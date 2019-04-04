‘Green Drinks and Dinner’ in Charlotte, April 22

Celebrate Earth Day with your neighbors and learn about the 5 Rs! Transition Charlotte invites everyone to a “Green Drinks and Dinner” night at the Charlotte Senior Center, 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22.

Did you know that your trash travels more than 70 miles to be dumped into a landfill in the Northeast Kingdom? Do you have questions about what can and can’t go into your recycling bin? Are you worried about the health and environmental impact of so much plastic in our lives?

Come join us for a fun and informative evening to learn about the recent challenges to recycling, new regulations about food waste, and the joy of getting to zero waste and becoming plastic free. Lauren Layn, Chittenden Solid Waste District Community Outreach Coordinator, will speak along with Charlotters Abby Foulk, Karen Tuininga and Ruah Swennerfelt, who are on the path to zero waste. Perhaps you’ve figured out strategies that you would like to share too?

Dinner will be provided by Transition volunteers, the Old Brick Store and the Little Garden Market. Suggested donation: $5-10. BYOB to share and please RSVP.

One reusable produce bag and travel napkin made from repurposed cloth and sewn by Transition Charlotte members will be gifted to all participants. Others will be available for a donation.

Transition Town Charlotte works to connect, inspire, and support community resiliency in the face of climate change.

For more information and to RSVP call Ruah Swennerfelt 802-922-2259 or email: ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com.