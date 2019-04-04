The Arbors raises $3,000 for Alzheimer’s research

Nearly 100 people attended inaugural Battle of the Brains Team Trivia Night on March 12 at Memory Care Community.

Benchmark, a human connection company and leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, announced that its Arbors at Shelburne memory care community in Shelburne has raised $2,880 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The funds raised will go towards Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On March 12, the community hosted nearly 100 people for its inaugural Battle of the Brains Team Trivia Night as an extension of its mission of elevating human connection. Groups of friends and co-workers with unique names like Peace Junkies and Sometimes Alcohol is the Answer, and even a 40th birthday celebration, connected over and laughed their way through brain busting trivia questions. Some team members even donned colorful costumes complete with wigs and purple accessories to recognize the cause.

Today, an estimated 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and millions of families and caregivers support those with the disease. In Vermont, 13,000 people are estimated to be effected with over 30,000 providing care. It is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

“Every day we see the effect that Alzheimer’s has on entire families,” said Wendy Brodie, Executive Director of The Arbors at Shelburne. “This was a fun way for many of us to reconnect while supporting a cause that’s near and dear and we look forward to making this an annual event.”

Benchmark is a proud partner of the Alzheimer’s Association and participates annually in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a National Team. Last year, the company and its 58 senior living communities across the Northeast raised over $80,000 for the Association.