USDA to conduct maple syrup survey

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the 2019 Maple Syrup Survey for the Northeastern Region. The survey will collect information from more than 2,000 Northeastern producers.

The Northeastern Region produced 3.68 million gallons of maple syrup in 2018. Vermont was the top Maple Syrup state with 47 percent of the United States’ maple syrup, according to King Whetstone, Director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. Taps in the Northeastern Region totaled 11.9 million and accounted for 87 percent of the Nation’s maple taps. The 2019 survey will ask about the 2018 and 2019 taps and production as well as price information on the syrup produced in 2018.

Producers selected for the survey can fill out the survey online via a secure website, www.agcounts.usda.gov, or return their form by mail. Federal law (Title 7, U.S. Code) requires NASS to keep all individual information confidential.

Recipients are requested to respond by May 20, 2019. NASS will publish the results on June 11 in the Crop Production Report at 12 p.m. For more information about the Maple Syrup Survey call (800) 498-1518.