COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Tree Keep Training

April 4: 6-8 p.m. Branch Out Burlington!, in conjunction with the Village of Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee, are offering a Tree Keeper Training led by Burlington’s City Arborist V.J. Comai. The pro-gram will cover information on how a tree grows, where and how to plant a tree, and how to prune trees correctly. Residents from all communities are welcome. Attendees entered in drawing for a free tree! www.branchoutburlington.org Light refreshments served. RSVP to Margaret Skinner, 802-656-5440, mskinner@uvm.edu. Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Building, 645 Pine St.

Call to Poets & Writers

April 11: Submission deadline. Calling all poets and writers of all ages and experience, “Voicing Art” is a new art-inspired inclusive community poetry reading series hosted by The Poartry Project at Nomad Coffee South End Station. We host a reading with each new art exhibit at FLYNNDOG Gallery at South End Station. Poets and writers are invited to write and submit a one-page original poem or prose piece inspired by the exhibit. First reading is April 27, 2-3 p.m. See poartry.org/voicing-art for de-tails/submission guidelines. poartryproject@gmail.com.

Go Red for Women Luncheon

April 12: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. American Heart Association event features Keynote Speaker Dr. Ellen Al-bertson, a Purse-onality Silent Auction, and a Survivor Speaker. Pre-lunch breakout sessions will in-clude wellness topics including; yoga, mindfulness, and meditation. $90. vtgored.heart.org, Nancy Luke, 349-2418, Nancy.luke@heart.org DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Rd.

CANBVT Meeting and Rally

April 12: 6:30 p.m. doors open. 7 p.m. Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont. F-35 nuclear bombers are scheduled to be based in Vermont. Become a citizen co-sponsor of the Nuclear Bomber Free Vermont Resolution. Free Ben & Jerry’s served. canbvt.org. First Unitarian Universalist Soci-ety of Burlington, 152 Pearl St.

Greek Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

April 13: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Chicken souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian, salad, rice pilaf. 862-2155 Greek Orthodox Church, corner of Ledge Rd. and South Willard St.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue

April 26: 6 p.m. Cocktail hour. 7 p.m. Dinner and awards. Dancing, music by The Hitmen. Basket raffle. Cash bar. Benefits community outreach and training support programs. $20 advance: 425-3111. $25 at door. The Old Lantern, 3260 Greenbush Rd.

COLCHESTER

End of Life Café

April 7: 2 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church hosts. The free discussion, open to the public, will offer the opportunity to learn and talk about all aspects of death including medical and financial needs, Hos-pice, legal issues, funeral or cremation arrangements, and more. A safe learning environment for any-one wishing to know about this final stage of life. For more information, and to RSVP, call 802-658-0533 or email ingevt@comcast.net. 1063 Prim Rd.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Rummage Sale

• April 5: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church

• April 6: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. “Take what you need; pay what you can.” Ann, 879-7943. 130 Maple St.

Vermont Creative Network

April 11: 10 a.m.-noon. “Mashup” event highlighting opportunities to work together for improvement of the creative sector in the region; reveal of upcoming statewide creative sector strategic planning initiative. Hosted by Kristin Humbargar, founder of Essex Hub co-working spaces. Speakers: Wendy Knight, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism; Amy Cunningham, Deputy Director of the Vermont Arts Council; Jane Adams; Ken Signorello, Founder and Director of Darkroom Gallery. Free. RSVP.vermontcreativenetwork.org. Darkroom Gallery, 12 Main St.

GEORGIA

Maple Ham Dinner

April 7: noon. Benefit for Ascension Church at Georgia Elementary and Middle School. $35 family, $14 adults, $10 seniors, $7 children 5 to 12. Children under 5 free. mev@together.net

SHELBURNE

Sugarhouse Activities

Sat. & Sun. through April 14: 12-5 p.m. Shelburne Sugarworks and Four Seasons Outdoor Center hosts. Heated facility, tours, boiling demos, samples, maple confections, including maple cotton candy. Sugar on snow with a donut and a pickle. Bring your boots, miles of trails available for hiking in our sug-arbush. Visit us on Facebook for details. 802-233-7531. 746 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Sugarhouse Activities

Sat. & Sun. through April 14: 12-4 p.m. Palmer’s Sugarhouse hosts. Free maple samples, boiling demonstrations, sugar on snow, maple confections, sleigh rides, maple breakfast, live music, farm barn, and trail system. Check out our Facebook site weekly for detailed events. 802-985-5054. 332 Shelburne Hinesburg Rd.

Shelburne Craft School Bowl-a-thon

April 6: 12-4 p.m. Sugar on Snow Fill Your Bowl Fundraiser. Handmade ceramic bowl by Yvan Plouffe, potter and farmer. $15 minimum donation. “Bowl-a-thons”:

shelburnecraftschool.org 64 Harbor Rd.

SC Garden Club

April 9: 10 a.m. The Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club will meet at the home of Bonnie Heaslip. In keep-ing with the season, we will be making spring/Easter floral baskets. It is important to RSVP. Call Ann Mead at 985-2657 for more information. All are welcome.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

48th Annual Conservation Banquet

April 6: 6 p.m. Central Vermont Trout Unlimited welcomes humorist and best-selling Vermont author Megan Price as keynote speaker. Open to the public. All proceeds go to conserving and protecting Vermont cold water fisheries. $45 each/two for $80. vttu.org. Sunset Ballroom, 1712 Shelburne Rd.

Consider Canada College Fair

April 8: 6:30-8:30 p.m. South Burlington High School hosts. Are you interested in an international col-lege experience closer to home at a reasonable price? Then join us! We will begin with a panel discus-sion followed by the opportunity to meet with representatives from 19 different Canadian universi-ties. Come learn more about studying in Canada! For more information contact SBHS Guidance Out-reach Coordinator Kathie Borrazzo, 652-7064, kborrazzo@sbschools.net SBHS, 550 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Rummage Sale

April 12: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and April 13: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Williston Federated Church. Come and shop for gen-tly worn clothing for all ages. Saturday fill a 30-gallon trash bag for $5. For more information contact Carol at 862-7400. 44 North Williston Rd.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

April 7: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020, dance@together.net Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St.

JERICHO

Vermont Youth Dancers

April 13: 1 & 6:30 p.m. and April 14: 2 p.m. “Turn to Stone, A Journey to Narnia”

$12. vyd-narnia.eventbrite.com or vermontyouthdancers.org. Unsold tickets: $14 at door. 448-0893. Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Rd.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimenta-tion. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 865-7166. Burlingtoncit-yarts.org. 135 Church St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts.

Vermont Folklife Center Vision & Voice Gallery

Through summer 2019: “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

86 Falls Road. 985-3848, fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

5955 Shelburne Road. 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

April 5-7, Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington

The Vermont International Film Festival presents the 2019 Global Roots Film Festival: Why Sing, Why Dance? Three days of classic and lesser known musical films, all introduced and emceed by world-renowned composer and musical film historian Neil Brand. “Le Million” (1931) plays April 5, 8 p.m. Fri-day through Sunday events include film screenings, a keynote presentation, and Lyric Theatre Compa-ny will present a live event. The Global Roots Festival is a partnership with Lyric Theatre Company, who will present a live event Saturday, April 6. For the event schedule and either individual and pass tickets, visit vtiff.org.

KIDS

BERLIN

Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships

April 6: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. games start. 32nd annual. All abilities welcome. Kindergar-ten to grade 6; grades 7 and 8; grades 9 to 12. and registration: vtchess.info. Questions: Mike Stridsberg, 223-1948, mike@vtchess.info. Berlin Elementary School, off Interstate-89, Exit 7.

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. Echovermont.org. 1 College St.

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

• Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

• SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

May 11: Family Rave Dance Party.

June 1: Birdcode, with Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

April 6: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. High School Open House. Registration requested.

lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/parent-child/. 985-2827, extension 212. admis-sions@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org. Bostwick Road Campus, 122 Bostwick Rd.

Shelburne Farms Programs

April 7: anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sheep & Shear Delights. Celebrate sheep and all that they provide. Watch a sheep get its yearly haircut! After the sheep is shorn, you’ll have the opportuni-ty to skirt, wash, and card its fleece – a process in which wool becomes ready to be turned into warm, cozy clothing and blankets. You can spin wool into yarn bracelets, felt, and meet a few mother sheep and their lambs who will be visiting the children’s farmyard area. $5/person, cash or checks only. shel-burnefarms.org/calendar/event/sheep-shear-delights

www.shelburnefarms.org 1611 Harbor Rd.

Monday, April 8, 8-4:30 p.m. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St., Burlington

The Lake Between (Le lac qui nous unit) brings together leading academics, business leaders, and pub-lic servants to examine Lake Champlain – an international body of water that links our histories, our economies, and the shared management of our natural environment. To the Abenaki, it was Bitaw-bagok, “the waters in between”, separating Abenaki and Iroquois homelands. Lake Champlain today – 193 kilometers long, 20 kilometers wide at its widest point, and flowing north into the St. Lawrence via the Richelieu River – links the states of Vermont and New York with the province of Quebec, and the U.S. with Canada. The conference will engage archeologists and historians, environmental scientists and artists, policy-makers and business leaders to talk about our shared resource, how it is managed, and the issues that face it into the future. $40. Free for students. To register, visit www.uvm.edu/cas/vermontresearch/lake-between-le-lac-qui-nous-unit.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

2019 Diversity Conference

April 12: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center hosts keynote speaker Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, author of “What Truth Sound Like;” professor of Sociology, Georgetown Uni-versity. Panels on Opiate Addiction and Workplace Diversity; job fair (over 20 employers). Limited seat-ing. Registration: $15 to $75, gbmrc.org/2019-diversity-conference. Burlington Hilton, 60 Battery St.

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up! is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different people’s homes. Contact maeve@350vt.org for more information.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encourage-ment and understanding. Free. namivt.org. St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

April 9: 6-7:45 p.m. Group meets second Tuesday of the month. Special guest: Dr. Gillian Stearns M.D., Urologist, UVM Medical Center. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Refreshments. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Infor-mation: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Apr. 10: 9:30 a.m. EGA Green Mountain Chapter Learn wool appliqué. Bring a bag lunch. All abilities. First meeting free. Information/car-pooling: 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Rd.

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

• April 10: 5:30 p.m. John C. Franklin, Glynnis Fawkes, Creston Lea, Euripides’ play, “Helen.”

• Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

• To May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. uvm.edu/~fleming/

61 Colchester Ave.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Through-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospec-tive tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

• To June 2: Johnny Swing: Design Sense; Brookline, Vt., artist. Murphy Gallery.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

UVM Festival of New Music

• April 6: 4 p.m. Compositions by students and alumni. 7:30 p.m. Counterpoint vocal concert.

• April 7: 4 p.m. Instrumental concert; two winners of the International Call for Scores.

• April 12: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Concert Band.

• April 13: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Symphony Orchestra, Yutaka Kono, conductor.

• April 14: 3 to 4 p.m. Vermont Wind Ensemble; guest conductor Larry Solt. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public, UVM Recital Hall, 392 South Prospect St.

ArtsRiot

• April 6: 3 p.m. To the Max Dance Party: Benefit for Boston Children’s Hospital.

• April 6: 8 p.m. doors. 9 p.m. Battle of the Bands for Planned Parenthood: Full Walrus, Grease Face, Sead, Jackie and the Treehorns, The Giant Peach.

540-0406, artsriot.com. 400 Pine St.

MIDDLEBURY

Castalian Spring Quartet

April 12: 7:30 p.m. Free concert by the recent winners of the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship Award, Lyon International Chamber Music Competition, Young Classical Artists Trust, and more. The Castalian String Quartet is rapidly emerging as an exciting voice in the international chamber music scene. Ad-mission is free, no tickets required. Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin offers a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. The Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall, 72 Porter Field Rd.

MONTPELIER

Farmers Night Concert Series

April 10: 7:30 p.m. Jenni Johnson & the Junketeers. legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series/ Free. Open to the public. House Chamber, Vermont State House, 115 State St.

RICHMOND

Western Swing Band

April 19: 7 p.m. Rick & The All-Star Ramblers Western Swing Band. Free. 864-6674, rickandtheram-blers.com Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge St.

WILLISTON

The Old Brick Church Music Series

• Rising Star Contest, April 19 application deadline: advancemusicvt.com/fun-stuff/events/229-local-rising-stars-contest All styles, instruments, genres suitable for a youth audience. Non-professional performers not regularly performing in public.

• May 10: Performance; $500 prize. town.williston.vt.us/brickchurchmusic Old Brick Church, 100 Library Lane.

OUTDOORS

Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt

May 18 & 19: Mentored turkey hunting event for hunters with disabilities. Sponsored by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and National Wild Turkey Federation. Participants responsible for ob-taining hunting license: vtfishandwildlife.com. Facebook: Vermont NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt.

ADDISON

Wildlife Conservation

April 11: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Citizen Science 101” led by Erin Talmage, Director of the Birds of Vermont Museum, and Amy Alfieri, manager of Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area and Visitor Center. Op-tional walk and how to use iNaturalist with a Smart Phone. Free. Limited to first 50 people who regis-ter: amy.alfieri@vermont.gov. Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area Conference Room, 966 Route 17 West.

BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Club

Information: contact trip leader in advance. gmcburlington.org

• April 5: Reservation deadline for April 6: Vergennes to Middlebury. Limit 8. Mary Lou Recor, mlre-cor@myfairpoint.net or 660-2834.

• April 7: Bolton Mountain from Underhill. Difficult hike/snowshoe. David Hathaway, 899-9982, da-vid.hathaway.78@gmail.com.

• April 13: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Bird Monitoring Walk. Woodside Natural Area. Easy, one mile, all ages. Juli Tyson, americorps@wvpd.org or 978-994-0482.

COLCHESTER

Spring Bird Walk

April 13: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join Winooski Valley Park District’s environmental educator, Juli Tyson, for a spring bird walk at our Woodside Natural Area. The walk is an enjoyable, easy loop. In previous years there have been American Woodcock and various species of duck reported in early April. All are wel-come to join, and we will have binoculars and field guides available to borrow. Free. Info: ameri-corps@wvpd.org 802-863-5744. Woodside Dr.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Fishing Volunteer Instructors

April 13: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Register by Apr. 10. 18+. deadline Vermont Fish & Wildlife Depart-ment one-day training for “Let’s Go Fishing” volunteer instructors: how to teach a basic fishing clinic, ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation, tackle craft, and more. Lunch provided. Must pass background check. vtfishandwildlife.com. Essex District Office, 111 West St.

Turkey Hunting Seminar

April 18: 6-9 p.m. Beginning to experienced hunters. Jeff Blanchard, lead instructor. Registration: regis-ter-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars. Bring lunch. John Pellegrini, 793-1894. Essex F&W District Office, 111 West St.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Waterfront Living in Vermont

May 9: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. “A Septic Solutions Conference” Lunch provided, Webinar option. Door prizes. Free; registration required: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events. Gianna Davis, 778-3178. UVM Davis Center, 590 Main St.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Craft School

April 25: 6 p.m. “The Grace of Imperfection: Japanese Ceramics,” Jonathan Silverman, presentation and community potluck. Free to attend. shelburnecraftschool.org

RSVP: info@shelburnecraftschool.org Bunkhouse, 64 Harbor Rd.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

•April 5 – “The Supreme Court Now” – Jared Carter, Assistant Professor of Law, Vermont Law School. Coffee hour will be held before this lecture from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.

• April 12 – “The Presidential Election of 2020: A First Look” – Eric Davis, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Middlebury College

• April 26 – “The Chase: Lake Champlain’s Rum Runners & Boat Patrol” – Scott McLaughlin, Execu-tive Director, Vermont Granite Museum

$5 at door; $45 membership includes all talks. Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

Secret History of Backyard Insects

April 23: 1 p.m. The Burlington Garden Club presents Dr. Yolanda Chen, University of Vermont Associ-ate Professor of the Department of Plant and Soil Science. Dr. Chen will talk about how human activi-ties have given rise to insect pests and how pests have played a role in history. Free and open to the public. Info: 802-238-4213. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Audubon Society

April 15: 6:30 p.m. Mark Paul, “A Safari to Tanzania and Kenya.” Ralk will feature some of the most re-mote areas of East Africa: Selous, one of the largest protected areas in Africa, Ruaha, the largest Na-tional Park in Tanzania, and Masai Mara National Reserve, an extension of the Serengeti National Park. Free and open to the public. 878-4918 Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, 21 Library Lane/Route 2.

THEATER

MIDDLEBURY

“12 Angry Men”

April 7: 2 p.m. Staged reading by 12 impassioned women. Middlebury Community Players’ Company. Directed by Erica Furgiuele. Free. 388-1436, townhalltheater.org Town Hall Theater, Byers Studio.68 South Pleasant St.

SHELBURNE

Noises Off

April 5, 6, 11, 12, 13: 7:30 p.m. Apr. 7: 2 p.m. Shelburne Players. Michael Frayn comedy/farce. Open seating. $18, $15 seniors and students at Shelburne Market or shelburneplayers.com, 343-2602. Shel-burne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Rd.