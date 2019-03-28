Charlotte’s energy plan amendment taking extra energy – and time

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Reporter

The effort to bring Charlotte into compliance with Act 174 is proving to be time consuming.

A special election will be needed for an amendment to the Charlotte Town Plan, particularly as it applies to changing the energy amendment to the plan.

At the Charlotte Selectboard meeting on Monday, the discussion of changes to energy use provisions in Charlotte’s energy plan ran so long that the selectboard decided to continue the discussion at a later meeting.

The purpose of making the energy amendment to the town plan is to bring Charlotte in compliance with Act 174, which outlines very ambitious energy goals for Vermont towns.

For example, part of being in compliance would require a town to have a realistic strategy to get 90 percent of its energy from renewable energy generation by 2050.

As the discussion of the energy plan ran past its time in the agenda, Chairman Matthew Krasnow pointed out that they only gotten through four pages of an 11-page draft plan and the selectboard decided to continue the hearing.

This was the first hearing of the draft plan by the selectboard and it will take at least one more hearing after the continuance before the town plan can be scheduled for a vote by the public. The continuance was scheduled for the April 22 regular meeting because the agenda for April 8 is already full.

Planning commission chair Peter Joslin told the selectboard, “Originally we were hoping you could squeeze it in with the vote on the budget. And that’s obviously not going to happen.”

This got a laugh from the selectboard because the vote on the budget is April 9.

Town administrator Dean Bloch said that the plan needs to be approved within a year of the beginning of the process or they have to start all over again.

“Right,” said Joslin, “I think everyone would agree that we don’t want to start all over again.”

In other selectboard business:

Tree warden Mark Dillenbeck came to the meeting to ask the selectboard if a section of Lake Road could be closed while the ash trees are being cut in the battle against the expected invasion of emerald ash borers. He said that this question came from one of the companies considering making a bid on the cutting and said that it should reduce the cost.

Bloch said that he checked with the post office and the schools to see if closing the road would affect mail or school buses and both said that it wouldn’t be a problem.

Lake Road would be closed for less than half a mile from Thompson Point Road to Island Farm Road from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. for two to four days. The bid was made with the provision that the cutting will be finished before the end of May, Dillenbeck said.

The road closure will be added to the request for bids to be sent out to companies who’ve expressed an interest in the work and the town will post it. The addendum was approved unanimously by four selectboard members because Louise McCarren was absent.