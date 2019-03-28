Blackrock seeks to solidify water agreement with town: Pouech re-elected selectboard chair, town officers appointed

JOEY WALDINGER

Correspondent

As a Vermont construction company seeks approval to begin construction of a Hinesburg development, questions remain over how the project will source its water.

The selectboard Monday night heard from Ben Avery, vice president of development at Blackrock Construction LLC. The company has built a well on the property that will increase the town’s overall water supply, and has struck a deal with town officials to finance the well in exchange for a portion of the water being used by the new development.

Before going before the development review board for approval, however, Blackrock wants assurance from the selectboard that they will acknowledge the terms of the agreement and encourage other town agencies to do so as well, said Ben Avery, vice president of development at Blackrock.

“We view the agreement with the selectboard as one that was being made with good faith on both sides…We expect from other town departments and boards that they would honor that agreement,” Avery said.

The terms of the deal, which was signed at the town clerk’s office March 3, calls upon Blackrock to perform the upgrades necessary for the well to yield a certain amount of water, after which the company will sign the easement over to the town and dedicate its entire water capacity to the town’s use. In exchange, Hinesburg officials will be expected to divert a portion of the well’s yield to the Blackrock project and oversee some future repairs and improvements.

At the March 25 selectboard meeting, chairperson Phil Pouech said that the board is happy with the steps Blackrock has taken so far, and with the results of tests that have been conducted on the well, and would “make every attempt to move it forward.”

Avery’s concerns lie with the development review board not approving further construction of the well after significant work has been done to bring it up to code. To avoid such issues, he asked the board to draft a memo clarifying that the deal between the board and the company is legally binding, so as to alleviate stultifying questions the board might have, he said.

Pouech showed Avery a draft of such a motion at the March 25 meeting, but Avery was hoping for more direct language, he said.

“What I’m looking for here is something a little more direct,” he said. “What would be helpful is to have some sort of directive…so that there aren’t questions at the DRB level,” Avery said.

Board member James French also expressed concern about the well being financed through a bond vote. Requiring the entire town to vote for water prices for a just the residents of the Blackrock development could effect water prices throughout the whole town, he said.

“You really risk people not being able to live in the town anymore,” French said.

The town still has some time before figuring out such details, said Pouech, and assured both French and Avery that discussions about these questions would continue, giving vested parties time to come up with answers.

The selectboard will keep the Blackrock well agenda item for the next few meetings, loop the water department into the conversation and continue to perfect a draft motion that Blackrock finds more suitable, Pouech said.

Meanwhile, Avery will have a draft of the easement language by next week, he said.

In other selectboard news:

• The representatives from the Conservation Commission displayed a new revision of the Geprags Park Work Plan. The newest version of the plan sections the park into five different zones, each of which is ecologically different from one another and therefore should managed differently, said Commissioner Bob Hyams. The new plan also does not etch out space for a dog park, which was an addition the commission considered making but decided not to after having trouble receiving planning information from various parties, Hyams said.

• Brian Currier, a civil engineer who moved to Hinesburg several years ago, was appointed as an alternate member of the Development Review Board. He grew up in Essex and has been very pleased with life in Hinesburg.

• Phil Pouech was unanimously nominated to serve another year as chair of the select board, and Aaron Kimball was unanimously nominated to serve another year as vice-chairperson

• Pouech read a motion thanking previous board member Andrea Morgante for her 27 years of service and honoring her with a pedestrian footbridge in her name.

• The following Hinesburg citizens were appointed to the following positions: Suzanne Kneller, Pam Durda, and Susan Johnson as fence viewers; Norman Smith as inspector of lumber, shingles and wood; Lanny Dennison as weigher of coal; Paul Wieczareck as tree warden; Frank Koss as constable; Rachel Kring as town service Officer; Ed Waite as fire warden and animal control officer; Al Barber as fire chief; Renae Marshall as road coordinator; Mitch Cypes as emergency 9-1-1 coordinator.

• The position of health officer is still vacant, and board member Merrily Lovell suggested changing the name of weigher of coal to something that better reflects the town’s environmental sensibilities.

• Selectboard members also voted to begin meeting every first and third Wednesday of the month beginning April 17, and will weigh a vote to change back to meeting on Mondays at the end of the summer.