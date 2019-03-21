Portion of Raven Ridge Natural Area will be closed through June 15

The Nature Conservancy announced that a portion of the hiking trail at Raven Ridge Natural Area will be closed through June 15. Part of the 365-acre Raven Ridge Natural Area, spanning the towns of Charlotte, Monkton, and Hinesburg, the closed portion is at the top of the ridge.

Visitors can enjoy walking on the trails year-round at Raven Ridge. However, in the spring, the ridge provides important habitat for ravens and bobcats who are raising their young during this time. The rocky outcrops offer prime nesting habitat for ravens and the rock formations create caves and shelter which host known bobcat dens.

The Nature Conservancy notes these animals are particularly vulnerable to disturbance at this time of year, so they ask that people stay off the closed portion of the trail. The fully accessible boardwalk, accessible trail, and much of the rest of the hiking trail, going through the preserve and up to “The Oven” and first lookout, is still open. As always at Raven Ridge, leave pets at home.