Charlotte fire fourth in two weeks

A sugar house burned to the ground on Spear Street Monday, and mutual aid was requested to help local firefighters. It was the fourth fire in Charlotte in less than two weeks.

Early on the morning of March 25, Charlotte Fire and Rescue was alerted by a Charlotte firefighter to a building on fire in the area of Spear Street. Charlotte Fire and Rescue was dispatched, and mutual aid from Shelburne, Ferrisburgh and Hinesburg was requested.

The Charlotte firefighter arrived on scene to the sugar house fully involved in fire. The building was approximately 400-feet from paved road

Charlotte Engine 2 arrived minutes after the call and initiated a quick attack with a hose line. Personnel from Charlotte, Shelburne and Ferrisburgh were on scene and tankers from Charlotte, Shelburne, Hinesburg and Ferrisburgh were involved with the water shuttle. A water resupply was set up at the dry hydrant at the intersection of Spear Street and Prindle Road.

Firefighters spent approximately two hours extinguishing and overhauling the structure and checking for any hotspots.

It was the fourth fire in Charlotte in less than two weeks that has required the assistance from mutual aid in surrounding towns. Charlotte Deputy Fire Chief Rob Mullin said that for these fires, the department has had between three and 10 mutual aid departments involved in the operations, some from as far away as Addison and Starksboro.

“This is why mutual aid is so important,” Mullin said in a press release. “Without the assistance of personnel and apparatus at any of these incidents, they could very well have had a different outcome.”

Mullin would like to remind all residents that in the event of an emergency, please evacuate the building and call 911.