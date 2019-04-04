CVU’s Christel Tonoki heading to Rotary District speaking contest

Christel Tonoki of Williston, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, has won two levels of Rotary Speaking Competitions and will compete at the Rotary District Assembly meeting at Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville on April 13. She began her string of successes with a speech based on the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self” at Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary in early March and then went on to the Rotary Sub-District contest that is open to representatives from Rotary Clubs in Northern Addison County, South Chittenden County as well as the Mad River Club in Warren.

Christel, who is an active member in the Racial Alliance Committee at CVU and is a mentor, spoke on the subject, “How can ‘Service Above Self’ be an inspiration to others and how does it relate to teamwork and to everyday relationships?” She related her experiences arising from being a minority and how she has interacted with her peers in emphasizing that all are equal and important in our social interactions.