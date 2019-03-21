Multi-generational love story

“On Golden Pond,” the stage version of the Oscar-winning film starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn, opens March 21 at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. A production of Poor Lost Circus Performers, the play features local actors Craig Bailey of Shelburne and Benjamin Fox of Charlotte and tells the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. Director Jeffrey Fox, also of Charlotte, says the play examines the themes of continuity and change, connections and resolutions along life’s journey. A tribute to his late wife, he adds, “’On Golden Pond’ is special, partly because it brings echoes of dreams that didn’t come true. This one is for Sue, who sang ‘Grow Old with Me’ to me at our wedding.” The play runs through March 24 with evening and matinee performances. For tickets and more information, visit www.townhalltheater.org. Back row, from left, Laura Caldwell, Patricia Reid, Carl Engvall, Phoebe Alezandra Doane, and Jeffrey Fox. Front row, from left, Craig Bailey, Tanya Kurtz Lehman, Robert Demic, Robin Hewitt, and Benjamin Fox.