Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

May 18 & 19: Mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for obtaining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

COLCHESTER

Bird Monitoring Walk

March 23: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Easy. Bike path to river delta. Binoculars and field guides available to borrow. Free. Delta Park, 668 Windemere Way. Juli Tyson, environmental educator, Winooski Valley Park District. 863-5744, americorps@wvpd.org.

ESSEX

Hunter Education: New Instructor Training

March 23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department hosts. Must pass background check and apprentice-teach. tinyurl.com/InstructorTraining2019 Accommodations for persons with disabilities upon advance request. Pre-register: 828-1193, 828-1193 (voice) or 1-800-253-0191 (TTY). Vermont Fish & Wildlife office, 111 West St.

Fishing Volunteer Instructors

April 13: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register by April 10. 18+. deadline Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department one-day training for “Let’s Go Fishing” volunteer instructors: how to teach a basic fishing clinic, ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation, tackle craft, and more. Lunch provided. Must pass background check. vtfishandwildlife.com. Essex District Office, 111 West St.

Turkey Hunting Seminar

April 18: 6-9 p.m. Beginning to experienced hunters. Jeff Blanchard, lead instructor. Registration: register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars. Bring lunch. John Pellegrini, 793-1894. Essex F&W District Office, 111 West St.

ST. ALBANS

Public Deer Hearing

March 28: 6:30 to 9 p.m. St. Albans Town Education Center, 169 S. Main St. john.hall@vermont.gov, vtfishandwildlife.com

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Iceland Model for Youth Success

March 29: 6-7 p.m. Reception. 7-8:30 p.m. Afterschool Vermont hosts presentations by Chilean pediatrician Dr. Humberto Soriano and Dr. Michael Mann, Boise State University. Free but tickets required: icelandmodel.eventbrite.com UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit St.

BOLTON

Bobcats: Wild Yet Wonderfully Near

March 21: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Susan Morse, forester, wildlife ecologist and founder of Keeping Track. Q&A. Sponsored by the Conservation Commissions of Bolton and Richmond. Info: Virginia Haviland, 434-5801. Free. Smilie Memorial School, 2712 Route 2.

MIDDLEBURY

Gentlemen & Journeymen

March 21: 12:30 p.m. Jason Vrooman, “Gentlemen and Journeymen: Performing Masculinity in 1890s Paris.” 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts Middlebury College, Sabra Field Lecture Hall, Room 125, and Museum of Art.

MILTON

Lake Champlain Over the Years

March23: 2 p.m. Milton Historical Society presents visual and historical narrative by Vermont historian Don Wickman. miltonhistorical@yahoo.com 13 School St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fridays 2-3 p.m.

• March 22: Bridget Butler, “Owls of Vermont.”

• March 29: Thomas Christopher Greene, President, Vermont College of Fine Arts, “Creating the 21st Century Arts College.

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

Garden Club Talk

March 26: 1 p.m. Burlington Garden Club hosts talk about plant propagation. Mark Starrett, Associate Professor of Horticulture, UVM College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Department of Plant and Soil Science. Tips and techniques; seeds, cuttings, layering, and grafting. Free. All welcome. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. 238-4213.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Mama Mia!

Apr 11-14: 1, 6, & 7:30 p.m. performances. Lyric Theatre presents the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, which propels an enchanting tale of love and friendship. For more information: lyrictheatrevt.org. Flynn MainStage, 153 Main St.

MIDDLEBURY

On Golden Pond

March 21-24: 2 & 7:30 p.m. performances. Poor Lost Circus Performers presents the stage version of the Oscar-winning film. Play explores a complex father-daughter relationship and the difficulties faced by an elderly couple after years of marriage. For more information: poorlostcircusperformers.com. Town Hall Theatre, 68 S. Pleasant St.

SHELBURNE

Noises Off

April 5, 6, 11, 12, 13: 7:30 p.m. April 7: 2 p.m. Shelburne Players. Michael Frayn comedy/farce. Open seating. $18, $15 seniors and students at Shelburne Market or shelburneplayers.com, 343-2602. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.