BURLINGTON

The Lake Between

April 8: 8-4:30 p.m. The Lake Between (Le lac qui nous unit) brings together leading academics, business leaders, and public servants to examine Lake Champlain — an international body of water that links our histories, our economies and the shared management of our natural envi-ronment. 656-4103. uvm.edu UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

Call to Poets & Writers

April 11: Submission deadline. Calling all poets and writers of all ages and experience, “Voicing Art” is a new art-inspired inclusive community poetry reading series hosted by The Poartry Pro-ject at Nomad Coffee South End Station. We host a reading with each new art exhibit at FLYNNDOG Gallery at South End Station. Poets and writers are invited to write and submit a one-page original poem or prose piece inspired by the exhibit. First reading is April 27, 2-3 p.m. See poartry.org/voicing-art for details/submission guidelines. poartryproject@gmail.com.

CANBVT Meeting and Rally

April 12: 6:30 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont. F-35 nu-clear bombers are scheduled to be based in Vermont. Become a citizen co-sponsor of the Nu-clear Bomber Free Vermont Resolution. Free Ben & Jerry’s served. canbvt.org. First Uni-tarian Universalist Society of Burlington, 152 Pearl St.

Greek Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

April 13: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Chicken souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian, salad, rice pilaf. 862-2155 Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Ledge Rd. and South Willard St.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue

April 26: 6 p.m. Cocktail hour. 7 p.m. Dinner and awards. Dancing, music by The Hitmen. Basket raffle. Cash bar. Benefits community outreach and training support programs. $20 advance: 425-3111. $25 at door. The Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Rd.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Rummage Sale

• April 5: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church

• April 6: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. “Take what you need; pay what you can.” Ann, 879-7943. 130 Maple St.

Vermont Creative Network

April 11: 10 a.m.-noon. “Mashup” event highlighting opportunities to work together for im-provement of the creative sector in the region; reveal of upcoming statewide creative sector strategic planning initiative. Hosted by Kristin Humbargar, founder of Essex Hub co-working spaces. Speakers: Wendy Knight, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism; Amy Cunningham, Deputy Director of the Vermont Arts Council; Jane Adams; Ken Signorello, Found-er and Director of Darkroom Gallery. Free. RSVP.vermontcreativenetwork.org. Darkroom Gal-lery, 12 Main St.

GEORGIA

Maple Ham Dinner

April 7: noon. Benefit for Ascension Church at Georgia Elementary and Middle School. $35 fam-ily, $14 adults, $10 seniors, $7 children 5 to 12. Children under 5 free. mev@together.net

HINESBURG

Poetry Reading & Book Launch

March 31: 4 p.m. Local poets, Marian Willmott, Laura Budofsky Wisniewski, and Michelle Demers, will each read from their own, recently published book of poetry. Guitar music provid-ed by Dennis Willmott. Refreshments served. Carpenter Carse Library, 69 Ballards Corner.

MONTPELIER

Public Hearing: Firearms Procedures

April 2: 5-7 p.m. The Vermont General Assembly, House Committee on Judiciary, holds a public hearing on S.169, Firearms Procedures. Witnesses may start signing up to speak at 4 p.m. Tes-timonies limited to two minutes. Committee will also accept written testimony. Those who wish to speak in favor of the bill must enter through the door at the west end of the State House. Those who wish to speak in opposition to the bill must enter through the door at the east end of the State House. For information or to submit written testimony, contact Commit-tee at 802-828-2257 or email testimony@leg.state.vt.us.

RICHMOND

Reducing Food Waste

March 28: 6-8:30 p.m. Richmond Community Kitchen pilot workshop. Jim McCarthy, Executive Chef, Inn at Shelburne Farms. Anne Bijur, Waste Management and Prevention Division, De-partment of Environmental Conservation. Prepare healthy meals, reduce food waste, save time and money. Hands-on. $25. www.richmondcommunitykitchen.com. 13 Jolina Ct.

SHELBURNE

Sugarhouse Activities

Sat. & Sun. through April 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Sugarhouse Activities

Sat. & Sun. through April 14: 12-5 p.m. Shelburne Sugarworks and Four Seasons Outdoor Center hosts. Heated facility, tours, boiling demos, samples, maple confections, including ma-ple cotton candy. Sugar on snow with a donut and a pickle. Bring your boots, miles of trails available for hiking in our sugarbush. Visit us on Facebook for details. 802-233-7531. 746 Shel-burne Hinesburg Rd.

Shelburne Craft School Bowl-a-thon

April 6: 12-4 p.m. Sugar on Snow Fill Your Bowl Fundraiser. Handmade ceramic bowl by Yvan Plouffe, potter and farmer. $15 minimum donation. “Bowl-a-thons”:

shelburnecraftschool.org 64 Harbor Rd.

Bake Sale

• March 31: 12:15 p.m. Parish Hall of St. Catherine of Siena

• March 31: 1:15 p.m. Shelburne Market

For the CRS Rice Bowl Project to battle poverty. Rice Bowl raises funds for clean drinking wa-ter, seeds, and training for farmers, health exams, and treatment for kids. Hosted by St. Cathe-rine of Siena’s 5th grade PREP class and their Poverty Awareness Campaign.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

48th Annual Conservation Banquet

April 6: 6 p.m. Central Vermont Trout Unlimited welcomes humorist and best-selling Vermont author Megan Price as keynote speaker. Open to the public. All proceeds go to conserving and protecting Vermont cold water fisheries. $45 each/two for $80. vttu.org. Sunset Ballroom, 1712 Shelburne Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

VT Dance Alliance

March 30: 7-10:30 p.m. Live Auction and Variety Show. Phinn Sonin. Auction paddles provied. Performances by Emma Back and VDA dance artists. Drop-in workshops. Supports “Dance Ex-pansion Project” (June 8) and “Traces,” annual outdoor dance (June 15). Donations welcome. 660-9346. vermontdance.org Light Club Lamp Shop, 12 N. Winooski Ave.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Dance Theatre

April 3: 7:30 p.m. Alison Clancy, NYC-based multidisciplinary artist. Free. 443-3188, middle-bury.edu/arts Mahaney Arts Center, 72 Porter Field Rd.

Friday, March 29, 5-7 p.m. Northern Daughters Annex, Village Wine and Cof-fee, 5288 Shelburne Rd.

Opening reception for Northern Daughters Annex Gallery exhibit of recent works from Cameron Davis. Exhibit open through April 28. Davis’ work emerges from the intersection of art, ecology, social and environmental justice. Her paintings are a vehicle for exploring is-sues of conscious perception and living sustainably in a warming world. Davis is a member of the Ecoart Network, and senior lecturer with the University of Vermont Department of Art and Art History, including teaching transdisciplinary courses on art and ecology. An artist for over 40 years, Davis said, “There’s a place in the painting practice where I tap into what feels like a deep aquifer of intuition. It’s beneath the surface of the everyday world. We can all tap into this much wider source of knowing and understanding.” For more information, visit www.northerndaughters.com/annex

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

A Show of HANDS

March 28: 6-8 p.m. Silent Auction and Closing Celebration. Featuring 100 decorated hands to be auctioned for HANDS to benefit the local nonprofit that provides food for older adults in Chittenden County. www.handsvt.org Penny Cluse Café, 169 Cherry St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

April 25: 6 p.m. “The Grace of Imperfection: Japanese Ceramics,” Jonathan Silverman, slideshow presentation and community potluck. Free to attend. RSVP: in-fo@shelburnecraftschool.org Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Rd.

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

86 Falls Road. 985-3848, fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

5955 Shelburne Road. 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

March 31, 4-6 p.m. Shelburne Museum, Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Rd.

The Vermont International Film Festival, in collaboration with the Vermont Archive Movie Project, presents two films restored by the project: “Mount Philo Commune” by Robert Machover and Michael Singer and “Peace Train to Beijing” by Robin Lloyd. The first is a documentary film portrait (23 minutes, 1973) of the Mt. Philo, Vermont commune, followed by Q&A with Bridget Meyer and other commune members. The sec-ond film, “Peace Train to Beijing” (30 minutes,1995) is about the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom’s journey through Asia on their way to the Beijing conference. A fun and fascinating women’s “road trip” through towns and villages as they learn to live with each other on the train for several weeks. For many, this was a feminist awakening and a trip of a lifetime. Followed by Q&A with Robin Lloyd. $15 ticket, $12 for Museum and Ver-mont International Film Festival members, $12 for Seniors, $5 for students with valid ID.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

JERICHO

“A Will for the Woods”

March 28: 7 p.m. Jericho Energy Task Force presents the award-winning documentary. Musi-cian and psychiatrist Clark Wang wants his last act to be a gift to the planet via spiritual funer-al and green burial. Michelle Acciavatti, end-of-life doula, presents green burial options in Vermont. Light refreshments; bring bowl and mug. 899-4962 Deborah Rawson Memorial Li-brary, 8 River Rd.

KIDS

BERLIN

Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships

April 6: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. games start. 32nd annual. All abilities welcome. Kindergarten to grade 6; grades 7 and 8; grades 9 to 12. and registration: vtchess.info. Ques-tions: Mike Stridsberg, 223-1948, mike@vtchess.info. Berlin Elementary School, off Interstate-89, Exit 7.

BURLINGTON

Teen Science Café

March 30: 5-7 p.m. UVM Extension 4-H sponsors their next VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café, “Looks at Genomes.” Teens will have an opportunity to work with a renowned molecular ge-nomic pathologist and learn how to read DNA to better understand what causes illness and disease. Free pizza and drinks served. Students in grades 7-12 welcome. Registration required by Mar. 27: https://teensciencecafemarch30.eventbrite.com. 802-888-4972. Free. UVM Mans-field Dining Room at Dudley Davis Center.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

March 31 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Spon-sored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required, facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

April 6: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. High School Open House. Registration requested.

lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/parent-child/. 985-2827, extension 212. admis-sions@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org. Bostwick Road Campus, 122 Bostwick Rd.

Shelburne Farms Programs

April 7: anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sheep & Shear Delights. Celebrate sheep and all that they provide. Watch a sheep get its yearly haircut! After the sheep is shorn, you’ll have the opportunity to skirt, wash, and card its fleece – a process in which wool becomes ready to be turned into warm, cozy clothing and blankets. You can spin wool into yarn bracelets, felt, and meet a few mother sheep and their lambs who will be visiting the children’s farmyard area. $5/person, cash or checks only. shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/sheep-shear-delights. www.shelburnefarms.org 1611 Harbor Rd.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Family Network

April 3: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. VFN Annual Conference “Stories of Hope and Resilience.” Keynote speaker Hasan Davis, Daniel J. Habib, 10 workshops. 876-5315, extension 201, eventscoordina-tor@vtfn.org Double Tree by Hilton, 870 Williston Ave.

2019 Diversity Conference

April 12: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 9 a.m. Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center hosts keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, author of “What Truth Sound Like;” professor of Soci-ology, Georgetown University. Panels on Opiate Addiction and Workplace Diversity; job fair (over 20 employers). Limited seating. Registration: $15 to $75, gbmrc.org/2019-diversity-conference. Burlington Hilton, 60 Battery St.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery sup-port group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Second Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ag-es 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Ver-mont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Apr. 10: 9:30 a.m. EGA Green Mountain Chapter Learn wool appliqué. Bring a bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. Information/car-pooling: 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com. As-cension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Rd.

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every sec-ond Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• To May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagal-li Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Through-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Festival of New Music

• April 6: 4 p.m. Compositions by students and alumni. 7:30 p.m. Counterpoint vocal concert.

• April 7: 4 p.m. Instrumental concert; two winners of the International Call for Scores.

All concerts free and open to the public, UVM Recital Hall, 392 South Prospect St.

SHELBURNE

Swale & The Nancy Druids

March 30: 8-11:30 p.m. An “inside/outside” concert at the Shelburne Field House to benefit the Shelburne Library and celebrate Earth Hour, an initiative of the World Wildlife Fund. Show fea-tures two Shelburne-based bands, Swale and The Nancy Druids and is out on the athletic field. Attendees welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights/solar lights to celebrate Earth Hour. Cash bar. $5 suggested donation for Shelburne’s Pierson Library’s new building fund. Shelburne Field House, 166 Athletic Dr.

WILLISTON

The Old Brick Church Music Series

• Rising Star Contest, April 19 application deadline: advancemusicvt.com/fun-stuff/events/229-local-rising-stars-contest All styles, instruments, genres suitable for a youth audience. Non-professional performers not regularly performing in public.

• May 10: Performance; $500 prize. town.williston.vt.us/brickchurchmusic Old Brick Church, 100 Library Lane.

OUTDOORS

BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Club

Information: contact trip leader in advance. gmcburlington.org

• April 5: Reservation deadline for April 6: Vergennes to Middlebury. Limit 8. Mary Lou Recor, mlrecor@myfairpoint.net or 660-2834.

• April 7: Bolton Mountain from Underhill. Difficult hike/snowshoe. David Hathaway, 899-9982, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com.

• April 13: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Bird Monitoring Walk. Woodside Natural Area. Easy, one mile, all ages. Juli Tyson, americorps@wvpd.org or 978-994-0482.

ESSEX JCT.

Fishing Volunteer Instructors

April 13: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register by Apr. 10. 18+. deadline Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department one-day training for “Let’s Go Fishing” volunteer instructors: how to teach a basic fishing clinic, ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation, tackle craft, and more. Lunch provided. Must pass background check. vtfishandwildlife.com. Essex District Office, 111 West St.

Turkey Hunting Seminar

April 18: 6-9 p.m. Beginning to experienced hunters. Jeff Blanchard, lead instructor. Registra-tion: register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars. Bring lunch. John Pellegrini, 793-1894. Essex F&W District Office, 111 West St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Iceland Model for Youth Success

March 29: 6-7 p.m. Reception. 7-8:30 p.m. Afterschool Vermont hosts presentations by Chilean pediatrician Dr. Humberto Soriano and Dr. Michael Mann, Boise State University. Free but tick-ets required: icelandmodel.eventbrite.com UVM Alumni House, 61 Summit St.

Waterfront Living in Vermont

May 9: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. “A Septic Solutions Conference” Lunch provided, Webinar option. Door prizes. Free; registration required: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events. Gianna Davis, 778-3178. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

April 25: 6 p.m. “The Grace of Imperfection: Japanese Ceramics,” Jonathan Silverman, presen-tation and community potluck. Free to attend. shelburnecraftschool.org

RSVP: info@shelburnecraftschool.org Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLING-TON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

March 29: 2-3 p.m. Thomas Christopher Greene, President, Vermont College of Fine Arts, “Cre-ating the 21st Century Arts College. $5 at door; $45 membership includes all talks. Dorothy Lov-ering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

THEATER

SHELBURNE

Noises Off

April 5, 6, 11, 12, 13: 7:30 p.m. Apr. 7: 2 p.m. Shelburne Players. Michael Frayn comedy/farce. Open seating. $18, $15 seniors and students at Shelburne Market or shelburneplayers.com, 343-2602. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Rd.