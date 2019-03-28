SCHIP Spring Grant application deadline

The spring deadline for SCHIP grant applications is Tuesday, April 30. Since SCHIP began making grants, many non-profits have used their awarded funds to continue their mission to improve the lives of our neighbors and strengthen our communities. Grants range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Grants may not exceed $3,000 per request and only one grant can be received within a year by any one entity.

Applicant requirements:

Be a 501c(3) or submit the application through such an organization.

Projects must serve residents of Shelburne, Charlotte, and/or Hinesburg.

Funds may not be applied to annual operating budgets or permanent staffing.

One application per organization per calendar year.

Grants deadlines are April 30 and Oct. 31.

To obtain an application go to the “Contact” link on the SCHIP’s Treasure website at: www.SCHIPSTreasure.org.