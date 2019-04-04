Swapping and rummaging in Charlotte and Hinesburg

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Reporter

This is a great time for swapping and rummaging in Hinesburg and Charlotte.

That’s because the Hinesburg Community Resource Center is holding its spring Children’s Clothing and Book Swap and the Charlotte Grange is holding its spring Rummage Sale.

Hinesburg clothing and book swap

The Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg has a drop-off box where people can leave items they would like to swap through (April 4).

On Friday, April 5 from noon until 8 p.m. folks can take their items for swapping to the Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT Route 116.

Volunteers will be at the Town Hall on Friday and receiving items and sorting them by age and sex, so that customers can easily find clothes or books for their children.

The Resource Center asked that people drop off their items for the Swap before Saturday, so that they can be sorted. They are looking for gently used children’s clothing, sized infant to 14, and children’s books, toddler to middle-school level.

Director of the Resource Center Rachel Kring said that she’s really loved the Swap since she moved Hinesburg in 2010.

“As a family that was budget conscious and a family that was growing it was great to have a resource to get our kids new clothes,” said Kring. “It’s a very neighborly thing. It’s really fun. I thought that it was really cool that no money changes hands and we’re just passing on what we need to each other.”

Charlotte Grange Rummage sale

The Charlotte Grange Rummage sale is a great way to save money and contribute to the venerable Charlotte institution. The Grange has been active in Charlotte since shortly after the Civil War, said Trina Bianchi, who volunteers at the Grange. The fall and spring Rummage Sales allow the Grange to stay open as it’s the organization’s most important fund-raising activity.

The Rummage Sale will run at the Charlotte Grange, 2858 Spear Street, about a block south of the intersection of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in East Charlotte from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6 with items individually priced.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 7, it’s Bag Day and for $5 per person or $10 per family customers can take as much as they want.

“The Rummage Sale is what allows us to keep the Grange open,” Bianchi said, adding that they will gladly take a donation as well.

The Grange Rummage sale has been going on for over 35 years.