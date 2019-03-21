Women who make a difference in Hinesburg

By SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Reporter

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate, the Carpenter-Carse Library is holding a panel discussion with seven women who have made a difference in Hinesburg.

The discussion, “Women Making a Difference”, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in the Community Room.

Hinesburg has a history of women in important positions in public service and volunteer organizations.

“The panel is just a small sampling of the many women who have contributed their time, energy, and expertise to helping make Hinesburg a great place to live,” said Jill Andersen, the library’s Adult Programs Coordinator.

Library Director Sara Armstrong Donegan said the event is also an opportunity to celebrate Andrea Morgante, who just stepped down after served on the Hinesburg Selectboard for 27 years. Morgante will be the moderator for the panel discussion. The other participants are Merrily Lovell, Rachel Kring, Karla Munson, Renae Marshall, Pat Mainer, and Lenore Budd.

Andrea Morgante

Morgante’s experience on the Hinesburg Planning Commission motivated her to run for the Hinesburg Selectboard. She was not the first woman on the selectboard, but for most of her tenure, she served as the only woman. She would like to see more women on the selectboard.

“Oftentimes, people look to the leaders in the town, and lots of the time, the way that work gets done is behind the scenes,” said Morgante. “And often it’s women who are making sure that things are getting done.”

Lenore Budd

Lenore Budd is a board member of the Hinesburg Land Trust and chair of the Hinesburg Trails Committee, of which she has been a member of for 12 years since shortly after she and her husband moved to town. She also has a part-time job in the planning and zoning Office.

Budd has her bachelor’s in biology and her master’s in natural resources and remote sensing from Cornell University. Her interest in biology led her “into habitat mapping when GIS was a new thing.”

She hopes the Women Making a Difference event will give people both the feeling of the obligation and the reward of giving back to the community.

“One of the joys of small-town life is that you can make a difference. There’s no excuse for not participating and that’s true for guys, too. In a small community: Don’t complain – participate.”

Merrily Lovell

Merrily Lovell is in the third year of her three-year term on the Hinesburg Selectboard. Member. She taught high school biology for more than 25 years, mostly at Waldorf schools.

The primary message she would like to see come out of the panel discussion is that each one of us can make a difference.

“I’m really inspired by this young Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who started striking and not going to school on Fridays,” Lovell said.

Lovell is impressed by how Thunberg has inspired teenagers around the globe, including Vermont where high school students marched to the statehouse this past Friday.

Rachel Kring

Rachel Kring has worked with the Hinesburg Community Resource Center for five years and for the past two years has been the director.

After getting her bachelor’s in German with a minor in English at Skidmore College, Kring was thinking that she might go into teaching. But she took a job with Americorp to pay off student debt and her life changed.

“I fell in love with nonprofit work. I totally switched my focus,” she said.

She hopes to share the importance of mentoring at the panel discussion.

“As a woman, the most important thing to finding my place in the world and finding my professional place was having really great mentors,” Kring said. “I think that’s key to the next generation.”

Renae Marshall

Renae Marshall has been town administrator for over a year. She’s worked full-time with the town since becoming special projects coordinator.

She was very involved with the Hinesburg Resource Center, working with play groups for Friends of Families and with the Mother Goose Literacy program.

Marshall has a degree in psychology from Doan College in Nebraska.

Karla Munson

Karla Munson said that working as a paralegal in the arms and ammunition business helped her develop organizational skills that are an asset in volunteering with Hinesburg Rides.

After she retired, she joined village steering committee and they discussed what the town of Hinesburg needed.

“One thing was transportation and that’s how Hinesburg Rides started,” Munson said.

That was over 10 years ago, when there was a core of 10 dependable volunteers. Now, they are down to four. More volunteers able, willing and available to help give people rides are needed.

Munson said she hopes her appearance on the Women Making a Difference panel will help inspire people to volunteer with Hinesburg Rides.

Pat Mainer

Pat Mainer likes to joke that she studied “rocks and nuts” in college.

“I studied geology and psychology, nothing to do with forests,” she said.

Mainer has been on the Town Forest Committee since the 1980s and has been chair for the past few years,

She was a middle school English language arts teacher in South Burlington for 37 years.

She and her husband Ray have lived in Hinesburg since the early 1970s.

Mainer also hopes the panel will inspire more people to volunteer. “People who volunteer get more out of it than they put into it,” said Mainer. “I think that is a well-known fact.”

Women-inspired art show

The Women Making a Difference panel will also kick off an art show at the library featuring art from members of the community inspired by women.

“It could be a woman in your life or a woman that you admire,” said Donegan.

Artwork will be accepted for the show through March 22.

““We’ve got quilts, paintings, mixed media, photographs, kids who colored with pencils, a whole smattering,” said Donegan. “We’ve got art from kids, from men, women, amateurs, professionals, from the whole gamut. It’s a true community art event.”